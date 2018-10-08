Thinking outside the box

According to its website the responsibilities of the Scottish government include the economy, education, health, justice, rural affairs, housing, environment, equal opportunities, consumer advocacy and advice, transport, taxation, and ensuring that Shetland only appears on maps of Scotland as an indecipherably tiny smudge in the top right corner.
Ban on putting Shetland in a box on maps comes into force
New rules barring public bodies from putting Shetland in a box on official documents have come into force.
Islands MSP Tavish Scott had sought to change the law to ban the “geographical mistake” which “irks” locals, by amending the Islands (Scotland) Bill.
The bill’s “mapping requirement” has now come into force, although it does give bodies a get-out clause if they provide reasons why a box must be used.
Mapmakers argue that boxes help avoid “publishing maps which are mostly sea”.
A couple of points: (1) Tavish Scott MSP is a Lib Dem, proof that the Scottish National Party is not the only one in contention for a Holyrood Comedy Award. (2) the “ban” only applies to public bodies, so no need to get outraged about free speech. Yet. These “bans” do have a way of being trialled in the public sector before being unleashed on the actual public. For now, however, I think a more appropriate reaction is gratitude for the good laugh Mr Scott is giving us. And his comedy routine is not over yet:
Mr Scott said it was “ridiculous” that he had to change the law to close the box
True, but not in the way that he means.
He said: “There is no excuse now for the Scottish government, its agencies or others to put Shetland in a box. The box is closed. It doesn’t exist, whether that be in the Moray Firth or east of Orkney. Shetland is now in the right place.
This box is no more. It has ceased to be. It is … an ex-box.
I’m guessing geometry was not Tavish’ strong subject at school, still less projections, conformal transformations, etc. 🙂
I’m also guessing he and the natz would agree with those PC people in the US who claim maths is racist. (Actually, I think the natz long ago decided that arithmetic was an English imperialist conspiracy, devised with cunning premeditation to make it appear that natz accounts of the vast wealth of an independent Scotland did not add up.)
I am waiting but not eagerly for an English MP, hopefully a Lib Dem but many Conservatives would probably qualify on the ground of stupidity, to spot this and try the same with the Scilly Isles…
And it should be more widely known that the Income Tax did not apply to the Scilly Isles until 6th April 1954, a change introduced by the Finance Act 1953. It appears that they had been regarded as too poor to be worth taxing, but they are now wealthy enough to have voted to remain in the EU.
The new assemblies in Scotland, Wales and London are nothing more than job creation schemes for the political class and their associated bureaucrats.
They have little real work to do and very limited powers so they concern themselves with trivial things like boxes on maps and other petty ways of forcing everyone to obey new rules which are not needed at all.
They are a legacy of New Labour’s public sector hiring frenzy.
We should get rid of them.
Let’s not tell the people of Alaska and Hawaii about this. If we do, the USA is going to look vanishingly small on maps that will then have to include Canada and most of the Northern Pacific.
Things must be going very well indeed for the Scots if the government’s to-do list has reached boxes on maps.