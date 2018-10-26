We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Blasphemy laws return to Europe

Guido Fawkes reports:

ECHR: Defaming Muhammad beyond “Permissible limits” of “objective debate”

and comments,

The Austrian court found that “by making the statements the applicant had suggested that Muhammad was not a worthy subject of worship”. The ECHR has now agreed that this is a crime which trumps a person’s right to free speech. On the same day that Ireland is finally voting to take blasphemy laws out of its constitution, the ECHR seems determined to put them back in…

Calling all Samizdata-reading lawyers! Is this as bad for free speech as it sounds, or are there complicating factors? How specific to Austria is it?

Note that the ECHR (European Court of Human Rights) is not the “supreme court of the EU”, that would be the European Court of Justice (ECJ). We will probably stay in the ECHR when we leave the EU.

Finally, what’s with “… he was not a worthy subject of worship”? Muslims strenuously deny that they worship Muhammad; worship is for God alone. At first I thought this might be a sloppy paraphrase by Guido, but those very words do appear several times in the original judgement.

  • Paul Marks
    October 26, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    The left establishment, such as this court in Austria, are both ignorant and evil.

    Firstly the court is itself guilty of blasphemy from an Islamic point of view – as Muslims do NOT “worship” Muhammed. To worship anyone but Allah is the worst sin in Islam (something to bare in mind where Muslims pretend to respect Christians – remember Christians worship JESUS, to Muslims this is a terrible sin).

    Evil? Yes the left is evil – for they have made an alliance with Islam to destroy freedom, whilst intending to betray Islam (and destroy belief) when the time is right. Of course Islam intends to do exactly the same thing to the left. I am reminded of the Nazi-Soviet pact against the West – both sides intended to betray the other when the time was right.

    Natalie – the European Court of Human Rights is indeed older than the European Union, but it was “incorporated” into European Union law and institutions long ago, one can not really divide it from the European Union and its establishment supporters – such as Mrs May.

    The European Union itself is only a branch of the “international community” – that alliance of various international organisations and establishment people (including much of “Big Business” – who just do not seem to care that they have allied with socialists), what holds the “international community” together it a fanatical desire to destroy BOTH democracy (the rule of the ordinary people they despise) and freedom (such as Freedom of Speech).

    Voting is fine according to the “liberal” “international community” – as long as one votes the way they want (if one does not, they will ignore the vote or demand you vote again) and Freedom of Speech is fine according to the “liberals” – as long as you do not say something they disagree with (if you do they will destroy you).

    Americans are gloating at this point, but they should not gloat – the “liberals” are powerful in your own country (controlling most of “Big Business” as well as the media, the education system and the government bureaucracy), and may be even more powerful after the elections of November 6th.

  • Paul Marks
    October 26, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    As for telling the truth about Muhammed (the many wicked things this wicked man did) being illegal under the regime the European Union (and the rest of the “liberal” “international community”) is pushing – well OF COURSE it is going to be illegal to tell the truth about Muhammed.

    And anyone who thinks that Mrs May is going to make a stand for the right to tell the truth about Muhammed (or tell the truth about anything else)has not been paying attention. Mrs May is very much part of the international “liberal” establishment.

  • Mr Ed
    October 26, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    I had a look at the Judgment, and I stopped at this point in the English translation, having satisfied myself that the translation from the German of the original remarks (which is also in the Judgment) is not an unfair rendition.

    13. The statements which the court found incriminating were the following:
    English translation:

    “I./ 1. One of the biggest problems we are facing today is that Muhammad is seen as the ideal man, the perfect human, the perfect Muslim. That means that the highest commandment for a male Muslim is to imitate Muhammad, to live his life. This does not happen according to our social standards and laws. Because he was a warlord, he had many women, to put it like this, and liked to do it with children. And according to our standards he was not a perfect human. We have huge problems with that today, that Muslims get into conflict with democracy and our value system …

    2. The most important of all Hadith collections recognised by all legal schools: The most important is the Sahih Al-Bukhari. If a Hadith was quoted after Bukhari, one can be sure that all Muslims will recognise it. And, unfortunately, in Al-Bukhari the thing with Aisha and child sex is written…

    II./ I remember my sister, I have said this several times already, when [S.W.] made her famous statement in Graz, my sister called me and asked: “For God’s sake. Did you tell [S.W.] that?” To which I answered: “No, it wasn’t me, but you can look it up, it’s not really a secret.” And her: “You can’t say it like that!” And me: “A 56-year-old and a six-year-old? What do you call that? Give me an example? What do we call it, if it is not paedophilia?” Her: “Well, one has to paraphrase it, say it in a more diplomatic way.” My sister is symptomatic. We have heard that so many times. “Those were different times” – it wasn’t okay back then, and it’s not okay today. Full stop. And it is still happening today. One can never approve something like that. They all create their own reality, because the truth is so cruel …”

