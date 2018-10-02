It was a GOOD day for justice

Of the many stories of science fiction, fantasy and horror that I have read in my time, the one – I think the only one – that for years afterwards I wished I had never seen was It’s a Good Life by Jerome Bixby. That Wikipedia link contains spoilers, obviously, but it is a story some of you might prefer to have spoiled. If not, the full text of the story is here. It is, of course, one of the greatest science fiction/horror stories ever written. If it were not it would not have had such an effect on me when I came across it concealed like a tarantula among sweet fruit in an anthology of science fiction stories for and about children that I got from the library.
Most of the horrors described in the story belong solely in the realms of nightmare. But there is one aspect of life in Peaksville, Ohio, that like all the best fantasy tropes, derives its power from the way it resonates with certain situations in real life. They, the forty-six inhabitants of Peaksville who might or might not be the last remnants of the human race, dared not be unhappy. “Oh, don’t say that, Miss Amy … it’s fine, just fine. A real good day!”
This is the first paragraph of an article by Hugo Rifkind in today’s Times:
Besides the red face, and the shouting, and the hurt indignation, and the mad howls about still liking beer, one thing was very obvious last week about the US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. With a litany of legal achievements behind him, this was not a man who had expected, at 53, to be answering for his behaviour as a teenager.
They really do want to extract the last drop, don’t they? It is not enough to demand that Kavanaugh prove where he was thirty-six years ago when he was seventeen. Correction, approximately seventeen, since Christine Blasey Ford cannot even specify the year in which the alleged crime took place. It is not enough to demand that he defend himself against a baying claque who joyfully proclaim abandonment, not just of the presumption of innocence, but of the very possibility of innocence when the accusation is sexual assault and the accused is male. (Just one example via Instapundit: Students demand professor fired after he champions due process, says ‘Accusers sometimes lie’). That does not sate them. They also demand that the man in the dock must suppress his emotions as utterly as must the slave of a cruel master. Indignation is not permitted him. His voice must remain low and humble. And woe betide him if the involuntary reactions of the body send blood rushing to his face.
Perhaps too much science fiction has addled my brains, but when I read that I really did think of the scene in It’s a Good Life where poor Dan Hollis suddenly can’t find it in him to be happy any more. And I also thought of what followed soon afterwards, not in the context of Judge Kavanaugh this time, but in the context of all those liberal journalists like Hugo Rifkind who once upon a time would have been all for due process and the presumption of innocence:
Some of the people began mumbling. They all tried to smile. The sound of mumbling filled the room like a far-off approval. Out of the murmuring came one or two clear voices:
“Oh, it’s a very good thing,” said John Sipich.
“A good thing,” said Anthony’s father, smiling. He’d had more practice in smiling than most of them. “A wonderful thing.”
I like the new updated version of “It’s A Good Life” better.
Pat played “Night And Day” on the piano as everyone tensely watched the new guy, the itinerant wanderer Donald, who lacked the seriousness and the concern and the dread that living with Anthony required.
Donald, a boorish and brassy man, suddenly caressed Aunt Amy’s breasts, and broke into a song. “I love to go swimmen’ with bowlegged women . . . “, he sang, and that’s when Anthony appeared in the room.
Jeb, who came from south of town before Anthony had made that an unplace, and who remembered how his brother George had fared with Anthony, hissed at Donald “why can’t you just get along? You’ll only make him angry!”
Donald, with his gap-toothed grin, walked over and stood beside Anthony, and then turned to Jeb and said “Why do you care if he’s angry? Why don’t YOU get angry?”
And then Donald thought Anthony into a grave in the cornfield.
It’s a Good Life, it is one of Twilight Zone best episode.
Natalie, I recently re-read the Bixby story. You are right: It is nauseating.
As for my opinion of the Dems’ behaviour in the hearing, I give it quite succinctly here.
bobby, “Donald”? Are you sure you don’t mean “Lindsey”? :>)
Props for the re-write.