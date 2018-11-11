Today is the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, which killed something between 15 and 19 million people, an astonishing and colossal waste of human life and potential.
Sometimes it is necessary to engage in violence to prevent even worse violence, but it is always a terrible thing when that happens, and is nothing to be celebrated. At best, the “victory” of the allies was that nothing particularly worse happened, although what happened (including the deaths of about 2% of the population of Great Britain and 4.25% of the population of France) was pretty much as awful as one would imagine to begin with. As an anti-nationalist, I note that there is no good reason to believe the deaths of millions of Austrians and Germans (something like 4% of the population in those countries) was any less of a tragedy. All deaths are tragedies, and all deaths are premature.
War is not glorious. It achieves no great goals. It cures no diseases, it bridges no rivers, it builds no great cities, it does not launch people into space, clothe the naked, or feed the hungry. Those are worth celebrating, those sorts of achievements represent mankind at its best. War does quite the opposite thing — it destroys resources in bulk, kills vast numbers of people, and sets back human achievement, sometimes by years, sometimes by decades or longer.
Nor is participation in war laudable. Sometimes it is necessary to defend oneself, but there is never any glory in it. Dying face down in the mud is tragic, not glorious, and World War I was almost nothing but one tragedy after another, over and over, multiplied by the millions.
So, today is properly a day of mourning, for a world that was happily growing in population, accumulating capital, and engaging in peaceful trade, which was rent asunder by a stupid, useless waste of human life.
At one point, this trauma was deeply etched into the minds of most average people, but the memory has faded as the generations have passed, and thus the world flirts with horror again and again. Humans do learn, but far too slowly, and there are many people who work actively to tell other people things that are not true.
Sadly, intelligence and rationality are not universally revered, and thus, many are forced to learn the same things over and over, with bloody results.
Hell no, some deaths are well worth celebrating.
We shall have to agree to disagree. Even when a death means the world will be a better place, that implies something pretty bad had happened to begin with, something that likely is worth mourning. Certainly the deaths of millions of people in World War I are worth mourning for.
I think it can dismantle organizations that spread poverty and death.
It obviously doesn’t always do so, and is rare when it does; it tends to require other organizations that, at best, spread poverty and death except somewhat less; I expect you can even argue that the organizations necessary to carry out a war are fundamentally incapable of identifying those few cases when it does.
Still, those conditions are weaker than “no great goals”.
Here in Israel, waves of starry-eyed, amnesiac Jewish Luftmenschen have had this nonsense beaten out of them by reality. The most recent crop of fools were the dreamers of the Oslo Peace/Piece Process.
Come visit and I will introduce you to my neighbors who fled the corruption and violence of various points in East and West Europe, and more close by in the Middle East. You can convince them how horrible it is to bear arms and defend oneself.
I assure you – now that the self-righteous pacifists have been voted out, the buses in Tel Aviv no longer blow up.
Awaiting your reply, I remain…
Apparently reading comprehension remains a problem, even among those who appear on the surface to be literate.
I dissent from this dissent. There is a lot of glory in war. There is no glory in causing war. I agree with Churchill, C.S.Lewis and many others who, in 1940, said that since we were bound to fight and had to win, there was no sense fighting with a long face – we should not deny our troops all the morale advantages that their finest hour could give them.
Are you not strictly wrong about this, or are you claiming that the experience his V2 work gave Werner Von Braun was not of launching people into space, and the subsequent cold war that inspired the moon shot was not an actual war?
The payment of being prepared for war –
1 – Soldiers must be trained to be willing to kill, funding organisations to kill and having equipment designed to kill
2 – Acknowledging a little glory in the bravery of the soldiers
3 – Less resource for non-military matters
What the payment buys –
1 – Civilisation, which can only exist with a measure of safety and security.
2 – Liberty, which can only exist if someone is prepared to guarantee it.
3 – The wonders of modern technology, where many diseases are curable, the vast majority have food, water and shelter, nice holidays etc….
