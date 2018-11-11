|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Victory
THE ARMISTICE DAY, NOVEMBER 1918 (Q 80135) Crowd cheering outside Buckingham Palace during the Armistice Day, 11 November 1918. Copyright: © IWM. Original Source: http://www.iwm.org.uk/collections/item/object/205324739
The Times 12 November 1918 p10. Right click for full page.
THE HUNDRED DAYS OFFENSIVE, AUGUST-NOVEMBER 1918 (Q 9574) Troops of the 8th Battalion, the King’s (Liverpool Regiment, Liverpool Irish, 57th Division) entering Lille, 18 October 1918. Note a barefooted French boy with a rifle, clearly given to him by a smiling soldier on his right. Copyright: © IWM. Original Source: http://www.iwm.org.uk/collections/item/object/205245319
THE ARMISTICE DAY, NOVEMBER 1918 (Q 65858) A group of happy girls in an American automobile in London on the day the Armistice was signed, 11 November 1918. Copyright: © IWM. Original Source: http://www.iwm.org.uk/collections/item/object/205086034
THE HUNDRED DAYS OFFENSIVE, AUGUST-NOVEMBER 1918 (Q 11367) Capture of Cambrai by the British 57th Division. Soldiers of the Loyal North Lancashire Regiment wearing pickelhaubes which they found whilst on patrol in Cambrai, 9 October 1918. Copyright: © IWM. Original Source: http://www.iwm.org.uk/collections/item/object/205216088
THE BRITISH ARMY ON THE WESTERN FRONT, 1914-1918 (Q 3362) The Commanding Officer of the 9th Battalion, East Surrey Regiment stands on a lorry surrounded by his men and leads a cheer to the King, St Waast, near Bavai, 12 November 1918. Copyright: © IWM. Original Source: http://www.iwm.org.uk/collections/item/object/205235905
THE HUNDRED DAYS OFFENSIVE, AUGUST-NOVEMBER 1918 (Q 9358) Battle of St Quentin Canal (Saint-Quentin). Prisoners in a clearing depot at Abbeville, 2nd October 1918. Copyright: © IWM. Original Source: http://www.iwm.org.uk/collections/item/object/205245117
Wemyss and Foch (and others) after the signing of the Armistice.
The Kaiser on his way to the Netherlands
THE SURRENDER OF THE GERMAN HIGH SEAS FLEET, NOVEMBER 1918 (Q 19288) Royal Navy light cruiser HMS Cardiff leading the German battle cruisers into the Firth of Forth. Copyright: © IWM. Original Source: http://www.iwm.org.uk/collections/item/object/205193781
THE SURRENDER OF THE GERMAN HIGH SEAS FLEET, NOVEMBER 1918 (Q 20157) German submarines at their moorings at Parkestone Quay, Harwich, November 1918. Copyright: © IWM. Original Source: http://www.iwm.org.uk/collections/item/object/205260942
THE BRITISH ARMY ON THE WESTERN FRONT, 1914-1918 (Q 9689) Field Marshal Douglas Haig (centre front) with his Army Commanders at Cambrai, 11 November 1918. Left to right behind him are: General Herbert Plumer (Second Army), General Julian Byng (Third Army), General William Birdwood (Fifth Army), General Henry Rawlinson (Fourth Army), and General Henry Horne (First Army). Behind them are Lieutenant Generals John Davidson, Montgomery, Louis Vaughan and othe… Copyright: © IWM. Original Source: http://www.iwm.org.uk/collections/item/object/205125186
THE BRITISH ARMY OF THE RHINE, 1919-1929 (Q 7652) A 12th Battalion tank, serial number 9339, on the Rhine embankment near the Hohenzollern Bridge in Cologne, 22 May 1919. Copyright: © IWM. Original Source: http://www.iwm.org.uk/collections/item/object/205239467
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Except that it wasn’t ‘Victory’ but an Armistice, the prelude to a Peace Treaty. Thankfully, the fighting stopped albeit many battles carried on and conflagrations arose from Siberia to Greece and Poland.
Victory would have been the Allied bands marching down Unter den Linden with the Kaiser’s head on a spike, Bavaria being hived off as a distinct Kingdom and all those who directed the many crimes of the German Army (such as the Rape of Louvain) getting the justice they deserved.
