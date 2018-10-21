We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Trafalgar Day, and another commemoration

· Historical views

Today is Trafalgar Day. The anniversary of Nelson’s victory “was commemorated by parades, dinners and other events throughout much of the British Empire in the 19th century and early 20th century” before declining in the aftermath of the First World War.

Those who have been reading Samizdata for many years will remember the immensely knowledgeable contributions by Findlay Dunachie. This post, “Trafalgar – and after”, was written two hundred years after the battle and a few days before Findlay’s death.

October 21st, 2018 |

2 comments to Trafalgar Day, and another commemoration

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    October 21, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    Here as an attempt to create an early version of the EU, and the perfidious British interfere! Trafalgar day should be a day of national shame in the UK. Come back, Napoleon! All is forgiven!

  • TomJ
    October 22, 2018 at 7:00 am

    I have been to several Trafalgar Day dinners in Messes run by the Senior Service…

