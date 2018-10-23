Defending the Billionaires

Nobody gets to the vast levels of wealth of someone like Bezos without being a gangster. Nobody.
Once again, someone is here to give voice to the voiceless: the poor, underrepresented billionaires who cannot defend themselves.
My disinterest in arguing with you could only be described as “sexual” in intensity. Go rant on your own blog.
— A famous internet personality
Those are three choice quotes from an argument I got into on the popular blog of a popular San Franciscan. He was a shareholder and early employee of the first company to make a commercial web browser, became quite wealthy in the IPO, and then proceeded to buy a nightclub, and later a pizza parlor next to the nightclub. He also writes regularly, with undisguised loathing, of his distaste for wealthy people.
You can find the original argument using a search engine, but I do not care to direct people to it, and would prefer that you not look, and that if you do, that you leave it unmolested. There is no point in trying to educate those who do not wish to learn; it is generally a waste of time, and I don’t actually enjoy irritating people even if they are themselves less than perfectly civilized. The blog owner suggested I “[g]o rant on [my] own blog”, and so here I am.
The conversation that triggered the “ranting” which I reproduce below suggested, among other things, that the fact that Jeff Bezos is rich is evidence in itself that he’s a bad person, that it is impossible to get rich without foul means, etc. (In other words, it suggested the usual array of collectivist arguments for why envy of wealth should be a guide to political policy.)
The comments also implied that it is horrible that anyone would come to the defense of a wealthy entrepreneur, that one must be a terrible person to defend people who are so clearly not in need of defense. Let me, then, be that horrible person. I think that anyone who is slighted for no reason beyond bigotry and envy deserves defense — indeed, that such defense is necessary for a functioning society.
Here, then, are (lightly edited) my comments from the thread. I’ve separated the individual comments with horizontal rules. If you are a regular on this blog, you may accurately guess the content of my counterparty’s brief and non-substantive comments without reading them.
I always thought that envy was a vice, not a virtue, but I guess people are into reveling in it anyway.
I’ve found fairly few of the “Eat the Rich!” crowd who are actually virtuous, but boy do they do a good job getting angry with others for the “crime” of having earned more money. Such people also pretend it is a virtue to criticize business people for existing, and rich people for having their money, as though it was all a zero sum game, which of course it isn’t — the game isn’t even remotely zero sum. The world’s total supply of goods and services is not, after all, fixed, so it is not the case that one person having more means another has less.
Many of these adherents to the practice of vigorous public expression of thinly disguised envy are even fairly rich people themselves, even have businesses, but naturally they think of themselves as virtuous and anyone who has more money than them as being remarkably evil, or at least, so they proclaim in public. Somehow their own stores and restaurants and factories and the like aren’t evil, though, only other people’s are. (“I run a nice honest business, but he’s got more money than me, so he must be terribly, terribly bad” certainly reads a great deal like envy.)
There are, of course, societies that do operate on a zero sum principle, and those are precisely the societies where most such upper class critics of other people earning money would find themselves imprisoned for having even the “modest” businesses they themselves own. Those societies are also generally desperate and poor. (Many such people were happily chirping about how great Hugo Chávez was and how wonderful Venezuela was, even past the point where it became obvious that starvation was growing in a country with the largest proven oil reserves in the world. I’ve heard few to no retractions from the former admirers, many even claim that the Bolivarian paradise Chávez was building has somehow been ruined by foreigners, but the mechanisms they propose for this are universally implausible.)
Anyway, I find it interesting that people complain about others for no better reason than that they earn some large amount of money per minute, as though this was in itself a reason to think they were somehow bad.
Again, envy is a really, really ugly emotion, and this reads as nothing more than the sort of envy we usually try to teach children not to indulge in, but it seems that at least at the moment, we have political movements (on both sides of the supposed political divide) who anchor their entire program in the basest possible human emotions: envy, fear of people unlike themselves, dehumanization of those judged to be members of outgroups, etc. This tendency appears both among the “build a wall and make Mexico pay for it!” types and among members of the “eat the rich!” crowd, though remarkably each believes that only the other exhibits such abhorrent beliefs.
