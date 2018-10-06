A renowned Democratic Senator opposes the nomination of a judge to the Supreme Court

To remind us all that the opposition of the Democrats in the Senate to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh (or Justice Kavanaugh as he now is) to the Supreme Court of the United States is in accordance with the traditions of that party, allow me to quote the words from thirty years ago of that great defender of women, Senator Ted Kennedy, as he spoke out against the nomination of Judge Robert Bork to the Supreme Court:
“Robert Bork’s America is a land in which women would be forced into back-alley abortions, blacks would sit at segregated lunch counters, rogue police could break down citizens’ doors in midnight raids, schoolchildren could not be taught about evolution, writers and artists could be censored at the whim of the Government, and the doors of the Federal courts would be shut on the fingers of millions of citizens for whom the judiciary is—and is often the only—protector of the individual rights that are the heart of our democracy … President Reagan is still our president. But he should not be able to reach out from the muck of Irangate, reach into the muck of Watergate and impose his reactionary vision of the Constitution on the Supreme Court and the next generation of Americans. No justice would be better than this injustice.”
Bork was not confirmed, and the verb “to bork” entered the dictionary.
I like “bork” better when it’s from the Swedish Chef.
‘Liberals’ expect to be able to easily wreck the career of anyone who dissents from their dogmas.
But that only works in the spheres they dominate – academia, broadcasting, the press, the subsidised arts, Hollywood.
They are shocked and appalled that Kavanaugh has got his place on the supreme court because it demonstrates the limits of their power and that not everyone has to obey them.
Robert Bork’s America was also one were they’d have widened all the bridges in Massachusetts.
Well, I take the confirmation with a large draught of happiness.
As for the slime T.K., I can’t offhand think of anything good to say about him.
I still remember the photo that put me right off John McCain. Of him and Lindsey Graham and Teddy yukking it up together. I thought it was disgusting.
But Sen. Graham did come through like a trouper for our boy. I gather he improved our general perception of him.
To this point, C-Span recorded an interview that he gave on Oct. 3 for The Atlantic Festival. He talks about his friendship with McCain, who was in “ideological opposition” to TK, which is interesting; but even more so are his remarks on learning to deal with Pres. Trump.
Half an hour.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?452361-2/senator-graham-the-atlantic-festival