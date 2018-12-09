New, improved formula European Union!

Thomas Piketty and a bunch of other Europeans have published “Our manifesto to save Europe from itself”.
Our proposals are based on the creation of a budget for democratisation that would be debated and voted on by a new, sovereign European assembly. This will at last enable Europe to equip itself with a public institution capable of dealing with crises in Europe immediately and of producing a set of fundamental public goods and services in the framework of a lasting and solidarity-based economy. The promise made at the treaty of Rome of “harmonisation of living and working conditions” will finally become meaningful.
Are you inspired yet?
The EU will brook no challenges to its power, regulations, or status. The EU will have to be ripped apart first. It is good to have a vision of what might be, afterwards.
Natalie, I cannot tell you how inspired I am by M. Piketty’s exhortation. It is simply invaluable.
I’m not precisely 100% sure of the sense in which this assembly is to be “sovereign.” If he means it’s to be the plenary authority on all things legal, juridical, and economical, maybe I will just stay here. I mean, we have our own government to try to shove back inside its corral, and we’re not doing so well.
As to M. Piketty’s position on the issue of income or wealth inequality, perhaps one might listen to Richard (Epstein’s) address to the IEA a few years ago. ~ 26 min.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B2NYie_EAL4
WTF is a solidarity-based economy??? Is that French for Anschluss?
A lot of people who like the EU want it to become a de facto nation, encompassing the dozens of nations that currently make up Europe. This is exactly in line with that vision. If you’re a global centralizer, this is what you’d want.
This is(at least in their minds) less Anschluss and more the fall of the Berlin wall, where nations kept apart for silly reasons are allowed to reunite the way they want to. I think that’s a very optimistic viewpoint, given that the EU is never as popular as they want it to be. But this isn’t armed conquest, it’s an ostensibly-democratic process. And if it ever happens, I suspect it’ll be because the people want it to, given that the people have was of stopping it when things go too far for comfort(as the UK has recently demonstrated). If the EU gets whittled down to half a dozen countries that actually want a true union, and they get what they want, good for them. My concern with the EU has always been their reaction when they hear “no”, not their reaction when they hear “yes”.
I read that the armored personnel carriers that were used in France to confront the protesters this weekend showed European Union flags.
So I think we have a decent glimpse into what Piketty means by “solidarity-based.”
The EUrocratic reaction to the word ‘no’ is why they should never hear the word ‘yes’. Picketty’s pan-European assembly is transparently a way to make it easier for the representatives to ignore by making it harder for enough voters to say all at one time with sufficient coherent volume.
will be financed by four major European taxes, […] These will apply to […] carbon emissions
Someone has not been paying attention to what is happening in France recently.
Thomas Piketty is to economics what Erich von Däniken is to archaeology 😆
At least all these naive signatories acknowledge the noddy, poodle status of the current European parliament by calling for a new, sovereign one.
@Natalie Solent (Essex):
Some people (not me, you understand) might say that the idea of a democratic/”sovereign” EU has about as much chance of existing and for a life as long as a molecule of water on the surface of the sun., but I couldn’t possibly comment.
“…debated and voted on by a new, sovereign European assembly…”
Not, of course, to be voted on by the people.
Oh dear me no, they won’t make that mistake again in a hurry.
The idea that the EU would become some kind of democratic super-bloc is appealing, and I dare say many of us here would probably welcome it.
However, it hasn’t.
That’s the problem.
It is no use arbitrating that it should be like a vast copy of the democratic countries it represents, the real issue is questioning why it has not already done so after all this time?
What stopped it?
Probably groups of “well meaning” people who decided that they alone know what is good for everyone else and they needed the forum to make sure nothing gets in the way.
People like Thomas Piketty.
Just as when the myopic think that government problems are solved by more government, Mr Piketty thinks the europe’s crisis can be solved by more EU.
Same old story.
If the European Parliament had the power to remove EU Commissioners and the EU President and could control the EU budget and EU regulations, that would be a step towards democracy.
Ah, yes! A French economist seeing something that doesn’t work in practice and remarking, “well it works perfectly in theory…”
No comments allowed on the piece? No further comment necessary.
The answer to every problem is “more Europe”.
For EU idealists, the vision of what they imagine the EU is becoming (if only we’d let it), blinds them to the reality of what it actually is. Heaven is over the next rise and the only reason there are problems today is because Reactionaries are slowing progress down.
This new sovereign European Assembly… what language will it speak? Will ‘democratic’ Europe have pan-European Parties, as the US has pan-American Parties, campaigning on the same issues and campaigning in the same language… which one?… so people across Europe can follow the pan-European politics, the debate, the arguments, etc?
There is no demos in Europe, so democracy falls at the first fence.
By Toutatis! If there is one thing the French do properly it is to organise a good riot – more potion before the skies fall upon us.