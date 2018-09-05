|
What could have caused the crisis in Venezuela? It is a total mystery
It was tides. No, chemtrails. Or Trump? No, Jews, you can never go wrong blaming Jews. Or maybe it was just ‘bad luck‘. Or perhaps Brexit? Ah, it was global warming! Yes, global warming is what stymied the wise policies of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. For sure.
– Perry de Havilland, helpfully providing feedback when a thoughtful fellow on Twitter suggested we need to figure out what caused the crisis in Venezuela.
And to be clear, that “thoughtful fellow” is no stranger to the disastrous nature of socialist governance (having led a disastrous socialist experiment himself …). Sorta puts his comment in a different perspective.
No, I think pretty much every person reading the above figured out the target of this humour was well left of centre 😆
Obvious that he is a socialist: less obvious is that it is the latest in his 20+ yrs struggle to paper over his own legacy.
Baroness Thatcher famously observed that the problem with socialism is that, sooner or later, you run out of other people’s money. We should be grateful for this experiment, which has given us another meaningful data point in the range of possible values for ‘sooner’.
Adam Smith further observed that ‘there is a (great) deal of ruin in a nation’, and this gives us another useful point on a graphical plot of ‘deal of ruin’ vs ‘time to ruination’.
I like precision, and strive to increase it whenever possible.
Had he been saved to be with us yet, I would have loved to see Professor Hans Rosling apply his Trendanalyzer tools to the economic metrics of Venezuela – a graphical representation would be fascinating.
Sorry if you’re Venezuelan, though.
llater,
llamas
There’s a letter in this week’s Spectator which I shall quote in full
I particularly like the “food hoarding” idea, as if the death of millions of Kulaks who also “hoarded food” isn’t there as an example.
In other news Venezuelan choco ration to rise from 30 grams to 20 grams during the next week.
Doubleplusgood, eh comrade?
@John Galt
> In other news Venezuelan choco ration to rise from 30 grams to 20 grams during the next week.
That isn’t right JG. In fact the ration was raised from 30 grams to 40 grams. Moreover, we aren’t using that capitalist “gram” anymore!! No now we use the Venezuelan gram which is 0.01 ounces rather than the decadent capitalist pig definition of 0.035 oz. And of course, since our Government run schools focus on political ideology rather than such pedestrian bourgeois topics as “arithmetic”, we assume nobody will notice the difference. That rumble in their stomach is in fact a cry of “Vive La Revolution!”.
(BTW, far fetched though this might seem, in truth it happens every single day in every modern economy as big central banks get to redefine what “dollar” or “pound sterling” means. It is interesting that the US Constitution puts the right to “coin” money, given to the congress, in the same section that they get to define weights and measures… a point that is utterly lost on most people who are brainwashed as to the meaning of money.)
Do you have a source John Galt?
Socialism will never work because it would require the people in charge to sacrifice as much as the people they are in charge of. This is not something humans are capable of … for long.
Caustic, Perry. Very caustic. 😆
Naturally, the capitalist reactionary forces have stolen all the People’s magic dirt.
The fix, as always, is to crack down on the kulaks and the wreckers. More ditches, more bullets. Viva la revolucion!