But in the belly of the tamed and cornered Socialist beast, thoughts of revenge grew, putrid ideologies festered and bred, like late 20th Century bacteria exchanging plasmids for antibiotic resistance in a sickly patient when amputation of the infected limb is ruled out, until bursting forth with renewed vigour, determination and hatred 20 years on as a plague on the world.
Mr Ed, what is your opinion of the Versailles Treaty? The bien-pensant everywhere deplore it, and even when they disapprove of Germany’s subsequent actions they blame her resumption of hostilities on the draconian punishments of Versailles.
This has been the predominant view for my whole life.
Then there are those who say that Versailles was insufficiently tough, even before we get to the fact that it was also insufficiently enforced.
I’m interested in your opinions on this. (And also those of the Sage.) From what you wrote I’d put you in the latter camp, but what if any changes would you have made to the Treaty?
Julie, I am with the Sage on this, whilst it was a harsh treaty, it wasn’t enforced and it left the German State, the essential beast, wounded but not destroyed. A heavy blow that is not fatal will ensure the death of its deliverer, as Machiavelli put it.
Look at how Germany started the war in neutral Belgium, as I linked above.
The Treaty contained Germany, a relatively new State, for a while. It did not destroy it. Read Omnipotent Government by Ludwig von Mises for a harsh critique of the dominant strains of German political thought in that period.
If the key criminals had been hanged, and Allied troops had paraded through Berlin, and Germany divided enough, e.g. by removing Bavaria, then it would have been weakened and the growth of fanaticism in one segment in the coming years could have been more readily contained. Late 1930s Austria was too weak to avoid the Anschluss.
As WW2 ended, I read of Allied aircraft being told to attack a target in every village or town in Germany by strafing, AIUI, the aim of this was to ensure that there could be no ‘stab-in-the-back’ theory to say that Germany was let down by you-know-who or anyone else, as everyone would recall that their village was undefended. I’m not sure if this is true, but I can see the sense in it from the perspective of the time.
Had Germany been occupied, then partitioned, and the alleged criminals been tried for their crimes, there would have been no scope for one set of lies about the defeat to spread beyond the lunatic fringe. What was needed most was for the dominant ideologies in German (Communism, Socialism and Nationalism) to be discredited. The trouble was, the Allies lacked the will to win. The British political class were the same bunch of fools and villains that we have today. However, I would say that I have the benefit of hindsight in my denunciations.
Mr Ed:“.. it left the German State, the essential beast, wounded but not destroyed. “
First rule of dangerous game hunting: keep shooting until it’s on the ground & not getting up again, or you are.
Julie near Chicago (November 11, 2018 at 12:23 pm), I would go even further than Mr Ed and the sage, because I ridicule the fashionable idiocy that the treaty was in any sense ‘harsh’, relative to its circumstances. Not only was it very, very mild compared to the peace treaties Germany inflicted on Rumania and Russia, but – because the armistice came when Germany troops were still outside German territory – the victors found themselves constrained to make it a bit milder than some wished.
Over and above that, their basic assumption was that violations of the principle of nationality had brought on the war, so there was a very basic assumption that a German nation would continue to exist – something the victors never really recognised as a choice and which therefore only a very few Germans ever recognised was a blessing. Since the same principle broke up the powerful states there had been to Germany’s east into small states with internecine irredentist quarrels, it made Germany’s strategic situation stronger when she looked east.
After the treaty was signed, almost everyone in Germany (unsurprisingly) and almost everyone in the chattering classes outside Germany (also unsurprisingly, I’m sure, to those on this blog, who know what today’s chattering classes are like) talked as if Germany had been harshly treated, so all amendments were made in Germany’s favour. Reparations were curtained and then discarded, leaving many with the imbecile idea that no reparations were paid. Of course, all the reparations were paid. All the destroyed buildings were rebuilt – or lost to the nations where they were. All the fields were cleared and re-ploughed – or lost to productive use. All the flooded mines were pumped out – or ceased production. All the pensions were paid – till their recipients died. All the reparations were paid – they just were not paid by Germany, but by her victims, e.g. France, in whose damaged territory the war had been fought and whose casualties had been proportionately higher. Hence Germany’s strategic situation was also better when she looked west. If you want to understand why the supposedly cruel victors who had so harshly victimised Germany at Versailles were again trembling before German might just two decades later, you just have to notice that the relatively far greater damage Germany inflicted in WWI was not even remotely compensated for by the peace treaty as it was actually enforced – or rather, not enforced.
