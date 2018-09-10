Four decades ago, the Guardian newspaper dared not defy its then-powerful printsetting unions – so its morning editions often had unfortunate typos. Sometimes these were spotted by journalists at what would have been just-in-time moments before the print-run began, but woe betide anyone who dared alter the type with his own un-printsetter-unionised hand – or suggest that union-negotiated printsetter hours be disregarded.
The Guardian has been called the Grauniad ever since. (The unions are gone but the tradition lingers – in 2014, the Guardian reported that a crucial UN summit sought “a global agreement to find climate change before the end of the year.”)
When the chance timelines of separate stories resulted in last Tuesday’s front-cover, I think it likely some, even at the Grauniad, noticed something. In live broadcasts, I understand how unfortunate adjacencies in BBC news may juxtapose themselves too late to be avoided. But at the Grauniad, there must have been long minutes, if not hours, before the moment when the print-run began and the cover below also appeared on the web that is forever.
But clearly, noone at the Grauniad dared say anything. It’s not just us who “can’t say that”; they also silence themselves.
(h/t David Thompson, well worth reading on this, via Instapundit)
My favourite adjacent articles were c. 1986 in the Daily Telegraph, just two short pieces, one over the other, both an inch or so long. In one, there was a wet Foreign Office Minister telling the House of Commons that the days of gunboat diplomacy were over (c. 4 years after the Falklands War) when there was a clamour for some insult to the UK to be acted upon, and the very next item below it was ‘Israeli gunboats shell Tyre‘.
This, however, is classic Leftist doublethink.
Traditionally the compositor corrected the rotten spelling of the journalists – I always assumed that at the Graun they had a terrible relationship with the typesetters who refused to do it.
There must be a reason why these stories are not contradictory, but only PC people like Guardian writers and other liberals will be able to understand why.
They are so clever and well educated.
I’ve often thought that eventually the nanny state trendline and the fatphobia trendline will cross over. The state will enforce compulsory gastric band surgery on the obese in order to lessen the burden on Our NHS (TM). But it will be hate speech to tell anyone they are getting fat enough to need it.
It still makes me smile when I think about the print union having been so belligerent and utterly obnoxious seeing their entire membership rendered obsolete by technology.
I’m so old . . . .
I had passing connection with the print unions of Fleet Street, a while ago, but not that long. They were so Neolithic that the union typesetting/compositor shops were referred to as ‘chapels’ and the shop steward was known as the ‘father of the chapel’ – a holdover from the days when printing was the preserve of the established church. It wasn’t just the compositors who had this medieval outlook – all of the printing trades preserved their special areas of work and ‘Spanish practices’ with a zeal that was sometimes Kafka-esque in its madness. It kind-of gave the lie to the union stories of ‘protecting worker’s health and safety’ when they continued to insist on hot-lead typesetting well into the 1980s, when there were far-safer processes available.
llater,
llamas
A wonderful reminder of the era of erratic Guardian typesetting by the inimitable Alan Coren (variously remembered as Unclear Wernit or The Grauniad Databane) can be found here. Put all food and drink safely out of reach before attempting to read for the first (or even second or third) time(s).