What’s going on with Facebook?

Over at Libertarian Home, Simon Gibbs (who is the proprietor of Libertarian Home) asks:
I’m asking you a question: have you been tuning into these pages and what do you think is going on? Are some of these legit targets based on some criteria of public safety that you feel is valid? Or are they legitimately operated venues of dissenting opinion which is being squashed?
“These pages” being a list of pages which a certain Justin Harvey (commenting on a Facebook posting) says have been taken down, by Facebook.
I have only very recently plugged myself into Facebook, and have so far only lurked. I have posted nothing. Facebook is useful to me for keeping track of the doings of a few actual friends of mine (this one in particular), but otherwise I find it confusing. They keep nagging me to stick up a picture, so that my “friends” can know that I am really me, but my actual friends know this already.
Besides which, whatever combination of rumour and fact it is that Simon Gibbs is asking about make me think that if Facebook really, really wants me “to take a few moments” to update all my info, they can take a hike. The regular question with which Facebook confronts me whenever I open it, “What’s on your mind?”, feels downright creepy, given what I am coming to believe about the utter duplicity of Facebook’s masters and commanders, wanting, as they seem to, all the privileges but none of the obligations both of a common carrier and of a freelance publisher.
But what does our Commentariat think? I am not so concerned about the mere experience of using Facebook. Nor am I now asking about privacy. It is Facebook’s political biases that I am asking about, as is Simon Gibbs. One of my biases being in favour of people being allowed to express political opinions that I don’t share. The way it looks, to me, now, is that Facebook will be delighted to convey whatever opinions I express on Facebook to the world, until such time as the world starts, in noticeable numbers, paying attention to those opinions, at which point those opinions, being what they are, will vanish from view.
It may well be that, as a freelance enterprise rather than a government agency, Facebook is entitled to behave as it pleases, and face the commercial consequences. But if that’s so, what sort of consequences should those of us who do not share Facebook’s biases be trying to contrive for Facebook, and how? Besides, which, maybe Facebook actually is now a government agency in all but name.
Libertarian Home is an enterprise I admire. I especially enjoy attending its meetings, which happily for me mostly take place a mere walk away from where I live. But the LH commentariat is not as impressive as the one here, and I would love it if our commentariat were to take a serious crack at the questions that Simon Gibbs poses.
I’m not a fan of FB really, though I do use it for the purposes you mention.
FB though is nothing like a government agency. The essence of government is force. Facebook might as what’s on my mind, or what my relationships are, or what my job is. However, in all cases I can tell them to go stuff it, or I can lie, or do whatever. However, when the government asks those questions they demand that I answer, and do so accurately, and if I don’t they send big men with guns to either force me to comply or force me to pay a fine, or lock me up in a small room with murderers and thugs.
If one doesn’t like FB one is at liberty to use an alternative. Sometimes in the commercial market there are challenges with alternatives. After all, you want competition in cable TV, people have to dig up roads, or use limited resources on lamp posts and poles. But FB? There is no such infrastructural limits. You just change the first four bytes of your IP data packet.
What I don’t really understand though is that there really is a huge market for a liberty (or at least conservative) oriented google or fb. But I don’t see a viable competitor growing. Where is the foxnews of gmail, or the IBD of web search, or the Wall Street Journal of FB? Of course there are some, but they are not at all sizable.
It fully understand the network effect of platforms like FB, but there really is not such effect on gmail or search. Ad revenue for sure is dominated by google, but these services aren’t particularly expensive to run, that is why google’s margins are so huge, and if a “fox news of search” can get its act together it could quickly grow to, say, 10% of the size of google. I’ll take 10% of google’s revenue any day.
And even on the network effect things like fb, I think that these communities are already deeply fractured. Liberals regularly unfriend their conservative friends for suggesting that Brett Kavanaugh doesn’t eat cute puppies for breakfast. (From what I see the reverse is far less often true, but that might just be the circles I move in.) So if it is fractured anyway, what is the big deal with a fractured host?
However, I don’t see these things emerging which makes me think that people don’t care nearly as much about privacy, censorship, bias and politics as they say the do. But perhaps there is another reason.
There is a growing chorus on the right in the US for regulating Google, FB etc. You hear it a lot on FoxNews comentary shows. I find that deeply troubling. It is about the worst possible solution.
If you are troubled with Google’s bias, speak about it loudly, embarrass them, and challenge their reputation. Or even better start your own search company. It is a lot less difficult that you might imagine, and GoFundMe will undoubtedly be a powerful source of seed capital.
In my view FB, Twitter, etc have exactly as much power as you give it. So…don’t use them.
Recently I met up with some friends from college that I’ve not spoken to in years, some for a decade. I found it fascinating that almost all of them had unplugged from FB sometime in the previous 5 years. I haven’t logged in personally for 6-8 years or so.
FB was at first for college students only, and it was during that time period that I used it intensely. It was a crapfest long before the normies came along, and why people still use it – particularly people who complain about how it treats its users – is beyond me.
Sorry I can’t offer a more nuanced and interesting take, but, as libertarians, isn’t the remedy for voluntary actors to disengage or go elsewhere?