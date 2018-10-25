|
Samizdata quote of the day
From Don Boudreaux on his blog Cafe Hayek:
A protectionist is someone who believes that we humans reside in near-paradise.
As the protectionist views reality – and assuming that he believes all that he says and understands its implications – the only thing that is scarce in this near-paradise of ours are opportunities to toil and struggle. Everything else – each and every good and service that is and could ever possibly be desired by humans – is so abundant that our only challenge is to find work.
For the protectionist, complete and unalloyed paradise is Robinson Crusoe being stranded alone on a desert island with virtually no material possessions. If the protectionist were consistent, he would voluntarily strand himself in such utter isolation not only from his fellow human beings but from any goods and services other than those that he himself produces with his own hands.
The protectionist cannot understand why Robinson Crusoe might have wanted to be rescued from his desert island.
Very nice way to look at it. Normally I’d think of the protectionist as a pessimist: they are afraid of what they might lose rather than looking forward to what they might gain. Protectionism is probably something we’re wired for. Protectionism is probably a variant of hoarding, which we and many other animals are wired for. But thinking of protectionism as a sort of optimism strikes me as a useful tool for debate. “Do you really think this is the best things will ever be?”
I always feel it is doubtful wisdom – and a little too much in the style of the left – to treat the errors of our adversaries as completely imbecile in their immediate stupidity (except when they actually are so, which usually only occurs after a prolonged anti-self-correcting case of “you can’t say that” and “stick to the narrative if you know what’s good for you”).
Imagine the argument were about nationality and borders. Imagine a lefty saying to you that someone who agrees with Trump about the Honduran caravan must be baffled that Crusoe welcomed Man Friday instead of forbidding this unauthorised immigrant (from a – very! – different culture) entry to his own socially-ultra-homogenous island.
Back when Robinson Crusoe was written, readers understood perfectly why Crusoe wished to return to England, while not thinking it then necessarily followed that England had to adopt free trade with the entire world, something we only did a century later. The general advantages of free trade, and the limitations of many a protectionist argument, seem clear to me, but not quite as clear as the quoted argument suggests. I don’t see it making many converts among the unbelievers.
Just my 0.02p FWIW.
I do not see this argument as converting the unbelievers.
That said, I do not see much that will convert the unbelievers. The majority of people find systematic thinking about the world dull and do not seem to think it’s very important. People who would never dream of (say) opining on the thermodynamics of black holes without any background in physics happily spout very detailed opinions on economic questions without even the least knowledge of economics. De facto, they seem to think that their opinion, no matter how facile, is as good as anyone else’s, and indeed, is probably better than anyone else’s. If you attempt to walk them through careful reasoning on the topic, they usually tune out at best or more likely get very angry with you.
So no, I don’t hope that such things will convince anyone who isn’t already convinced by David Ricardo’s argument and the like. The purpose of posting such things (at least for me) is catharsis.
That’s the “theory of scarcity” from chapter 1 of Bastiat’s ‘Sophisms of the Protectionists’.
One can concede the economic argument and still see a basis to refuse to trade with select other people.
One can also tire of believers who react to the above statement by saying “you apparently don’t understand the economic argument and so shouldn’t opine about this.”
