Suicidal logic

Theresa May said the appointment of Health Minister Jackie Doyle-Price to the new role [Minister for Suicide Prevention] will help tackle the stigma surrounding suicide. While suicide rates are falling, 4500 people commit suicide every year. (BBC Text News this morning)
Creating a new role to solve a problem that is diminishing anyway may seem like a clever move to a politician, but I’m not so sure. If Minister Jackie Doyle-Price removes enough of the ‘stigma’ surrounding suicide, might the rate start rising again?
Of course, that might not be so much of a problem, politically. Back in the 70s Labour appointed a Minister for Drought after a long spell of dry weather. The heavens then opened – and he was reappointed Minister for Floods. When Jackie Doyle-Price has removed enough of the stigma surrounding suicide that you can get euthanasia on the NHS, perhaps she’ll be reappointed the Minister for Assisted Suicide.
Meanwhile, what does one make of Theresa May saying that there are too many suicides so we must remove the ‘stigma’ surrounding it. Should I assume that in the past, when I thought she was “thick as a brick”, I really hadn’t grasped how stupid she was. Or should I, more charitably, assume the PM reads (and signs?) whatever her civil servants put in front of her without thinking about it, while worrying every day “How long have I yet to live?” (politically).
Maybe they mean the stigma around suicide attempts, which could theoretically prevent people from seeking treatment or make things difficult for them due to prejudice afterwards.
But yeah the way it’s phrased sounds really stupid. And even if it means helping people with failed suicides and suicidal thoughts I’m not sure why you have a minister specifically for that.
Wouldn’t they be better appointing someone as minister for killing stupid ideas? Or a minister for cancelling useless government projects?
Perhaps it is May’s cry-for-help so to speak?
Not to mention she is trying to organise the UK’s–assisted– suicide-by-submission-to-evil-global-elite.
‘prejudice afterwards’?
The trouble is that today’s students are woefully unprepared for university life. Most universities engaged in engineering and the hard sciences now run a remedial maths course in the first year so that students can cope with the rest.
Many students come from communities which do not value academic success. – and consequently do not get familial and peer support.
No-one tells them that the first year is there to sort out the men from the boys – and the women from the girls: and in the second year the level of difficulty is ramped up 40% – the sciences and engineering courses are designed to stretch the brain as far as it will go so that graduates can enter the debate.
No-one in the schools tells them that they will be expected to stand on their own intellectual feet and that disciplines like engineering, sciences, law and classics do not give their degrees away with lucky packets – and many students buckle under the strain.
Students before they enter academic life need to be sat down and told a few realities.
The debauching of pre-university entry-level examinations gives students a spurious level of academic excellence – and university comes as a profound shock.
‘… will help tackle the stigma surrounding suicide. ‘
That means it will make committing suicide more acceptable. And does it therefore mean it will now be OK to help? I wonder do these folk actually understand the English language.
I blame the schools.