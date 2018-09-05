We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
 
What could have caused the crisis in Venezuela? It is a total mystery

· Economics, Business & Globalization · How very odd! · Latin American Affairs

It was tides. No, chemtrails. Or Trump? No, Jews, you can never go wrong blaming Jews. Or maybe it was just ‘bad luck‘. Or perhaps Brexit? Ah, it was global warming! Yes, global warming is what stymied the wise policies of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela. For sure.

Perry de Havilland, helpfully providing feedback when a thoughtful fellow on Twitter suggested we need to figure out what caused the crisis in Venezuela.

September 5th, 2018 |

11 comments to What could have caused the crisis in Venezuela? It is a total mystery

  • Tim
    September 5, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    And to be clear, that “thoughtful fellow” is no stranger to the disastrous nature of socialist governance (having led a disastrous socialist experiment himself …). Sorta puts his comment in a different perspective.

  • Bharata Vishwanath
    September 5, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Sorta puts his comment in a different perspective

    No, I think pretty much every person reading the above figured out the target of this humour was well left of centre 😆

  • Tim
    September 5, 2018 at 1:30 pm

    Obvious that he is a socialist: less obvious is that it is the latest in his 20+ yrs struggle to paper over his own legacy.

  • llamas
    September 5, 2018 at 2:57 pm

    Baroness Thatcher famously observed that the problem with socialism is that, sooner or later, you run out of other people’s money. We should be grateful for this experiment, which has given us another meaningful data point in the range of possible values for ‘sooner’.

    Adam Smith further observed that ‘there is a (great) deal of ruin in a nation’, and this gives us another useful point on a graphical plot of ‘deal of ruin’ vs ‘time to ruination’.

    I like precision, and strive to increase it whenever possible.

    Had he been saved to be with us yet, I would have loved to see Professor Hans Rosling apply his Trendanalyzer tools to the economic metrics of Venezuela – a graphical representation would be fascinating.

    Sorry if you’re Venezuelan, though.

    llater,

    llamas

  • TDK
    September 5, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    There’s a letter in this week’s Spectator which I shall quote in full

    Sir: Contrary to the impression given by Jason Mitchell, Venezuela does not have a socialist economy (‘Maduro’s madness’, 25 August). It has a ‘mixed’ economy (and therein lies some of its problems; such as food hoarding by private companies hostile to the regime). The private sector is large, and involved in numerous sectors within the economy; food distribution, pharmaceuticals and so on.

    The US sanctions against Venezuela have always been about regime change, and these sanctions amount to a blockade of the country. US and European banks have refused to handle Venezuelan payments for medical supplies, and pharmaceutical companies have refused to issue export certificates for cancer drugs — therefore stopping them being imported into Venezuela. Despite these sanctions being illegal under international law, they continue, and will continue until the ‘social democracy experiment’ in Venezuela is crushed. No country could survive this economic strangulation, irrespective of their political hue.
    A.D. Baley
    London SE19

    I particularly like the “food hoarding” idea, as if the death of millions of Kulaks who also “hoarded food” isn’t there as an example.

  • John Galt
    September 5, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    In other news Venezuelan choco ration to rise from 30 grams to 20 grams during the next week.

    Doubleplusgood, eh comrade?

  • Fraser Orr
    September 5, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    @John Galt
    > In other news Venezuelan choco ration to rise from 30 grams to 20 grams during the next week.

    That isn’t right JG. In fact the ration was raised from 30 grams to 40 grams. Moreover, we aren’t using that capitalist “gram” anymore!! No now we use the Venezuelan gram which is 0.01 ounces rather than the decadent capitalist pig definition of 0.035 oz. And of course, since our Government run schools focus on political ideology rather than such pedestrian bourgeois topics as “arithmetic”, we assume nobody will notice the difference. That rumble in their stomach is in fact a cry of “Vive La Revolution!”.

    (BTW, far fetched though this might seem, in truth it happens every single day in every modern economy as big central banks get to redefine what “dollar” or “pound sterling” means. It is interesting that the US Constitution puts the right to “coin” money, given to the congress, in the same section that they get to define weights and measures… a point that is utterly lost on most people who are brainwashed as to the meaning of money.)

  • lucklucky
    September 5, 2018 at 5:12 pm

    Do you have a source John Galt?

  • Kelly Hawkins
    September 5, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Socialism will never work because it would require the people in charge to sacrifice as much as the people they are in charge of. This is not something humans are capable of … for long.

  • Julie near Chicago
    September 5, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Caustic, Perry. Very caustic. 😆

  • Ferox
    September 5, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Naturally, the capitalist reactionary forces have stolen all the People’s magic dirt.

    The fix, as always, is to crack down on the kulaks and the wreckers. More ditches, more bullets. Viva la revolucion!

