Samizdata quote of the day
“The idea that it is not possible to leave the EU seems to be the most dangerous affront to democracy. They are saying not only that it was wrong for the public to vote to leave, but also that it cannot be done and therefore the democratic vote was meaningless.”
– Richard Toombs, historian, University of Cambridge.
Personally, I keep recalling the treaty of Versailles and the stable in the back narrative. This is at best twenty years of domestic cold war before much worse ructions….