Over a long enough time period, War is a necessity, and like every human endeavour, it is psychologically necessary to find admirable aspects to it.
War is awful, but sometimes the alternatives are more awful. It’s not worth celebrating in a generic way, but the fact that some wars get fought is good, and the willingness of individual soldiers to sacrifice themselves to fight those wars is laudable.
I doubt their orphans, or more often, the children they’ll never have, would agree. I’m with Ayn Rand on the question of self-sacrifice.
BTW, as I note that many people seem to have missed the point, let me be even more explicit.
Say your neighbor, who you’ve previously had a genial relationship with, gets a peculiar brain tumor causing psychosis. He comes over and kills your youngest child and threatens to kill the older one. You shoot him, killing him and leaving his widow and children without any support.
Now you had to do this, there was basically no choice, but is this a day to remember as a glorious triumph, or a tragedy for all concerned that could have been even worse but was still hardly a day to celebrate?
Some people will continue to misinterpret me and think I’m advocating for pacifism or saying one shouldn’t defend oneself if attacked. I’m saying nothing of the sort. I’m just noting that war leaves no winners. The very best you can say is that sometimes the alternatives are worse.
As for those claiming that you somehow have to pretend it’s all glorious or you won’t be able to convince 18 year olds to go out and shoot the other side’s conscripts, I think you do better in the long run with realism than with deluding yourself and others for short term gain. Lying about the horror that is war only makes it more likely people will get into them unnecessarily instead of only as a last possible resort.
Oh, and to be even more explicit: the soldiers on both sides in World War I were, for the most part, conscripts, which is to say, slaves. (I’m sure many will be offended by this characterization. I don’t care. You’re wrong. Conscription is indeed slavery, as it is involuntary servitude even unto death.)
Mostly the German soldiers that British soldiers killed were just ordinary people who were told, quite literally, that if they didn’t fight they would be shot anyway, and mostly the British soldiers the Germans killed were also ordinary people told that they’d be shot if they didn’t fight.
Many of them, thanks to the propaganda machines of both sides, believed that their governments were clearly in the right and that the opposition were clearly monsters, and thus didn’t object to being conscripted as much as they might have, and some on both sides were even volunteers, but for the most part, nearly everyone who died was an innocent. If you believe that the German state was responsible for what happened, well, you can’t really believe the ordinary Germans forced to fight the war on that side had personal culpability that made the death penalty a just punishment. In the end, of course, the leadership on both sides went unpunished and untouched; the soldiers paid the price, not the leaders.
Perhaps, and I’ll even accept the argument, there was no choice about fighting, but there is plenty of choice in one’s attitude towards it.
Wars sometimes have to be fought, and the mentality I would hope people to demonstrate is grim determination, and certainly not any sense of pleasure or joy, in the fight.
20th century wars were normally one side inspired by a homicidal maniac hell-bent on world domination (or at least a sizeable part of the world), and the other side trying to prevent becoming part of that world.
WW2 was arguably made worse by the refusal of some to accept that the homicidal maniac hell-bent on world domination wasn’t such a bad chap and could be negotiated with over tea and crumpets.
In the modern era, the homicidal maniacs may be long dead, but their ideas of world domination continue, and we should always be prepared to not be part of it, instead we invite many followers to tea and crumpets in the hope that it will be so delicious they’ll forget about this silly world domination stuff.
It wont work, it never has.
“Say your neighbor, who you’ve previously had a genial relationship with, gets a peculiar brain tumor causing psychosis. He comes over and kills your youngest child and threatens to kill the older one. You shoot him, killing him and leaving his widow and children without any support.”
It depends where you’re starting from, what you’re comparing it to.
Suppose instead we start from the position of slavery. You’re a slave. Your children are slaves. Your parents and grandparents and great grandparents were slaves as far back as your history goes. Life is an endless cycle of misery and suffering, work, punishment, rape, torture, starvation and death. There is no development. No happily growing population, no accumulating capital, and no one engaging in peaceful trade. Your people will be slaves forever. You are raised with no hope, no possibility that you are not going work as a slave until the day you die face down in the mud.
