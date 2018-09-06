“From a libertarian perspective, the best course of action is not to elevate Trump to Satan or to Saturn, but to acknowledge that he is a mixed bag. In this, he’s perhaps more like Bill Clinton than anyone wants to admit. The major successes of the Clinton years—welfare reform, balanced budgets, capital-gains tax cuts, acknowledgment that the “era of Big Government was over”—came not out of one faction winning but the tension among various factions. If there is a problem to be solved, it’s not a president who, like his predecessors, refuses to cut the size, scope, and spending of government. It’s Congress, which has abdicated its constitutional role of actually writing legislation. And it’s government at all levels, which seeks to control and regulate the hell out of social and economic innovation in the name of some imaginary greater good. There are midterms afoot, so it’s easy to understand why people in the dying Republican and Democratic parties are desperate to view everything through partisan lenses. But the rest of us, especially libertarians, are free of such blinders and do well to remember that independence means first and foremost not making everything about politics.”
There is a lot of truth in the quotation – no President since Calvin Coolidge has really cut government spending, and both Congress and recent Presidents (and Presidents do have a veto power that can only be overturned by two thirds of both House and Senate) have allowed government spending to explode.
For example the supposedly conservative President George Walker Bush spent his few months as President pushing yet more expansions of government – “Medicare Part D” and the “No Child Left Behind” Federal government intervention into education.
Could a President (say a President Ted Cruz) really reverse the growth of the Welfare State (libertarians who talk about the “warfare” state really have not paid attention as the United States armed forces have DECLINED over many decades) and restore something closer to a limited government? Or is civilisation doomed to collapse?
I do not know – but President Trump is not even going to try to reverse the growth of government, so we are not going to find out. At least, unlike the Democrats, President Trump does not spend his time thinking up new Welfare State schemes and regulations to make the collapse of society (of civilisation) occur more quickly.
However, where the quotation goes off the rails is in its talk of the Republicans and Democrats as “dying” and its treatment of libertarians as a viable third party.
Sorry but this effort has been going since 1971 and it has got NO WHERE – a third party approach is not going to work. Not in a “First Past the Post” election system.
Libertarians really have to choose which of the two big parties they wish to influence (they can NOT influence both parties – libertarians just do not have the numbers to do that) and get really involved. Remember American political parties can not keep people out – not in most States. If a libertarian wins the nomination in a Primary vote – then they are the candidate of that party (all they have to do is “register as” a supporter of that party – and then WIN THE PRIMARY VOTE).
“We can not do that – it is too difficult”.
Well just shut up and go home then – for if you can not even win a Primary there is no way you are going to win a general election.
As for the general mode of the public – the are still saturated with propaganda that the government must provide them with everything. The education system is a collectivist brainwashing machine.
The Democrats benefit from that – after all the teachers and university professors are pushing the young to vote Democrat. And the Republicans (being mostly pragmatic business people without a deep understanding of ideological conflict) do not really understand what is going on or how to deal with it.
The opening for libertarians is plain – convince that Republicans that the education system is STRUCTUALLY rigged to favour their rivals the Democrats, and explain to Republicans that it is in their SELF INTEREST to reform (really reform) education – by taking power away from government and professional structures, and putting it back in the hands of parents and children.
The same is true of such things as Social Media.
Basically one can only “sell” a policy to people likely to benefit from it. Democrats are not going to support a roll back of the ever growing American Welfare State because the people on benefits (and the people who ADMINISTER the system – the local, State and Federal bureaucracy) vote for them. So who the “market” for anti statist policies is (has to be) is obvious. Presently the Republicans are often in ignorant default mode – for example spending more money on government schools because to do anything else is to be “anti education”, and nodding through increases in XYZ “entitlements” because to do otherwise is seen as “anti poor people” – alternative policies that would IMPROVE education and actually REDUCE poverty (not make it worse) are not really understood by most of them.
But the Republicans are “the market” (the potential market) – as they are the people who would benefit at election time from there being fewer people on government benefits (and dependent on “public services”) and there being fewer government administrators. It is a matter of explaining to them how policies to achieve these things would work, and how it would be in their own interests to follow such policies.
As for the “Woke” Big Business executives for whom even the Democrats are too moderate and who insist on MARXISM NOW! (for example Nike and its Fidel Castro loving new “face”) I really do not know what to say about them. They seem to be utterly determined to destroy civilisation – even though the destruction of “capitalist society” will mean not only losing their own private wealth, but also the deaths of their own families.
Nothing seems to “reach” the Big Business executives – for example “Starbucks” funds the left (as do so many Big Business organisations) yet when the left riots the first place they smash up is the local “Starbucks” (and the executives still do not get the hint – and just carry on giving support to the left).
Famously – much of the American media is privately owned (“capitalist”) and yet supports Marxist individuals and movements – the New York Times (which the rest of the media tend to follow like sheep) has been doing that since the 1930s.
The intense “Progressive” brainwashing by the education system is the only explanation I come up with for this. But that includes many private schools – the most expensive often being the most collectivist (and obsessed with getting their students into “good colleges”, i.e. Yale and other collectivist brainwashing centres).