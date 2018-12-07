We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Truly awful WordPress update has broke many things…

· Administrative

Until we can figure out how to fix WordPress’ “helpful” update that over-rides CSS, Samizdata will be looking a bit weird… sorry folks.

And hey WordPress… fuck you.  Maybe time to start looking for an alternative to WordPress.

December 7th, 2018 |

10 comments to Truly awful WordPress update has broke many things…

  • smitty
    December 7, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    It’s for Your Own Good.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    December 7, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    FYI for me at the moment, viewing on Brave, it looks just as it always has.

  • Bod
    December 7, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    As of time of posting, fine on Opera mobile and Windows.

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    December 7, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    It looks ok now as I have switched one plug-in & installed another 😉

  • Slartibartfarst
    December 7, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    @Perry de Havilland:
    I thought the:

    “f#ck you”

    – might have been unnecessarily offensive, but it does rather communicate how ruddy annoying it must be for WordPress site admins. when they are on the receiving end of a monumental cock-up by WordPress.

    Otherwise, as far as it goes, has being a WordPress site been a good experience on the whole, or not?
    (Just curious.)

  • XC
    December 7, 2018 at 8:27 pm

    I run a teeny tiny website for our sailing club. Our WordPress is something like six years old.

    Every once in a while someone in the club tells me we should upgrade. I immediately offer them the admin logins.

    The smart guys just back away without making eye contact.

    Upgrades should always be avoided.

    _XC

  • Ian
    December 7, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    On the plus side, the mobile site now doesn’t go through an infinite page-refresh loop when tapping on an article from the home page. I don’t know if anyone else experienced that problem, but it does seem to have gone away now.

  • Julie near Chicago
    December 7, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    All I know is, Samizdata is hands-down THE most attractive, readable, easy-to-use website on the entire Wonderful WWW, if you ask me.


    Molto Grazie    , Perry. And, I assume, still Alec. 😀

  • NickM
    December 8, 2018 at 2:13 am

    It looks exactly the same in Win10, Firefox (newish rejigged version). I hope that is useful.

