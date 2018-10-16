Edit and save?

While we follow the soap operas at Westminster, Brussels and Washington other things happen in the world. Some of them will have effects that may still reverberate when the names “May” or “Merkel” or “Trump” have become no more than answers to pub quiz questions. Harry Phibbs, writing in CapX, has depressing news:
Anti-scientific EU rules are hindering work to save millions of lives
Let us consider another EU imposition. It is a rule that inhibits our contribution to the fight against malaria. According to UNICEF this disease is “the largest killer of children” on the planet. That agency estimates that malaria kills one child every 30 seconds, about a million a year. Most of those children are under five years of age, with 90 per cent of cases occurring in sub-Saharan Africa. Research suggests that while the number of deaths has fallen since 2010, in the last couple of years progress has stalled.
The good news is that a gene editing application has been developed which could eradicate malaria. It is called CRISPR — Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats — and is considered “cheaper, faster, and less error-prone than any gene editing technology that came before it”. It could help preserve endangered species, improve welfare for farm animals — and save the lives of millions of children. The idea is to make mosquitoes immune to the disease.
In July, the BBC reported that the “European Court of Justice ruled that altering living things using the relatively new technique of genome editing counts as genetic engineering.” It added that “scientists who work in the areas of gene editing and genetic modification warned that the ruling would hold back cutting-edge research and innovation.”
Denis Murphy, professor of biotechnology at the University of South Wales, said the EU rules would “potentially impose highly onerous burdens on the use of genome editing both in agriculture and even in medicine, where the method has recently shown great promise for improving human health and well being.”
I must be honest here. As I read that article, mixed in with the genuine sadness and anger I felt about the way the EU’s restrictions look likely to hinder the development of a technique that could have alleviated large amounts of human suffering, I also felt a certain ignoble exhilaration. The European Union is being as bad as I always said it was. I had found a devastating answer to “Name me one bad thing the EU does, then!” It is possible that partisan passion is blinding me to the good reasons the ECJ might have had for caution. Ecosystems are complicated. Messing about with them has a habit of going wrong. Think of the introduction of rabbits to Australia or Mao’s attempt to eradicate sparrows from China.
One of the skipped-over paragraphs from Mr Phibbs’ article that I covered with the word “But” is this one:
“The team began with just two edited males, designated mosquitoes 10.1 and 10.2, into which the drive was inserted. After two generations of cross-breeding with hundreds of wild-type mosquitoes — and in mosquitoes, two generations can pass in less than a month — they produced 3,894 third-generation mosquitoes, of which 3,869 (99.5 percent) had the resistance gene. Just two mosquitoes were able to spread the trait to thousands of progeny — and malaria resistance along with it.”
The speed of that geometric progression scares me. Once started, the spread of these gene-edited mosquitoes could not be easily reversed.
But maybe it does not scare you, and you know more of genome editing than I do. My knowledge of biology is that of an attentive reader of pop science. Can any of you tell me more about this subject? Is the EU being as bad as I always said it was?
Provided that your article is sufficiently explanatory, then, Yes, the EU is overextending itself. Whether the proposed genetic modifications are ‘genetic engineering’ or not is irrelevant. Some obscure verboten re ‘genetic engineering’is not acceptable, and has little to do with ‘law’.
What matters is that the scientific investigation must proceed without let. The point at which the adapted mosquitoes are released into the wild is the important thing, and not some EU law.
In any case, what does the EU have to do with Sub-Saharan Africa?
I presume the people doing the research are European citizens and therefore chattels of the EU?
Roue, the correct term is Euro-peon, no doubt because European bureaucrats like to pee on the taxpayers from a great height.
Haven’t we done this all before with DDT?
This issue seems to bring us back to the issue of kettles. Our unelected EU masters are so ignorant of even primary school level science that they think that a kettle that uses half as much electricity for twice as much time will save energy. So why would they be qualified to pass judgement on really complex cutting edge science like this?
Well, it is genetic engineering.
But that is a good thing. End of.
Natalie, I would recommend the following links.
https://default.salsalabs.org/T26a4da2c-a6c9-4ff5-88d1-66175fabb5fd/7a4ca633-a018-11e6-908b-1254aa67e287
New Yorker article about one of the top gene drive researchers.
https://phys.org/news/2017-06-gene-editing-technique-mosquito-borne-disease.html
The effectiveness of gene drives in the wild.
-Myno
If genetically modified mosquitos bite someone do they become part of a scientific experiment? I suppose it depends on whether genetic material is passed into the bitten person and if that material is active in any way.
I suppose it means the end of my dreams of building EuroJurassic Park.
Arguably though that already exists in a large town in Belgium…
Seriously though. Is that (fantasy) movie driving some of this? I mean Dear Old Dickie Attenborough got the DNA from mosquitos didn’t he? So, if you are a scientific illiterate (as suspect these judges are) then you add 1+1 and come up with i.
I share the temptation – and the realisation that giving way to it is one of the paths to thinking like a lefty. Compared to the many pointless and self-serving things the EU does, this will at least bear some debate. The EUrocrats who did this probably don’t actually profit from malaria remaining rife and (unlike the DDT banners, who got fame and power) they may not be enhancing their power by banning or delaying instead of authorising (of course, I could be missing some subtlety there).
I agree with you that these EUrocrats are probably even less fit than you and I would be to reach a right opinion about this, never mind whether they should be a forum to decide. But if we were so empowered, I’m sure we’d both recall the end of Wyndham’s Consider Her Ways: the heroine’s friend is appalled she has murdered a noble research doctor because of her crazy idea she’d foreseen the consequences of his work – but since she has done so, he cannot help sort-of-wishing she’d been thorough enough also to murder the doctor’s son, who has the same name and plans to continue his development of a bug to kill rats, so fits the vision’s prediction equally well. Ridiculous, surely, to let such SF ideas influence us – but they would be in our minds. 🙂
There are risks to doing things and risks to not doing things. The EU had better have a better reason for not doing this than, “it’s genetic engineering”.
I don’t understand all the issue but there are some mitigating factors: for example, there are many species of mosquito and only a few of them spread malaria, so you’re only affecting a small proportion of mosquitoes.
Niall: “this will at least bear some debate”. Yes, though I do wonder how one debates with the EU, and whether it ever changes its mind.
Btw, see also Perry Metzger’s previous post about eradicating mosquitoes: https://www.samizdata.net/2016/02/exterminate-all-mosquitoes/
This comment addresses many concerns: https://www.samizdata.net/2016/02/exterminate-all-mosquitoes/#comment-700047
He also links to this article about how eradicating certain species will not damage the environment: http://www.nature.com/news/2010/100721/full/466432a.html