Then one day there is a war. The slaves rise in revolution. Many die, but those who survive are free. And all of a sudden, now there *is* a happily growing population, accumulating capital, and engagement in peaceful trade. Now there are rockets to the moon.
You see once you separate the two in time, that it is the descent into slavery that is the evil, but the rise from slavery can be glorious. The problem with the world wars is that the two are too close together, so we cannot separate the evil from the good. Compared to the freedom before the war, yes, the descent and rise combined is nothing but an evil waste. The evil far outweighs the good. But if you can separate the two, then an end to slavery is a good thing in itself, on top of all the many good things people can do with their newfound freedom.
War is like owning a gun. A gun can be a bad thing, when used for wicked purposes. But it can also be our guarantee of freedom and security.
Perry Metzger (New York, USA) (November 11, 2018 at 7:22 pm), more than a million British soldiers were volunteers, plus others from the Empire. Conscription did not come in till 1916. (But a new system of recruiting was introduced into India that year after which huge numbers of volunteers joined from there.)
Of course, having signed, the volunteers were then under the same discipline as later conscripts – as one of them expressed in verse in 1917.
As regards your main point, I think many commenters are quite clearly understanding, just disagreeing. For example, as regards your example of the suddenly-mad neighbour whom you have to kill before he kills your family.
1) The neighbour’s madness is indeed a tragedy. Hitler was not mad but evil.
2) If you have to show great courage and/or skill in shooting him before he shoots your children, then you have the glory of that, and may justly be proud and be praised. Only (1) is tragic.
90% of this post is redundant; it contains nothing that any sane person disagrees with. Insofar as it dissents, it dissents against a straw man. Then we have this:
“Dying face down in the mud is tragic, not glorious, and World War I was almost nothing but one tragedy after another, over and over, multiplied by the millions.”
This is the sort of emotive claptrap that launched a thousand Socialist careers. Accepting that dying, often in especially grim circumstances, is a tragedy, that evidently does not exhaust the range of experiences and achievements of war. Defending one’s country, helping one’s comrades, and humbling the arrogant, are positive values, and it is only fair, only human, to give the people who did these things their share of praise. That is what we mean by glory, and I doubt any human community can survive without some such concept.
Hitler wasn’t the person who the average allied soldier shot at in World War II. The average soldier was shooting at a relatively ordinary German. Further, had Hitler been born an Englishman and taken over Britain and not Germany, it would have been Germans shooting fairly ordinary British soldiers to stop a lunatic.
The tragedy isn’t the death of Hitler. It’s the deaths of the other 50 to 80 million (estimated) deaths in the war, most of whom, even on the German side, were not particularly unusual people, and probably were not fundamentally evil.
The necessity of killing someone in no way makes it a more joyful enterprise.
Stephen K says:
On the contrary, this is what stops socialism, which is possible only when blind tribalists embrace sacrificing individuals to the good of nation and government. Ayn Rand wasn’t the one talking about patriotism and the value of self-sacrifice; it’s the collectivists that do that.
What you claim is the root of socialism, valuing individual life, not believing any individual human is to be sacrificed to the collective, viewing enterprises like war as (at best) tragic necessities, is exactly the opposite of the socialist and statist mindset.
Look at any Soviet propaganda poster of the 1940s — they’re not out there touting the value of individual life.
BTW, “Stephen K” is not unique. I frequently see people making this astonishing claim that somehow, embracing individual liberty and the value of individual lives must be “socialist claptrap” or some such, when even a cursory examination of the tenets of socialism and of libertarianism would tell you which side is which.
I think it’s telling that in the end, the nationalists and the socialist and all the other collectivists have the same message: “dulce et decorum est pro patria mori”. I do not see this as a coincidence. It’s a necessary part of the collectivist ethos.
