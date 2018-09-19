The correct answer is that the BBC can go boil their heads.
|
|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Authors
Arts, Tech & Culture
Civil Liberties
Commentary
Economics
Politics
Samizdatistas
Specialist
|
Samizdata quote of the day
Samizdata Illuminatus (Arkham, Massachusetts) · Media & Journalism · Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs
The correct answer is that the BBC can go boil their heads.
September 19th, 2018 |
8 comments to Samizdata quote of the day
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Recent Comments
Categories
Archives
Feed This Page
Link Icons
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
Who are you, and what have you done with Mr. Wooster?
“It cannot be right that the UK’s media industry is competing against global giants with one hand tied behind its back.”
Quite right, Lord Hall. So let’s abolish the BBC, denationalize Channel 4, and free the British media industry.
Er. That is what he meant, right?
Given that the BBC’s income in 2018 was £3.83 billion in License Fee revenue (i.e. the Telly Tax) and £1.23 billion for a sum total of £5.06 billion, I would concur with BBC CEO Lord Haw Haw that the BBC isn’t investing enough in quality content, indeed I given that half of the BBC’s income seems to have been trousered, I would suggest that some form of criminal inquiry is instigated.
Maybe if the lefties at Auntie Beeb weren’t spunking away huge amounts of dosh acquired from taxpayers / TV License holders at the point of a gun then there might be more available for that quality content Lord ‘Call Me Tony’ Hall is so desirous of.
The only solution to this dreadful situation is abolition of the License Fee, then his lordship can compete on that level playing field just like Netflix and Amazon.
My thought was similar to that of Sam Duncan. What exactly does Lord Hall want? He seems to be saying that the BBC is being hampered by not being able to be like Amazon and Netflix but presumably doesn’t want the necessary changes to happen.
John Galt
“The only solution to this dreadful situation is abolition of the License Fee, then his lordship can compete on that level playing field just like Netflix and Amazon.”
Exactly, and surely he can’t complain that this doesn’t happen if he himself is not advocating for it to happen.
Netflix cost per household per year: ~£120 (~£10 per month)
Amazon Prime cost per household per year: ~£80
BBC license cost per household per year: ~£150
It’s already more expensive and, unlike Netflix and Amazon, you’re not allowed to opt out. Bugger off.
Slightly offtopic: I’ve been trying to log into Tim Worstall’s blog for 2-3 weeks now, from two computers and an iPad, but without success. The connection is always timed out. Has anyone else had this problem?
Mal:
Actually, if you just watch Amazon and/or Netflix you are allowed to opt out.
The BBC’s position makes as much sense as a Herefordshire cider maker asking for subsidies so he can compete with Apple. It is a quite astounding display of arrogance to claim that if they get enough free money, they can make stuff better. Does that work with cars?
I have not had a television for over 8 years. I do not miss it, I would advise everyone to drop TV altogether. When I do hear the BBC, on my car radio (I don’t log on to their website as they require registration) and I hear the tedious prejudice and bias on the radio, I remind myself that I am not paying for it. At work, colleagues occasionally ask me ‘Did you see…?” and then stop themselves and say ‘Oh, but you haven’t got a TV‘ and I smile. When I go to a hotel, if I do turn on the TV, I am struck by how dull, repetitive and absurdly inflexible it is, with commercial channels having synchronised adverts. The only adverts that I remember were endlessly repeated for some form of loans, a firm called Ocean Finance, who endlessly plugged loans to people who could afford Sky but could not manage their finances. I occasionally see references in other media to people who are on ‘the telly’ and I have no idea who they are, or why they are on TV, I do feel quite apart in that way. I fill my head, as and when I wish to, with what I choose and find, not what others choose to send me.
I read once that there was, in a remote part of East Germany, an area that West German TV could not reach, and it was called informally ‘The Valley of the Naïve’ (Naïfs?), as they only had East German propaganda and nothing even to compare it to. (I do wonder why Ulbricht and his thugs allowed TVs that could be tuned so broadly, but there you are). Here, I regard all those who pay for and watch TV as living in that valley, watching propaganda that Honecker would have killed for.