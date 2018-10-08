At least Americans choose top judges in public

One thought that I have about the whole furore about the Supreme Court and Kavanagh (no, I am not going over the whole bloody thing now) is that the US system is so much more public than in other countries that have something such as a Supreme Court, or bench of wise men/women who get to opine or even rule on constitutional matters. We have our Law Lords in the UK, and indeed the House of Lords (chosen by the government as there aren’t hereditary peers any more). As far as I know Law Lords are appointed from within the legal system and it is not entirely clear who specifically gets to pick them or approve the Law Lords. As for France, it has a Constitutional Council, members of whom are senior retired political folk and others who must be approved by the French parliament. What is interesting in the French case is that I don’t recall much media coverage of the hearings, even allowing for the often lousy state of British coverage of French public affairs (you would think a country a few miles across the English Channel and with whom we have traded, and occasionally defeated or liberated in wars might get a bit more attention). Germany has a federal constitutional court, and the gift of membership to this body is held in the hands of the Bundestag and by the Bundesrat (this body represents the state parliaments at the federal level).
All these systems have their merits, quite possibly, but what is certainly striking to my eyes is that it is only in the US that the decision as to who gets on the bench or not seems to be a matter of great media and public interest. In part, I suspect, this is because of how membership is in the gift, at least in the initial proposed stage, of the President. The US Supreme Court has issued major decisions down the decades, as momentous as Roe Vs Wade, Kelo (a big eminent domain case) and Dred Scott, to name just three. It seems also a more public system, whereas I get the impression that when a judge takes his or her seat in a European country, it registers as much public response as the daily announcement of the shipping forecast. And that, I think, speaks much to the more vigorous temper of American public life. It may not feel like this at the moment, but at least the raucous nature of American public life speaks to a certain health. In Europe, by contrast, so much of what happens resembles one of those dull zombie films of the 1970s or 80s.
Interesting piece from The American Constitution Society (founded as the Progressives’ answer to the conservative-libertarian Federalist Society) on the history of hearings on Supreme Court nominees:
https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/early-supreme-court-hearings-little-resembled-their-modern-counterparts
(The National Constitution Center is a project of the ACS. I can find a little bit of spin here and there — possibly with the help of an active imagination — in the way things are put, but as to the actual facts, I assume they’re generally correct.)
As for the differences between decorum in the Senate and that in Parliament, as a Provincial whose only acquaintance with Parliament is via the weekly “Question Time,” you folks have always struck me as having a rather raucous bunch. At least when on-stage.
Then again, physical fights have been known to break out between Senators.
We in the USA have a robust Constitution – a constitution that sets out first principles, as opposed to rules. Rules govern very specific circumstances, while principles can be applied to most every circumstance. In my mind, this is as it should be, but there are difficulties associated with this as well as advantages.
Take a relatively simple clause in our Constitution such as the so-called Equal Protection Clause. Found in our Fourteenth Amendment, it reads ” . . . nor shall any State . . . . deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
This is a sweeping statement of principle that is one of our bedrocks. It is succinct, and seemingly simple to interpret: the State must treat us all equally, and show favoritism to none. But when we look to apply this principle to each and every act of the State, it becomes complex. It can be applied to the number of city buses that run in black neighborhoods versus white neighborhoods, the drawing of voting district maps, gay marriage, building codes and zoning, trucking regulations, voter ID requirements, drinking ages, movie ratings, cocaine versus crack use, barbershop licenses . . .
It can be applied to virtually every state act, and people do attempt to so apply it, and so this one small partial sentence out of our constitution must be interpreted and applied constantly, and the one ultimate arbiter of each of these applications is our United States Supreme Court.
Our Constitution has many such statements of principle, and each one holds comfort or trouble for some litigant who wishes to be treated differently by our government. And so our Supreme Court ultimately has more affect over more areas of each and every person’s life in our country than does any other officeholder, including our president.
And so the balance of philosophies in that Court becomes paramount for anyone concerned about the direction taken by our government. The election of our president has more symbolic power – it’s the One Big Contest between opposing sides – but the balance of our Supreme Court determines much of the course of our country.
So it’s a big deal.
This is one of the many ways in which Europe has a democratic -and I would say republican– deficit. That may sound ironic in that the courts shouldn’t be democratic, no, but process is a big deal — process may be the only thing that can last and last. UK subjects have lost most of their rights in recent decades, but the Parliament is still sovereign and can still do as it likes. That’s the two process details in the UK that have survived for almost a millennium with only a few decades’ interruption during the civil war: elections no less frequently than, what, once every 5 years? and a parliament that can do what it pleases. It does seem like the Magna Carta has gone wholly out the window, along with freedom under the law of the land.
The American Constitution is so much more robust than that process-wise, though it’s also much younger, and perhaps fewer hard rules leads to superior longevity, though obviously it’s too soon to tell.
Right now it sure seems like the American Constitution is much better at safeguarding its own future and citizens’ rights. But it could be a mirage. In the end the health of a political system depends on its leaders and its people to not destroy it. Each generation must look out for it. Somehow I feel that the Constitution of the U.S. is such a beautiful document, that it can inspire at least 50% to keep it from being shredded every 20 years.
I wonder how the British feel about their unwritten constitution. Does it inspire? What about continental Europeans? How do they feel about theirs? From here, the unwritten British constitution leaves me feeling all “meh”, and the European systems (about which I’m mostly ignorant) seem irrelevant: their people don’t seem to be inspired to protect those constitutions.
@bobby b, I would say that though the Bill of Rights -and the few places where rights of the people show up in the original Constitution- are brilliant, it is the process rules that really make it the Constitution itself so hardy.
The elections are run by the States, for example (somewhat regulated by Congress, yes, but run by the States), which makes it difficult for Congress or the President to really muck with them. The Federal government lacks police power. The hierarchy of courts makes the justice system pretty resistant to political interference. It’s not three branches of government, but more like four or five: the Congress, the Executive, the Judiciary, the States (with their own checks and balances, as they are required to have republican governments), and the juries and voters — the People. If only the Constitution was clearer that juries are allowed to be told about nullification, then we’d have a much more robust freedom under the law of the land.
These things, and the various rules for passing laws, amending the Constitution, impeachments, and so on, are very, very well thought out. There have been relatively few cases where the rules had to be made up on the spot: during the civil war, the election of Rutherford B. Hayes, FDR’s (horrible, no good, very very bad) devaluation and prohibition of gold in 1933.
There is only one serious bug in the process rules of the Constitution: that enlarging the Supreme Court is much too easy (which is why the Democrats are threatening to do it: they think they can). Since the Supreme Court can effectively modify the constitution extra-democratically, it makes sense that changing its size should require large majorities. FDR only failed to pack the Court because he pissed off the Senate — and the points out another thing, that the various institutions are each very jealous of their own power and prerogatives, and will put those ahead of party.
Why not just have a new Supreme Court Judge elected every four years, for life? Let the voting mob decide!