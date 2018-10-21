|
Trafalgar Day, and another commemoration
Today is Trafalgar Day. The anniversary of Nelson’s victory “was commemorated by parades, dinners and other events throughout much of the British Empire in the 19th century and early 20th century” before declining in the aftermath of the First World War.
Those who have been reading Samizdata for many years will remember the immensely knowledgeable contributions by Findlay Dunachie. This post, “Trafalgar – and after”, was written two hundred years after the battle and a few days before Findlay’s death.
Here as an attempt to create an early version of the EU, and the perfidious British interfere! Trafalgar day should be a day of national shame in the UK. Come back, Napoleon! All is forgiven!
I have been to several Trafalgar Day dinners in Messes run by the Senior Service…