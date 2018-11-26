We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

· European affairs · European Union

“The idea that it is not possible to leave the EU seems to be the most dangerous affront to democracy. They are saying not only that it was wrong for the public to vote to leave, but also that it cannot be done and therefore the democratic vote was meaningless.”

Richard Toombs, historian, University of Cambridge.

November 26th, 2018 |

1 comment to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Itellyounothing
    November 26, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Personally, I keep recalling the treaty of Versailles and the stable in the back narrative. This is at best twenty years of domestic cold war before much worse ructions….

