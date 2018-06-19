Unfortunate Adjacencies in BBC News

Yesterday, the BBC 10 o’clock news covered wicked Mr Trump’s treatment of immigrant children (which, it was implied, was very unprecedented, nor ever praised by the left). The beeb’s Washington correspondent told us that
“In a series of tweets that will further strain the transatlantic alliance”
Mr Trump asserted Germany’s immigrants were causing that country problems such as more crime,
“but that is false. Germany’s crime rate is lower than it has ever been.”
(The emphasis on the word false was in the original.)
Soon after came their coverage of Merkel’s woes. The beeb’s Europe correspondent told us that, instead of a cooperative pan-European policy (which, she seemed to be implying, was what had been needed), individual European countries had raised barriers (references to populism and stuff), so now Merkel was meeting with the Italian PM one day, the French president the next, in
“a race against time”
to salvage things in a Europe
“more disunited than ever.”
I can’t understand why Merkel doesn’t just point out to her German voters that crime in Germany is lower than ever now they’ve imported such vast numbers of people from areas where crime rates are notoriously low – uh, well, notorious, anyway. 🙂 If any wicked right-wing populist dared to question her own crime statistics, Merkel could point to the happy experiences of Austria or Sweden, and if that doesn’t do the trick, she can always quote the majestic authority of the BBC: suggesting an immigrant-related rise in crime is false.
I also can’t understand why the BBC’s correspondents don’t coordinate their narratives better. That emphatic false from the Washington correspondent at the end of his story really wanted to be further from the somewhat downbeat report from the Europe correspondent – like, in a whole different news broadcast.
[I wrote down the BBC correspondents’ words from memory immediately after the programme aired yesterday.]
Both the BBC and C4 need to be shutdown for good in 24 hours flat. Pay redun money to ordinary folk–teas ladies/techs etc. The boss class, managers, “creatives” and luvvies all go sans compo and pension.
The “alternatives” to the BBC (such as Channel Four and Sky News) are just as leftist – the bias is so extreme it almost comical. And the “broadcasting authorities” have made it very clear that they define the words “objective” and “unbiased” to mean leftist – the regulators and the broadcasters all sharing the same leftist university way of looking at the world.
No dissent is allowed in Britain – see the fact of Fox News, attacked by the “broadcasting authorities” and then taken off air (without any compensation to customers) by the SJW senior staff at Sky itself, with nods from the top people at News International – who are not SJWs but do not wish to offend them because of FINANCIAL concerns.
In a decent world there were be real diversity of television news companies – with them openly expressing their own political world view (no nonsense about being “unbiased” or “objective” – the buzz words of a more than a century of “School of Journalism” lies), but we do not live in a decent world – and it is going to get a lot worse before when (and IF) it gets better.
I’ll be popping the champagne when Angela Merkel finally gets given the Spanish Archer.
Hopefully then the German politico’s will then get back to the agenda of supporting their manufacturing and engineering businesses rather than providing welfare support to economic migrants and other ne’er-do-wells from the Middle East and North Africa.
Trump may be a crude and blustering perma-tanned monstrosity, but he upsets all the right people for the right reasons. I can’t bring myself to admire or even like him particularly, but you’ve got to have a grudging respect for his cojones.
The BBC eagerly accepts facts and statistics at face vale if they fit its politics.
Those which don’t are either ignored or subjected to its expert ‘analysis’ in order to discredit them.
Modern journalism takes it’s cues from the Red Queen of Wonderland. It is well practiced in believing six impossible things before breakfast. Cognitive dissonance is pushed aside as conflicting Narratives are announced which are all true and supported by all the correct people.
Niall Ferguson put forth a well-reasoned observation yesterday on the force of migrations (and resultant demographics) that will be the dissolving force of the EU rather than “Brexits.”
It does seem that until the distinction between national citizenship and migrant status within any nation is recognized and enforced (thus limiting unrestricted flows of migrants who achieve residence in a particular nation)the disruptions and popular (thus populist) reactions will increase to the point of dissolution of the “union” that provides open entries and the resultant demographic shifts (at an ever accelerating rate).
Lies, damned lies and statistics.
It may well be true that ‘Germany’s crime rate is lower than it has ever been’, although note that even the Germans do not make that expansive claim – they merely claim that it is lower than it has been since 1992. But that is the overall rate for all crimes, from murder to shoplifting.
But if we look at violent crime – murder, manslaughter, rape, assault – the rates of these crimes in Germany are rising sharply.
http://www.dw.com/en/more-murder-and-violence-in-germany/a-38567642
and this may well be – probably is – what President Trump is referring to.
Left-leaning media are always quick to brand any claim made by President Trump as ‘false!’ based on sometimes-very-tenuous comparisons.
And I am also very, very leery of government statistics on violent crime, as for example the claim by HMG that violent crime is down in the UK. I read these reports and what I hear is ‘Crime is down, and immigrants are not committing crimes even less than indigenes are not committing crimes!’ Yet the daily parade of reports of the most appalling violent crimes in England very often seems to have a surprisingly-common denominator when it comes to the perpetrators.
Back to Germany – There’s a whiff of political desperation here – having let 1.something million young, disaffected, unemployable young men into the country, the German government is now desperate to head off the suggestion that these immigrants may have brought their culture with them and this may have led to an increase in crime. I see the same things in Sweden, where increases in violent crime and such aberrations as the use of hand-grenades and heavy automatic weapons are treated as though they simply appeared one day – poof! The idea that these sorts of crimes might be associated with a particular cultural or ethnic group or groups is so outlandish that it simply cannot be spoken at all.
Good luck with that.
llater,
llamas
Compare the Trump policy of separating the 20-something couple from their teen-aged children at the border to the North Korean policy of immediately incarcerating not just the guilty party but including his or her entire extended family. The left finds the Nork policy to be more humane.