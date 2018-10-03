|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
To take an example, many students in universities and employees at Google take bias training courses that tell them “white privilege” and “systemic racism” explain disparities in outcomes between groups, despite the fact that—to take one example—Asian Americans from China and India (‘people of color’) make more money and are incarcerated at lower rates than whites. According to the conspiratorial worldview of many faculty in grievance studies departments, citing statistics and making arguments that go against the privilege narrative proves that you have an unconscious bias against minorities, and that you’re probably a white supremacist.
– Jonathan Anomaly, who is not only a smart chap but has quite possibly the greatest name ever.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
I was hoping to see the Theresa May “Dancing Queen” video on Samizdata
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbCDFNRA-Wo
Ah hell no, jim, why inflict that on people? 😳
When I worked at one of the large software firms, we had to attend a “diversity” seminar, during which the women running said seminar presented a case study from another company – company X.
Only 40% of the coders at company X were women. This was bad. So with the help of HR and various diversity initiatives, they were able to raise this to 60%.
The diversity women seemed irritated when all the coders at the seminar failed to see that as an improvement – we kept raping them by mansplaining with math, apparently.
I still haven’t seen the dancing queen video and have no intention ever of degrading myself to that nefandous degree.
Update: I couldn’t resist. No, she really can’t dance, and certainly cannot “jive”.
Well as far as I’m aware, there’s no legislation and perhaps no enforceable work contract that could require a contracted party not only to undergo “diversity training” but also to agree with the opinions of the company in regards to these political matters. We haven’t seen any of the “civil disobedience” type of internal revolts against diversity training reported in the media, but it would interest me if this sort of thing were happening in companies across the country.
“Well as far as I’m aware, there’s no legislation and perhaps no enforceable work contract that could require a contracted party not only to undergo “diversity training” but also to agree with the opinions of the company in regards to these political matters.”
Er… tell that to James Damore…
Ten years ago, my (last) employer was a multinational Fortune-100 company headquartered in the most leftist of lefty locales on the east coast. We were all required to sit through diversity and “awareness” seminars, talks, films, and enclaves almost monthly.
A friend of mine brought up, in one such meeting, that our little specialty group of company lawyers was made up of 65% females, and that surely meant that men were not being treated or valued fairly.
The presenter from HR struggled bravely to explain that each position in our group had been filled with the most qualified applicant available at the time, and that it wasn’t possible to attain perfection in ratios.
As she finished, there was a brief silence, and then the entire room broke out in laughter, as she had just contradicted every principle and belief that she had spent an hour presenting.
Shortly afterward, my friend was let go, because of “attitude problems.” The HR lady had been embarrassed, and this could not stand.
Oh, and, he was replaced by a woman, skewing our department even further female. But HR didn’t consider that to be a problem.