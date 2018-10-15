Even unto the 10th generation (depending on what the meaning of ‘is’ is)

Elizabeth Warren helped her academic career by claiming benefits available to members of a minority group – in her case, native american. Later it turned out she had no evidence of this. One of her ancestors was a soldier who guarded native americans on the ‘trail of tears’ but there was no traceable first nations ancestry – just (she said) a family legend.
Some people suggested it was fraud and hypocrisy to take minority benefits when you had no evidence you were one. And Donald Trump said he’d pay $1 million to any charity she chose if she could show she was.
Now she has taken a DNA test. As she supported the recounts in some states after he won, so likewise I would not in the least blame him for demanding a confirming second test supervised by agreed experts. Let us assume, however, for the sake of argument, that, just as those recounts did not change the outcome, so a second test gives either
a) a minimally-similar result: Senator Warren has a single tenth generation native american ancestor
or
b) an even better result: suppose, for example, that a more detailed check shows she has a single fifth-generation native american ancestor
Two questions arise.
The first, as a man once said, depends upon what the meaning of ‘is’ is. For the purpose of claiming minority benefits and status in today’s identity culture, does being a minority extend unto the fifth generation? How about unto the tenth generation? (And if, as the NYT reported in 2014, the average european american is 0.18% native american, are they all entitled to these benefits?)
The second is: did Trump just win a bet or lose it? I guess that would depend on what exactly he said and whether he later clarified it. If he said ‘any’ amerindian ancestry, I think he just lost. If he said ‘is’ amerindian, I think he just won. If he’d ever clarified it to, “Has a proportion of native american descent that is at least a full standard deviation’s worth above the mean for the US population” – then I’d think he (was being advised by a statistician and) may have won, but if he’d said “mode” instead of “mean”, could Warren’s charity be in with a chance? Should Trump pay a percentage of $1 million equal to her percentage of first-nations ancestry – or that percentage divided by the percentage that US universities typically demand when handing out minority benefits?
In this time of polarisation, I’d like to think at least a political bet could be settled. It would be a pity if, unlike presidential elections in the US constitution, this one proves not to have been well-enough defined beforehand.
The NYT article was about the difficulty the old south had defining exactly who was black and who was not. Everything old is new again.
It’s not just the old south. SJWs were kicking up a fuss recently about how Dwayne Johnson shouldn’t be allowed to play a black character in a movie because he wasn’t black enough (he apparently has more black ancestors than what the old south considered enough to make someone black).
I like Trump … he is the first real fist-fightin’ commonsense anti-SJW politico we have had in a long long time.
BUT – can anyone, even Trump’s most ardent and love-struck supporters, imagine him saying something like “Has a proportion of native american descent that is at least a full standard deviation’s worth above the mean for the US population” ???
I could more easily imagine Mike Tyson saying it 🙂
Ken Hagler (2018/10/15 at 6:24 pm), I take your point as regards general SJW phoniness but as regards the bet, I would defend Warren’s right to be judged by the proportion typically expected in US universities when she claimed her benefits, not the perhaps more strident demands of Hollywood today. If Dwayne Johnson is black enough to have claimed AA benefit at Warren’s university in the 90s, he is black enough for my purposes – but too black for Warren’s IIUC.
According to the Boston Globe, her ancestry is 1/1024th Native American:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/10/boston-globe-update-and-correction-elizabeth-warren-is-1-1012-native-american-not-1-512/
So that’s a good deal less than the 0.18% of the average American …
If it turned out that she had only a trace of American Indian in her ancestry, I should imagine that Trump would raise merry hell about how she managed to claim benefits.
Junican: “American Indian.” Very good. :>)))
Assuming she was born here, she is certainly “native American” by law, unless her parents were here as part of a diplomatic mission or some such.
If the NYT were correct, it would mean that 99.82% of Americans are first-generation immigrants.
The Times needs to learn to use words to mean what they say. (Although such a policy would get in the way of its politics. And if it doesn’t want to be SNARKed at, it should learn English — among other things.)
.
Niall, it is excellent to consider the implications of various small distinctions in the meanings of words. You are da bomb! :>))))
. . .
All: Can anyone give me a link to a recording or an accurate transcription of Pres. Clinton’s testimony in which he states “it depends on what the meaning of ‘is’ is”? Everyone has made fun of this for so long, but even such a qualifying statement may be correct. So I would like to hear or read it in context.
I ask out of intellectual interest only. Not a big WJC fan. *g*
It gets better.
The test used proxies for AmIndian DNA, because there’s not enough AmIndian DNA in the database he used. Due to a paucity of AmIndian DNA for comparison purposes, the Stanford professor who performed the analysis for Warren decided to use the DNA of Mexicans, Peruvians, and Colombians INSTEAD OF DNA from AmIndians.
From the Boston Globe:
So, he proved she has a vanishingly small part of Mexican, Peruvian, or Colombian heritage, NOT AmIndian heritage.
Apparently the test shows that she *may* be 1024th Native American. That’s 0.0009765625%. If anyone thinks that’s going to cut the mustard as Native American then they’ve got rocks in their head.
Also, the test was actually for Colombian, Mexican and Peruvian DNA, not Native American, so in fact it proves absolutely zilch.
Finally, the average white American scores 0.18% on tests for this sort of DNA. So that seems to make her the whitest person in the country.
(If she wanted to take the bet in a serious way she needed to clarify the terms with Trump beforehand.)
Er. That’s 0.09765625%, or so, as the ‘%’ indicates a 100-fold reduction. But my main point is, some shameful people might say that’s enough undocumented background to chuck her over the (unbuilt) Wall.