I’m sure I’ll now be told that it’s different here, but everyone claims their own vices are not actually vices and that the people they mindlessly hate deserve it. No one ever admits there’s something wrong with their own views. No one ever admits to having base and unreasonable emotions, no one ever sees themselves as the bad guy. I know people who honestly believe Mexicans are going to destroy U.S. society by committing the horrible crime of crossing the border and working hard, I know people who honestly believe that landlords are evil for wanting to charge market rents. The arguments are all the same, the claims that I’m a bad person for pointing it out and that the arguer’s personal hatreds are different from other people’s hatreds are dull and basically inconsequentially distinct from those of others.
“Earned”, right. How about crimes like not paying taxes, which are only crimes if you’re poor?
Don’t you own a business? How do I know you paid your taxes? I mean, you say you have, but everyone says they have, right? Shouldn’t I be protesting your wealth? I mean, you’re wealthier than all but a small fraction of a percent of the US population, and by world standards, you’re in the top tiny fraction of a percent. Clearly if you were a decent person you would be giving all your worldly goods up — no one “needs” to own a nightclub and a restaurant and the rest, right?
Only, that argument would be as unreasonable as all the others being made, even if it’s no different in any respect from the one you’re making.
Really, though, it is a fantastic signifier of that. Nobody gets to the vast levels of wealth of someone like Bezos without being a gangster.
Jeff Bezos’s company ships something to me several times a week. I use his service because it is vastly easier for me to get decent products at a reasonable price that way than any other. In doing this, he’s done me a huge service. A new clock for my office wall arrived not very many hours ago, as did a book I couldn’t possibly have found at the local store. He’s probably saved me thousands of hours over the years hunting around on foot only to get worse products at a higher price. I’m glad to have paid him for the service of saving me that time and providing me with better merchandise. Over the years, I’ve paid him only a small fraction of what those many hours would have cost me in lost earnings — he captured only a tiny fraction of the value that I captured.
Because hundreds of millions of other people find his products and services useful, they voluntarily use them, and as a result he’s very very rich — but only because hundreds of millions of people want to use his firm’s services. I could choose to buy from all sorts of firms, but I don’t, because his does better by me than theirs along a variety of metrics. (For certain products, like computer parts, I use competitors services, because they’re better.)
So he got really rich doing what he does well. Not by “gangsterism”, which would imply using guns to use violence to get your way. Which is, by the way, what most people who think he doesn’t pay enough taxes would like — they would like their prejudices and hatreds to be enforced by the police. They would cheer if (say) they saw a cop beating Jeff Bezos up. In this, they’re not much different from the people who think any given group, from blacks to bankers, need to be kept down by the police more of the time. And it’s true, he’s more able to defend himself than the average black person who is victimized by racists, but it’s not true that the sentiment being displayed is any more savory. In the end, it’s the same desire to see people who are part of an outgroup physically harmed, mostly just for being members of the outgroup.
Anyway, though, I’m sure loads of other people could make precisely the same argument about other people, say people who own restaurants. “How did he get wealthy enough to buy a restaurant? Normal people who work stocking shelves don’t have that sort of money. He must be a gangster. He must have stolen it. These excuses about how he worked hard and his company IPOed are garbage — it was theft from other people that got him his money.”
The problem is, of course, that the argument is false. But it’s easily applied to people who own nightclubs, not just people who own internet department stores.
Anyway, I’ve heard this same argument thousands of times. In no case does it seem to amount to more than “I’m envious of the rich person, and because it is socially acceptable to slag rich people, I’ll express that anti-social sentiment in public, pretending that it’s virtue and not vice.” Only, from what I can tell, envy is just about never virtuous, and should not, in fact, be socially acceptable.
I’m 100% certain that Bezos pays every cent of tax he owes. I doubt he even does much tax avoidance, let alone evasion. There seems to be some confusion in people’s minds about him and the business he owns a share of. Amazon and Mr Bezos are not synonymous.
I wonder where the envy crew stand on the huge wealth that Bill and Hillary Clinton have amassed. It seems to me that if you were looking for “gangsters”, then those who have gained huge sums of money with no apparent business acumen, indeed no apparent business at all, would be top of your list.
Chester: Politicians make their money without engaging in such debasing activities as producing goods or services that ordinary people would want to make use of, and are thus free of the taint of capitalism.
“I wonder where the envy crew stand on the huge wealth that Bill and Hillary Clinton have amassed.”
Also the piles of moolah accumulated by the Chavez family – one assumes the people of Venezuela loved them so much they voluntarily donated every cent……
He’s a liberal woke guilt-tripped white guy who fell into a pile of money and now expresses his own self-hate by throwing hate at people just like him but more so.