    German original:

    “I./1. Eines der großen Probleme, die wir heute haben, ist dass Mohammed als der ideale Mann, der perfekte Mensch, der perfekte Muslim gesehen wird. Das heißt, das oberste Gebot für einen männlichen Moslem ist es, Mohammed nachzumachen, sein Leben zu leben. Das läuft nicht nach unseren sozialen Standards und Gesetzen ab. Weil er war ein Kriegsherr, hatte einen relativ großen Frauenverschleiß, um das jetzt einmal so auszudrücken, hatte nun mal gerne mit Kindern ein bisschen was. Und er war nach unseren Begriffen kein perfekter Mensch. Damit haben wir heute riesige Probleme, weil Muslime mit der Demokratie und unserem Wertesystem in Konflikt geraten…

    2. Die wichtigsten von allen Rechtsschulen anerkannten Hadith-Sammlungen: Die allerwichtigste ist die Sahih Al-Bukhari. Wenn eine Hadith nach Bukhari zitiert wurde, dann können Sie sicher sein, dass es alle Muslime anerkennen. Und in der Al-Bukhari ist auch blöderweise das geschrieben mit der Aisha und dem Kindersex…

    II./ Ich erinnere mich an meine Schwester, das hab ich schon ein paar Mal erzählt, als [S.W.] in Graz ihren berühmten Sager gemacht hat, ruft mich meine Schwester an und sagt: “Um Gottes willen. Hast du ihr das gesagt?” Worauf ich gesagt habe: “Nein, ich war’s nicht, aber es ist nachzulesen, es ist nicht wirklich ein Geheimnis. ” Und sie: “Das kann man doch so nicht sagen.” Und ich : “Ein 56-Jähriger und eine 6-Jährige ? Wie nennst du das? Gib mir ein Beispiel? Wie nennen wir das, wenn’s nicht Pädophilie ist?” Sie: “Na ja, das muss man ein bisschen umschreiben, diplomatischer sagen.” Meine Schwester ist symptomatisch. Das haben wir schon so oft gehört. “Das waren doch andere Zeiten” – das war damals nicht o.k., und es ist heute nicht o.k. Punkt. Und es passiert heute auch noch. So was ist nie gutzuheißen. Sie legen sich alle eine Wirklichkeit zurecht, weil die Wahrheit so grausam ist…“

    14. The Regional Court found that the above statements essentially conveyed the message that Muhammad had had paedophilic tendencies. It stated that the applicant was referring to a marriage which Muhammad had concluded with Aisha, a six-year old, and consummated when she had been nine. The court found that by making the statements the applicant had suggested that Muhammad was not a worthy subject of worship. However, it also found that it could not be established that the applicant had intended to decry all Muslims. She was not suggesting that all Muslims were paedophiles, but was criticising the unreflecting imitation of a role model. According to the court, the common definition of paedophilia was a primary sexual interest in children who had not yet reached puberty. Because paedophilia was behaviour which was ostracised by society and outlawed, it was evident that the applicant’s statements were capable of causing indignation. The court concluded that the applicant had intended to wrongfully accuse Muhammad of having paedophilic tendencies. Even though criticising child marriages was justifiable, she had accused a subject of religious worship of having a primary sexual interest in children’s bodies, which she had deduced from his marriage with a child, disregarding the notion that the marriage had continued until the Prophet’s death, when Aisha had already turned eighteen and had therefore passed the age of puberty. In addition, the court found that because of the public nature of the seminars, which had not been limited to members of the Freedom Party, it was conceivable that at least some of the participants might have been disturbed by the statements.
    15. The Regional Court further stated that anyone who wished to exercise their rights under Article 10 of the Convention was subject to duties and responsibilities, such as refraining from making statements which hurt others without reason and therefore did not contribute to a debate of public interest. A balancing exercise between the rights under Article 9 on the one hand and those under Article 10 on the other needed to be carried out. The court considered that the applicant’s statements were not statements of fact, but derogatory value judgments which exceeded the permissible limits. It held that the applicant had not intended to approach the topic in an objective manner, but had directly aimed to degrade Muhammad. The court stated that child marriages were not the same as paedophilia, and were not only a phenomenon of Islam, but also used to be widespread among the European ruling dynasties. Furthermore, the court argued that freedom of religion as protected by Article 9 of the Convention was one of the foundations of a democratic society. Those who invoked their freedom of religion could not expect to be exempt from criticism, and even had to accept the negation of their beliefs. However, the manner in which religious views were attacked could invoke the State’s responsibility in order to guarantee the peaceful exercise of the rights under Article 9. Presenting objects of religious worship in a provocative way capable of hurting the feelings of the followers of that religion could be conceived as a malicious violation of the spirit of tolerance, which was one of the bases of a democratic society. The court concluded that the interference with the applicant’s freedom of expression in the form of a criminal conviction had been justified as it had been based in law and had been necessary in a democratic society, namely in order to protect religious peace in Austria.

