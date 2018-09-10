|
South Yorkshire Police hard at work
“In addition to reporting hate crime, please report non-crime hate incidents, which can include things like offensive or insulting comments, online, in person or in writing. Hate will not be tolerated in South Yorkshire. Report it and put a stop to it.#HateHurtsSY”
– a tweet from South Yorkshire Police yesterday, as reported by Westmonster.
Well, what are you waiting for? Here is the South Yorkshire Police contact form. It is interesting to see the sort of wrongdoing that has finally prompted South Yorkshire Police to take action. Lesser crimes such as these did not merit such proactive treatment.
The entire Senior Civil Service need to be fired–enmasse without compo and sans pension.
As do most Senior Police.
Common Purpose needs to be a banned organisation. The idiots who write shite as above need to be fired as well and internet-snooping/meddling Plod forced off their arses and back to work.
PS–Do you remember the EU’s attempt at Internet takeover via Link Tax that was beaten in May? Well its back and the vote is this week–the 12th. Please email your MEP( saying that makes me puke but this vote must go our way)and tell him/her to vote down Article 11 and 13.
Like an evil Octopus the EU keeps on plotting and trying to trick.
https://saveyourinternet.eu/
With the Big Tech censorship now under weigh IT IS VITAL the scum of EU are prevented from re-inforcing the battle against freedom. PLEASE HELP!!!.
Terrifying 😡
The message from the state is increasingly clear.
We must remain silent whatever it does.
“Hello, South Yorkshire Police? Yes, my little Ryan says he hates Manchester United. I thought you should know.”
Caedite eos. Novit enim Dominus qui sunt eius.
Yes it will be, but only from approved ‘victim’ groups.
Hate from them will be positively encouraged, by initiatives such as this tweet.
The rule of law, by contrast, will no longer be encouraged. The South Yorkshire Police twitter-feed wishes to express its deep regret that SYP were ever associated with such a whateverist, alphabetphobic concept.
As it was with tax evasion and tax avoidance, so it will be with hate speech crimes and non-crime hate speech ‘incidents’. (This tweet’s phrasing will be updated once the concept of something not being a crime has been sufficiently discredited.)
What Perry indicated.
Wow.
When the police can interfere with your liberty for something that your legal system has not designated a crime (which is what places an act within the police’s purview) then the police have been transformed into the private militia for one party.
At that point, you are allowed – required, even – to shoot the police when they come for you, as they are now simply another armed gang.
Oh, wait, sorry – you have no guns – I guess you can try stabbing them with a blunt paring knife.
(This is why I have always strongly encouraged the proliferation of weapons. When the rule of law goes away, you are left with the rule of strength. A disarmed population has no strength.)