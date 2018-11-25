|
Acceptance
“Haters are not going to hate here,” asserts a young lady speaking for Scotland in this Scottish government video called “Your hate is not welcome here, Yours Scotland”. “That’s why if we see anything we’re calling the police,” says another virtuously. The philosophy of the whole is explained by the young man at 0:46: “We believe in acceptance.”
|
The lack of self-awareness, the sheer brass neck after what that administration has done to public life in Scotland, is utterly staggering.
But yes, “acceptance”, as long as you accept what you’re told to. Orangemen, Brexiteers, Tories, the Union Jack… not so much.
“Your hate isn’t welcome here. We’ve got our own, thanks.”
Because nothing says “acceptance” like sending armed government enforcers to attack anyone who says something you don’t like.
I’ve see similar posts and responses all over the lib/con netsphere for years. Yeah, it’s sort of ironic but not when you consider that the word “acceptance” being used by the SJWs is from their own newspeak dictionary. So you’re not going to generate any cognitive dissidence by pointing out that your use of the word is different from theirs. Just call them a race and gender obsessed communist hate cult and be done with it. Let them object to your usage of words for a change.
Compulsory Tolerance! Why haven’t we ever tried this before? Let’s see what happens.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5cUxawA_6w
“Your hate isn’t welcome here. We’ve got our own, thanks.” (Sam Duncan, November 25, 2018 at 11:25 pm)
Too true. The man who said
to a polite half-English, half-Scots woman he heard expressing a non-natz opinion, has nothing to worry about. The natz have their own indeed.
To be honest, now I’ve seen it, I don’t actually think this should be considered a video aimed at non-Scottish folks.
We don’t welcome you attacking people because of their religion …
This _is_ Scotland we are talking about, home of the “Old Firm”, is it?
“He shoud hae a hale powe that caws his neebour neetie nou.”