Machiavelli cynically said:
It was because the Versailles Treaty was so minor an injury to Germany that Hitler could happen, albeit much aided by the idiotically fashionable chattering class idea that it was harsh.
@Naill, I’m not sure I agree with your assessment. It is fair to compare it with the treaties ending WWII where a much more conciliatory tone was taken, and in fact the Marshall plan put in effect to rebuild the nations. To use one example, Hirohito was plainly a war criminal by any definition. Some of the horrendous crimes committed in his name and with his approval (and sometimes his direct instruction) are some of the worst crimes in history. The rape of Nanking, the Bataan death march, human experimentation and so forth.
It find it offensive that he wasn’t taken out back and shot. But one wonders if it would have been counterproductive to do so. What would have been Japan’s story had they done so? I doubt it would have been as positive for the US and the rest of the world as it turned out with a blood stained Chrysanthemum Throne.
Is the best solution to war’s end to punish the masses who didn’t start it or promulgate it? Or rather is it the hand of friendship and the rebuilding as partners who will never go to war again. When the blood is up and revenge is on the mind, perhaps justifiably so, one rarely makes good long term decisions.
War is where civil society breaks down and you cannot use the remedies of civil society as remedy for war. After a war the priority should be only that it never happens again, and friendship, comity and trade are the only guarantors of that blessed state.
In WWII, the Germans were required to surrender unconditionally, with the clear understanding that the allies would execute such Germans as they decided deserved it, would punish others and would enforce reparations on the whole nation, and would also occupy every part of the country and rule it directly, leaving no even partially independent German administration, and would divide it into zones. In the east, reparations included many German slave labourers who did not come home (those that did not die) for a decade.
In West Germany, the tone on both sides did indeed become much more conciliatory in time (not immediately) because the allies imposed a far harsher defeat upon them – and were very clear in their intention to do so – “the Germans must know they have been defeated”. In the east, a conciliatory tone was neither much in evidence from the Russians nor much felt by the conquered Germans.
In the pacific, it was understood by late 1945 that Japan wanted to negotiate peace, but its rulers were determined not to allow the end of the imperial house, and did not want to allow the occupation of the home islands. Two atom bombs (plus the Russian attack, which ended another desperate pie-in-the-sky Japanese hope) made them accept unconditional surrender by Hirohito’s casting vote in an exactly-divided cabinet. An attempted coup to prevent the surrender was then prevented by a key individual obeying Hirohito’s order expressed personally to him to act against it – after which that individual ritually disemboweled himself. I do not think these individuals felt conciliated.
Meanwhile, on the allied side in 1945, intense debate on the Hirohito issue ended with determination to force unconditional surrender on Japan – to make them admit the allies could depose him – but with a sotto voce hint that Japan would eventually be allowed to choose its form of government – so could be a constitutional monarchy if it so chose.
A book I recommend on this subject is “Nothing Less Than Victory” by John David Lewis, a historian from the US. He argued, in summary, that a reason why post-Kaiser Germany eventually rose once more to be an aggressor was that in 1918, the Armistice came about through exhaustion as much as a knock-out defeat, and that German army veterans and their sympathisers were able, fairly fast, to develop a “stab in the back” narrative pinning blame for the various diplomatic machinations on politicians, rather than on the generals who had largely started the war in the first place.
Unlike 1945, when the Allies controlled Germany, and the Russians grabbed the Eastern bits, post-1918 Germany was able to fester in a sense of grievance without ever really having to take a hard look in the mirror. Lewis also argues, by examining the Versailles terms and reparations, that a false narrative (J M Keynes is much to blame for this) that Germany was cruelly treated, when in fact, because of Weimar inflation and various financial payment pacts, the real cost to Germany of repaying France etc was far less, relatively speaking, than was merited. So we had the worst of both worlds: Germany felt aggrieved because in its mind it hadn’t “lost” the First World War, but unlike 1945, it hadn’t been utterly crushed and its leadership driven out.
The moral of all this is that when you defeat an enemy, you have to really defeat him, hard. The Romans understood this.
