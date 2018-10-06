Putting the ‘social’ in socialised medicine

The NHS is trialling group consultations. Instead of seeing your doctor one-on-one, up to 15 people will be seen all at the same time. One’s experience of medicine (or rather, ten or fifteen’s experience of it) will certainly be more social under these plans – especially as these group consultations will apparently include such issues as erectile disfunction. This should help achieve the old marxist aim of ‘abolishing the private sphere of life’.
As usual, however, socialism’s compassionate attempt to provide
a “fun and efficient” way to carry out consultations with patients who shared the same conditions
is being resisted by some old-fashioned reactionaries who claim to feel
“incredibly uncomfortable” discussing personal matters with large groups of strangers
overlooking the fact that, since the average NHS GP serves a specific contiguous area, such groups will not always be of strangers – they may often include neighbours and acquaintances.
Death panels — sorry, NICE panels — seen nodding and taking notes.
Show of hands! Who has a suspected STD? Genital warts? Diarrhea? Pregnant? Thank you, here’s your number, wait your group’s turn.
But, but the European Convention on Human Rights guarantees my right to a private and family life, and the General Data Protection Regulation ensures the privacy of my special category personal (medical) data and its processing…
It’s almost as if they don’t care, and all these rights are just sticks to beat us with….
And wholly OT, here’s a song for Chuck Schemer and DiFi and friends, the Bobby Fuller Four’s epic version of ‘I fought the Law‘. Those dancing girls don’t have real guns, honest.
If my doctor visit with fourteen co-patients results in a bill that is one-fifteenth of the usual rate, then it might be worthwhile, but I doubt that’s part of the plan.
I’m not opposed to this sort of thing in principle for more mundane and un-embarrassing ailments.
What concerns me is that by definition those who are most shy about speaking in front of groups are least likely to raise an objection while this scheme is being trialled.
“And whatsoever I shall see or hear in the course of my profession, as well as outside my profession in my intercourse with men, if it be what should not be published abroad, I will never divulge, holding such things to be holy secrets.”
Some old dead white guy wrote that. Stupid bastard. Get with the program, dude.
In the case of “intimate matters” involving reproduction or malfunction of the apparatus used to do it, that’s already been done. They call it “Group Therapy.”
No. No, No, NO! Whether I’m getting my regular checkup or being seen for a fracture or for an informed opinion on the status and probable course of my lung disease, I want one-on-one consultations with my actual doctor. I really don’t feel all that interchangeable with other people who have what is basically the same problem. I mean, what if my fracture is actually a case of the ball’s having come partly out of the socket, whereas yours is a shin splint?
Give me a break!