He’s apologizing for his wealth and status, and he’ll hate you forever if you point it out to him. He’s not having a political discussion – he’s crying “but I’m not like that” into the void.
Of course, “tax avoidance” is a pretty loosely defined term. Deducting one’s home mortgage interest is arguably “tax avoidance”, as is taking advantage of tax incentives concocted by governments to try to induce business owners to set up shop in their jurisdiction. The mentality that finds “tax avoidance” objectionable is the one that sincerely believes there’s a moral obligation over and above the letter of the law to turn over a large portion of one’s wealth to the government for thoughtful redistribution. I find it asinine.
I’m not sure it is that simple. I suspect he doesn’t hate himself, does see himself as good, and is merely following the “obvious” “moral truths” he’s been inculcated with since nearly birth.
Most people are told by society that wealth is indeed suspect, that it is harder for a rich man to enter the kingdom of heaven than for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle, etc. We are told by our schoolteachers that only the regulatory state restrained the evils of capitalism and that without it, evil men would sell their neighbors poisoned bread at every opportunity. We are told that the very best people are those who renounce the world and retreat into asceticism. We passively accept contempt for bourgeois comfort, as it’s expressed at every opportunity. Slowly we absorb those values, even if we think that we ourselves are not sufficiently advanced to embody them. Hating the things that make the world run becomes a religion, and like all other religions, reasoning about them is taboo and they’re something you absorb when you’re very young and rarely question.
Then, when you see wealthy people, even if you yourself are wealthy, you presume that they must have done horrible things to achieve wealth, and when you see people proclaiming the evils of capitalism, you presume they must be good because they are saying what you’ve been told from an early age constitutes a good opinion.
One needn’t be “woke” or “self-hating”, one in fact needs to merely be entirely ordinary in one’s views. If you spend little time questioning received wisdom, this is your default state as a well-educated person in the modern world.
But if he has adopted these moral truths, how can he see his own status – rich white male – without self-hate? I agree that we’ve all been indoctrinated into the self-effacing, unselfish Christ-model as the highest attainment, but if you sincerely hold that view, I think it’s far more common to despise your own upper, entitled status than to reject a lifetime of learning and think of yourself as a morally upstanding exception. Acknowledging yourself as an exception puts a chink in the wall of your indoctrination, and most people will accept self-abnegation over leaving the cult.
For him to think “I am a rich white male, and a moral man” is a contradiction that he’ll never accept internally. He can either question his entire basis of judging morality, or he can throw the game by privately believing he is not a moral man. I don’t think the human mind allows for any other possibility.
It is so sad that anybody will think that cash is of any importance whatsoever: you really do not understand human condition – that of pathos.
No voluntary business transaction ever takes place unless it is profitable to both parties. This is just a plain fact- nobody buys anything unless it’s worth more to them than the money they have to pay for it, and nobody sells anything unless they can get more money than the thing is worth to them. Therefore you can see that anybody who’s gotten rich by selling people things they want at prices they’re willing to pay has performed a valuable service, providing an opportunity for his customers to profit along with him. There’s nothing wrong with getting rich through honest trade. People who get rich by getting politicians to rig the market for them (e.g. ethanol, wind and solar “entrepreneurs”) can go to hell.
Through the magic of ignoring the contradiction.
Believing contradictory things is quite standard after all. I know lots of people who simultaneously believe that high taxes on tobacco products will probably discourage their use (likely true), that taxes on sugary sodas will probably discourage their use (probably true), and yet who do not believe that artificial floors on the price of labor (a.k.a. “minimum wages”) will discourage the use of labor.
This seems fantastic if you presume people are uncomfortable if their beliefs contain large self-contradictions, but I think the evidence available is that most people do not feel the least bit uncomfortable about internal contradictions in their belief systems. They’re totally fine with them, in fact. They handle it through the magic of not seeking logical consistency or even sensibility in their beliefs in the first place. If you’re not thinking too hard about your own beliefs, you’re never going to even notice!
Humans, including all of us in this discussion, are not fully rational creatures. We suffer from all sorts of cognitive defects. Some of us fail less at being rational, some fail more. None do a very good job of it. Most don’t even try. If you’re not even trying, you’re unlikely to notice anything is wrong.
Lang Hancock became rich in Western Australia by noticing the red colour of the ground, and thinking that could be Iron in the soil, and thus starting a mining boom. I suppose he might have terrorised the mountains and plains, but I don’t otherwise see how he could be called a gangster.