@Niall, thanks for the great summary. I think that what I was really driving at is that the wrong people were punished. The general populace are not responsible, generally speaking for the wars their scumbag leaders drag them into. So, in a sense the consequences of WWII were more harsh and less harsh at the same time. More harsh because the pillocks at the top ended up hanging from a nose, and the power structure was utterly destroyed and replaced. But less harsh because the punitive sanctions, borne mainly by the already devastated man in the street, were replaced by a program to rebuild Germany and Japan. Rebuild it in the style of a western democracy, but with a desire to reform and befriend the people and allow them to recover rather than a vengeful, extract every drop of blood approach, as was taken during WWI.
I think that the rise of Hitler can be traced pretty directly to reparations payments, especially so since they were denominated in gold. The extraction of all the gold that underlay the Germany currency directly produced the hyperinflation that destroyed the German economy, and the lack of payments leading to the French occupation of the Ruhr valley — confiscating a large part of German manufacturing capabilities sent it into a tailspin. This allowed Hitler to stoke the resentment and paint pictures of a fatherland with lebensraum, a resurgent Reich, not subjugated by the hated “other”. And of course, it is always a good plan to blame the Jews — after all they killed Jesus, right? When a people is so crushed and destroyed the voice of insanity that was Hitler’s sounds more and more appealing. Especially so with the Prussian mind of death before dishonor.
Compare that economic chaos to the Marshall plan, which was in essence the opposite, and view the results, and I think that the better choice is clear.
“In WWII, the Germans were required to surrender unconditionally, with the clear understanding that the allies would execute such Germans as they decided deserved it, would punish others and would enforce reparations on the whole nation, and would also occupy every part of the country and rule it directly, leaving no even partially independent German administration, and would divide it into zones. In the east, reparations included many German slave labourers who did not come home (those that did not die) for a decade.”
According to Adam Tooze’s book Wages of Destruction, on reparations, that Germany paid much more after WW2 than WW1. This tends to be forgotten, perhaps because most of it went East – not just German PoWs used a slave labour but also lots of plant & equipment shipped to Russia from East Germany.
“The moral of all this is that when you defeat an enemy, you have to really defeat him, hard. The Romans understood this.”
+1. As Niall says, crush, then conciliate.
Fraser Orr (November 11, 2018 at 7:42 pm), the second world war did indeed do a better job of targeting the most guilty because it imposed a much more severe treaty that gave the victors that power. After WWI, the treaty told the Germans themselves to target the guilty, which resulted in utterly farcical trials and acquittals – and so established the complicity of ordinary German juries with these guilty.
My interpretation of the post-WWI inflation differs in emphasis from yours. Unlike the allies, Germany financed their war via a huge war debt (that they planned to pay off by imposing indemnities on the countries they had attacked). Post-war, they ruined their own currency, in part to ‘prove’ they could not pay reparations. They established the Rentenmark once the inflation had removed the wartime debt. In short, the post-war German government was no mere passive victim under reparations.
This was indeed not consciously contrived by ordinary Germans (unlike their later wholehearted support for openly resisting reparations) but these wartime and post-war policies of their own government had much to do with their post-war misery, and wherever ordinary Germans were tested, they typically chose complicity.
(Stephen K is right that “Germany paid much more after WW2 than after WW1”.)
Mr Ed and Niall, thanks for your thoughts in answer to my question. Excellent commentary and points.
Patrick, thank you for your posting, which is most interesting; and for reminding me that, yes, we used to call it Armistice Day.
And thanks to everyone for the interesting, informative discussion.
.
Niall writes:
In other words, Germany was counting on booty.*
Richard and Michael Huemer had a bit of back-and-forth on this in their debate on the motion
“A government that performs its fundamental functions is preferable to a system of anarcho-capitalism in which these functions are privatized.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=798&v=mfukHPuUUqs
Richard is always interesting, Huemer more like a mouse going up against Shere Khan (except that Richard is more likeable *g*).
The debate proper starts with Richard, ~ 13:15 in.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=798&v=mfukHPuUUqs
*How many illustrations, historical and fictional, have we seen where the bank-robbers plan to pay off in this next heist, the Big One, the debts they incurred in their previous, failed stick-up attempt? Kinda makes me think of the Dortmunder Gang. Huh! — which makes me wonder why Mr. Westlake chose “Dortmunder” as the name of the Head of the Gang. Never thought of that before.