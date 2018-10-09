|
Samizdata quote of the day
In Great Britain, with changes in the type of work people do, and as capital has been reallocated from manufacturing to services, real household income has increased across every wage bracket. According to the Survey of Personal Incomes, families in the 90th percentile were paid 32 percent more in 2017 than they were in 1994. During this period, the bottom 20 percent experienced average annual real growth of between one percent and two percent, figures not matched by most of the rest of the income distribution range, so how can that old canard that “the poor keep getting poorer” possibly be true?
– Neema Parvini
|
Wages have gone up. Due to an excess of regulators running amok (many of them located in Brussels), food and house prices have gone up way faster.
The cost of living for families is considerably higher than it was in the late nineties.
The party that, instead of offering freebies, offers a lower cost of living, and delivers, will keep themselves in government for a generation.
Privatise the BBC, cut regs, and now we’re on our way out of the EU cut all tariffs and subsidies. It’s a start
Statistics are one thing.
The vast oversupply of taxi drivers, delivery people on bicycles, middle aged pizza delivery ‘boys’ and ‘girls’, the reappearance of hiring people by the day in the new form of zero hour contracts, food banks doing a roaring trade, more homeless people, the increase in people needing taxpayer help even when they are in work etc tell a different story.
So does the scrum for discounted food at my local supermarket every evening. It used to be a couple of old ladies. Now it is a small crowd.
There has been a collapse in decently paid jobs in factories and offices and a great increase in low paid and minimum wage work, short hour contracts and casual work.
That’s how it is in allegedly booming Manchester where the luxury flats go up in the centre but no locals can afford to rent them.
This.
“The poor are getting poorer” is a tenant of religious faith. It’s not based on anything concrete.