Here, Stephen, a quote from another known peacenic lefty pinko:
The communist who said that was Dwight David Eisenhower, a man with no personal knowledge of war and no skill at it.
Citing Eisenhower as a defender of free markets doesn’t show familiarity with either, especially when the quote assumes the fixed-pie fallacy.
But of course, that’s not how I cited him.
But it doesn’t. It only notes that if you tax someone and take their money away, they no longer have that money. This is, I believe, perfectly obvious. Although economies are not zero sum games, taxation is a zero sum game.
“BTW, as I note that many people seem to have missed the point, let me be even more explicit.”
Nope. many people got your point precisely.
You’re just going to have to come to terms that others disagree, and you just MAY be wrong.
It happened to me…once.
Or, to rephrase Pres. Eisenhower’s quoted statement:
“When war threatens, it’s necessary to hold in abeyance our attempts to create a marvellous ‘way of life’ that, in the absence of the need to fight such a threat, we could happily get on with pursuing. Unfortunately, when some nation proposes to subjugate other peoples by force, by force of arms, at the cost of death to however many it takes to reach its goal, it is folly — a way of death not a way of life at all — to ignore this inconvenient fact. It is to adopt a position which leaves humanity itself at the mercy of those who would rule all under the banner of the iron cross.”
It is true that sometimes, continued existence is only possible if other pursuits must be cut back for awhile.
.
See, for instance, the 2010 piece by Mike Rosen which puts this quote into its proper context.
https://web.archive.org/web/20170614195440/https://www.denverpost.com/2010/09/01/rosen-more-of-what-eisenhower-really-said/
Julie, there is no question that the Soviet Union was bent on world domination and that opposing it was necessary. However, “necessary” does not imply “the state of affairs one would prefer” or “something to cheer about”. Eisenhower both opposed Soviet hegemony and understood that the resources involved were precious, because a dollar taken to support the military was a dollar taken out of someone’s pocket, and an engineer working on a tank could not be working on an improved combine harvester with the same hours. (Would that the Keynesian fools who talk as though World War II was a fabulous economic stimulus would understand as much.)
Perry M, most of what you say about the tragedy and sorrow of war is true, however I think you make a basic error when you assume that tragedy and glory are mutually exclusive. Yes, it is a tragedy that young people have to kill and die in war when they could be doing happier and more productive endeavours. It is also true that there is no greater love then to be willing to lay down ones life for another. It is a testament to the glorious love these young men had for their countrymen and their way of life that they where willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. Indeed the tragedy of that sacrifice makes it more glorious.
I suspect you will disagree with the above statement and call it paradoxical and fair enough, it is. However it is still true, just as it is true that the things one considers worth living for are the same things one is willing to die to protect. So yes, it is proper note the tragedy of wars, but it is not proper to deny the soldiers the respect, the glory, they’re earned by making those sacrifices on our behalf.
CayleyGraph (November 11, 2018 at 9:05 pm), I feel I must somewhat defend the Eisenhower quote’s internal conistency.
President Eisenhower (certainly in contrast to the next decade, the 60s) tended not to raise taxes, so his government’s pot of money to spend was nearer a fixed pie than e.g. Johnson’s inflating tax-and-spend 60s. At first glance, it seems to me that any government that is trying to balance the budget and to avoid increasing taxes may regard one department’s spending (e.g. defence) as competing with another department’s spending (e.g. education). Of course, to me, defence is one of the few activities that, because it requires force, belongs in government, but Eisenhower was speaking in terms of activities seen as proper to the US government in the 50s.
As far as any support it gives to PerryM’s argument, Sherman’s “War is hell” is shorter and more to the point. I don’t suppose Sherman thought his burning a swathe across Georgia and up through the Carolinas was especially glorious, but I think he saw glory in other things on both sides. His determination to use harsh measures to break the Confederacy’s will came in part from his respect for the courage and determination of his enemies.
Perry M, above to me:
Agreed. :>)