    I have not found it necessary to read the rest of the judgment, I believe that the essence of it is in there. This needs no comment. Her human rights have not been violated, she should rejoice at that news.

    In terms of advice:

    I would advise the Sage, and Dr David Wood, to avoid Austria.

  • NickM
    October 26, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    So when are they releasing Josef Fritzl?

  • JohnK
    October 26, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    As I understand this judgment, it is not paedophilia to have sex with a nine year old, so long as you are married to her, and stay married until she has passed puberty. Good to have that one sorted out.

    It’s good to know that the rapid islamization of the west isn’t changing our lives at all. Not one bit.

  • Ian
    October 26, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    I haven’t read much of the judgement, but the ruling does appear correct according to a plain reading of the European Convention on Human Rights, which allows for the fairly broad abridgment of freedom of expression under Article 10(2). A prosecution could presumably be brought in Austria for a denial of the historicity of Jesus, too. The ECHR seems merely to be saying that such national laws are permissible, so in that sense it’s not a power-grab, it just means the ECHR will not get you out of jail if you fall foul of (e.g.) the Communications Act 2003, which is (I believe) the most restrictive law on the UK’s books in this area.

    To summarize, the ECHR is fine with blasphemy laws, but it is not creating new blasphemy laws.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    October 26, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    A prosecution could presumably be brought in Austria for a denial of the historicity of Jesus, too. (Ian, October 26, 2018 at 9:52 pm)

    Good luck with that one! In fact, good luck with prosecuting the display in an Austrian art gallery of the piss-Christ ‘artwork’- unless of course a muslim were to object to it (muslims have their own peculiar rewriting of Christ’s history but it would allow them to complain).

    Ian may be theoretically correct if the law were honestly interpreted, but such honesty is thin on the ground – and, I feel sure, even thinner in the courtroom of the european court of human wrongs.

    Once we are out of the EU, it will be legal for parliament to quit the ECHR and the ECJ will not be able to keep us in. May it happen!

  • bobby b
    October 26, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    “Firstly the court is itself guilty of blasphemy from an Islamic point of view – as Muslims do NOT “worship” Muhammed.”

    If anyone needs more reading material, there is a quite good article in the recent Chronicles that takes issue with this statement, in the context of Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s possible role in the death of Jamal Khashoggi.

    A short blurb:

    “It is the duty of every Muslim to emulate the example of his prophet as recorded in the Hadith. By ordering the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has only acted in accordance with that orthodox, 14-century-old principle. It would have been eminently un-Islamic, in fact, for “MbS” to allow an outspoken critic of a divinely ordained polity to go on living.”

    He lays out quite well the concept of “imitatio Muhammadi“, which seems to strongly suggest that Islam does hold out Mohammad for worship.

  • Ian
    October 26, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    @Niall,

    I grant you that Christians are probably de facto not protected in this way. Austrian cops, if they’re anything like some cops here, will see criticism of Islam as being a special kind of crime even when published by a Muslim, whilst the “piss-Christ ‘artwork'” and all the mockery in Father Ted and so on is seen as part of a national and historical intra-Christian dialogue that’s all perfectly fine.

    It’s a legitimate angle of attack against these wrongthink laws that there is selective prosecution going on, though it’s hard to see much pushback coming, since Christians (being Christian) tend not to complain, and it seems most older native (Germanic/Italic) people don’t use this sort of legislation like this because they don’t like it anyway, so it seems to be being used by a fraction of the population, principally as a kind of blasphemy-against-Islam law. I think that’s a genuine gripe which ought to be articulated (in furtherance of the general aim of obtaining freedom of speech), but it bothers me when people on “our side” frame every discussion of this sort with rabid denunciations of Islam, since it basically means those arguments can be dismissed.

