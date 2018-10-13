The Guardian takes the lid off the pot

I avidly followed the coverage in the British press of the the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court. In this post I will look at one paper in particular, the Guardian. When it was founded as the Manchester Guardian in the nineteenth century, this newspaper’s name was meant to indicate that its role was to “zealously enforce the principles of civil and religious Liberty”. The modern Guardian published many, many news and opinion pieces describing how to tell that Kavanaugh was bad. I was more interested in the readers’ comments.
The Guardian used to allow readers to comment on practically every news article and opinion piece. That changed under the current editor, Katharine Viner. Throughout most of the Kavanaugh saga comments were firmly closed. There was at least one story that I cannot now find for which comments were opened in error and then quickly slammed shut again. Then on 5th October came a story in which comments were opened: “Trump and Kavanaugh claim we live in a meritocracy. Don’t believe a word of it” by Arwa Mahdawi. I think the writer was surprised at the trend the comments took. The top rated comment was by “SpringinAmsterdam1” and said,
Arwa can I ask, how would you feel if an event someone else felt had happened, had no issue was raised at the time, and when it was raised and people know there is no proof of the event, but thousands of people had decided through the court of social media, believed you to be guilty?
How would you deal with that, and can you see how this could be used to assassinate a persons character? Lastly, do you believe in innocent till proven guilty?
October 8th saw the breaking of a tiny little Berlin Wall. For Jessa Crispin’s article “Women aren’t united against Kavanaugh. That’s a dangerous myth” the top comment came from “HarSingh” and said,
It might be because women are sensible? There was no corroborating evidence, she can’t recall if he was there, or even where it happened. She listed 4 people who could provide evidence but none of them decided to.
The timing of the allegation points to a witch hunt and a political hatchet job. It backfired, male or female, the majority realise this
Also on October 8th came this article by Cas Mudde putting forward the argument that Kavanaugh’s confirmation might boost the Republicans. The most recommended comment was by “Truewordshere” and said,
The Republican senator Susan Collins once again broke the hearts of many naive liberals
True liberals should watch her speech explaining her choice. A calm and reasoned explanation based on deeply-ingrained liberal principles. “Liberals”, however, branded her a “rape apologist”.
Comments were pre-moderated for “Trump sees only his own victimhood as he apologises to Kavanaugh” by Gaby Hinsliff on 9 October. The top one came from “HappyExpat50” and started by quoting Ms Hinsliff,
For a moment, as Donald Trump spoke of the “pain and suffering” endured by one noble individual in his wretched supreme court nomination process, you almost wondered if he might find some gracious way to acknowledge Christine Blasey Ford.
HappyExpat50 then went on,
Has he been charged with anything ?
Has he been convicted of anything ?
I would have thought that the Cliff Richard fiasco in the UK would have at least taught some people that people are innocent until proven guilty.
The lid is off the pot and there is something bubbling up within.
Natalie, I hope for the Lord’s sake you are right.
To the point, here is Juanita Broaddrick relating her experience of the lack of interest in her (alleged, but I’m disinclined to believe Slick Willy on anything) rape by WJC.
What is sauce for the gander was not sauce for the goose.
And in her opinion, Ford’s story does not hold up.
“Juanita Broaddrick: Anti-Kavanaugh #MeToo Protesters Never Heard Of Me”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFa52HcNzOs
Here in New Zealand,Guilty by accusation,is pushed by the hard of thinking. I have had to take a strong line with a local woman who boldly declared that Kavanaugh was unfit to hold office as someone had alleged that she had been molested by him.I asked her if she could furnish any evidence that such an event had taken place and whether it would pass the “Beyond reasonable doubt” test. I also enquired if she would be happy for her Father/Son/Brother to be condemned on the same flimsy grounds. I have not had a reply yet.
John Duckett, I’ve found “Wait a minute, you’re the woman who stole Mary Wilson’s car back in 2006. I don’t care what a thief like you thinks.”
“What are you talking about, I never heard Mary Wilson.”
“You may not have heard of her, but you stole her car. The cops caught you speeding in it, you had already sold the laptop she left in the trunk, and it took her months to get the stink of weed out. Not to mention the rubbers. The only reason you didn’t go to jail is that she got deployed to Kuwait and couldn’t come back to testify.”
And so forth. Or use cheating on the spouse, that works too. It’s fun, sometimes they rave.
This is deeply troubling, it indicates that otherwise sensible people still visit The Guardian website.