Blasphemy laws return to Europe

Guido Fawkes reports:
ECHR: Defaming Muhammad beyond “Permissible limits” of “objective debate”
and comments,
The Austrian court found that “by making the statements the applicant had suggested that Muhammad was not a worthy subject of worship”. The ECHR has now agreed that this is a crime which trumps a person’s right to free speech. On the same day that Ireland is finally voting to take blasphemy laws out of its constitution, the ECHR seems determined to put them back in…
Calling all Samizdata-reading lawyers! Is this as bad for free speech as it sounds, or are there complicating factors? How specific to Austria is it?
Note that the ECHR (European Court of Human Rights) is not the “supreme court of the EU”, that would be the European Court of Justice (ECJ). We will probably stay in the ECHR when we leave the EU.
Finally, what’s with “… he was not a worthy subject of worship”? Muslims strenuously deny that they worship Muhammad; worship is for God alone. At first I thought this might be a sloppy paraphrase by Guido, but those very words do appear several times in the original judgement.
The left establishment, such as this court in Austria, are both ignorant and evil.
Firstly the court is itself guilty of blasphemy from an Islamic point of view – as Muslims do NOT “worship” Muhammed. To worship anyone but Allah is the worst sin in Islam (something to bare in mind where Muslims pretend to respect Christians – remember Christians worship JESUS, to Muslims this is a terrible sin).
Evil? Yes the left is evil – for they have made an alliance with Islam to destroy freedom, whilst intending to betray Islam (and destroy belief) when the time is right. Of course Islam intends to do exactly the same thing to the left. I am reminded of the Nazi-Soviet pact against the West – both sides intended to betray the other when the time was right.
Natalie – the European Court of Human Rights is indeed older than the European Union, but it was “incorporated” into European Union law and institutions long ago, one can not really divide it from the European Union and its establishment supporters – such as Mrs May.
The European Union itself is only a branch of the “international community” – that alliance of various international organisations and establishment people (including much of “Big Business” – who just do not seem to care that they have allied with socialists), what holds the “international community” together it a fanatical desire to destroy BOTH democracy (the rule of the ordinary people they despise) and freedom (such as Freedom of Speech).
Voting is fine according to the “liberal” “international community” – as long as one votes the way they want (if one does not, they will ignore the vote or demand you vote again) and Freedom of Speech is fine according to the “liberals” – as long as you do not say something they disagree with (if you do they will destroy you).
Americans are gloating at this point, but they should not gloat – the “liberals” are powerful in your own country (controlling most of “Big Business” as well as the media, the education system and the government bureaucracy), and may be even more powerful after the elections of November 6th.
As for telling the truth about Muhammed (the many wicked things this wicked man did) being illegal under the regime the European Union (and the rest of the “liberal” “international community”) is pushing – well OF COURSE it is going to be illegal to tell the truth about Muhammed.
And anyone who thinks that Mrs May is going to make a stand for the right to tell the truth about Muhammed (or tell the truth about anything else)has not been paying attention. Mrs May is very much part of the international “liberal” establishment.
I had a look at the Judgment, and I stopped at this point in the English translation, having satisfied myself that the translation from the German of the original remarks (which is also in the Judgment) is not an unfair rendition.
I have not found it necessary to read the rest of the judgment, I believe that the essence of it is in there. This needs no comment. Her human rights have not been violated, she should rejoice at that news.
In terms of advice:
I would advise the Sage, and Dr David Wood, to avoid Austria.
So when are they releasing Josef Fritzl?
As I understand this judgment, it is not paedophilia to have sex with a nine year old, so long as you are married to her, and stay married until she has passed puberty. Good to have that one sorted out.
It’s good to know that the rapid islamization of the west isn’t changing our lives at all. Not one bit.
I haven’t read much of the judgement, but the ruling does appear correct according to a plain reading of the European Convention on Human Rights, which allows for the fairly broad abridgment of freedom of expression under Article 10(2). A prosecution could presumably be brought in Austria for a denial of the historicity of Jesus, too. The ECHR seems merely to be saying that such national laws are permissible, so in that sense it’s not a power-grab, it just means the ECHR will not get you out of jail if you fall foul of (e.g.) the Communications Act 2003, which is (I believe) the most restrictive law on the UK’s books in this area.
To summarize, the ECHR is fine with blasphemy laws, but it is not creating new blasphemy laws.
Good luck with that one! In fact, good luck with prosecuting the display in an Austrian art gallery of the piss-Christ ‘artwork’- unless of course a muslim were to object to it (muslims have their own peculiar rewriting of Christ’s history but it would allow them to complain).
Ian may be theoretically correct if the law were honestly interpreted, but such honesty is thin on the ground – and, I feel sure, even thinner in the courtroom of the european court of human wrongs.
Once we are out of the EU, it will be legal for parliament to quit the ECHR and the ECJ will not be able to keep us in. May it happen!
If anyone needs more reading material, there is a quite good article in the recent Chronicles that takes issue with this statement, in the context of Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s possible role in the death of Jamal Khashoggi.
A short blurb:
He lays out quite well the concept of “imitatio Muhammadi“, which seems to strongly suggest that Islam does hold out Mohammad for worship.
@Niall,
I grant you that Christians are probably de facto not protected in this way. Austrian cops, if they’re anything like some cops here, will see criticism of Islam as being a special kind of crime even when published by a Muslim, whilst the “piss-Christ ‘artwork'” and all the mockery in Father Ted and so on is seen as part of a national and historical intra-Christian dialogue that’s all perfectly fine.
It’s a legitimate angle of attack against these wrongthink laws that there is selective prosecution going on, though it’s hard to see much pushback coming, since Christians (being Christian) tend not to complain, and it seems most older native (Germanic/Italic) people don’t use this sort of legislation like this because they don’t like it anyway, so it seems to be being used by a fraction of the population, principally as a kind of blasphemy-against-Islam law. I think that’s a genuine gripe which ought to be articulated (in furtherance of the general aim of obtaining freedom of speech), but it bothers me when people on “our side” frame every discussion of this sort with rabid denunciations of Islam, since it basically means those arguments can be dismissed.