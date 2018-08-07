The Windy City

“An explosion of drive-by shootings erupted on Chicago’s South and West sides this weekend. At least 74 people were shot, and 11 killed, between 3 p.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. on Monday. In one seven-hour stretch, starting around midnight on Saturday, at least 40 people were shot, four fatally, as gunmen targeted a block party, the aftermath of a funeral, and a front porch, reports the Chicago Tribune. Over two and a half hours that morning, 25 people were shot in five multiple-injury shootings, including a 17-year-old who died after being shot in the face. An 11-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, and a 14-year-old girl were also hit over the course of the weekend’s bloodbath. Mt. Sinai’s emergency room shut down for several hours due to the overload of bodies; in May, the entire hospital went into lockdown following a virtual riot in its lobby among gangbangers, reported Tribune columnist John Kass.”
Here is a link to the status of gun laws in Illinois.
This article says gun laws in the state of Illinois are “relatively strict” compared with those in other states of the US.
As far as I can see, the level of shootings in Chicago is driven by drug gangs that thrive in one of the most corrupt, welfare-screwed cultures in North America. The level of violence in that city (Chicago has always been a rough town) is of a level that stands comparison with the grimier parts of Iraq during the post-invasion phase of 2003. Things are reaching the point where President Trump could, with some justification, send in US military forces and put that city under external control. Of course, with my classical liberal hat on, that would probably cause more harm than good in some ways, perhaps. I’d imagine that more law-abiding people are leaving the city, creating a vicious circle where the middle class has gone, and there’s a sort of mix of gangs, welfare dependents and political hucksters running the show, rather like the favelas of Brazil but without the entrepreneurial energy. And bear in mind that this is going on while the US is, at least according to official statistics, enjoying decent economic growth and low unemployment. But in such wrecked towns, I’d wager that labour force participation rates are weak and business dynamism isn’t all that evident.
A final thought: in the UK the media reports, often to the maximum, on spree shootings (although as I noted before, things went weirdly quiet after a short while after the Vegas mass shooting). But the remorseless killing counts in Chicago, Baltimore or other cities barely registers a flicker. It’s as if it is seen as normal, or, to coin a phrase from London’s unpleasant and useless mayor, part and parcel of living in a big city.
When overwhelmingly white losers go on a gun spree in a school it makes the news. Many tens of people die each year this way unfortunately.
When overwhelmingly black losers go on gun sprees in their own communities it doesn’t ever make the news. Many thousands of people die each year this way unfortunately.
Draw your own conclusions around media bias.
Sounds like they need more doctors…
The Chicago Democrat machine had a claim to being the most corrupt in the US in the days of Al Capone, almost a century ago. It still had this claim in the days of Mayor “Vote early, vote often” Daley, half a century ago. It still has this claim today under Rahm Emanuel.
That Obama emerged from the Chicago Democrat machine was always a very important (and intentionally under-remarked) fact about him. (He was a community organiser; if anything can be more when all is most, community organiser in Chicago is one of the more explicitly right-in-your-face-corrupt roles.)
The Chicago capers are the product of statism and socialism–Drug Prohibition, Gun Control, black leftist politicians and Welfarism. Of course our own dear Marxist controlled BBC has little interest in what goes on there.
“Gun control” regulations and “Social Justice” government spending – Chicago has been a centre for both for many years, observe the results.
I was just listening (via the BBC) to an academic from University College London – he blamed the rise of American suicides and drug and booze abuse on “lack of social investment” by which the man meant lack of government spending on benefits and “public services”. If the academic spent five minutes on honest research he would know that such government “investment” (spending on consumption is not “investment” you cretin) has EXPLODED over recent years and decades – he was exactly wrong, as it is the rise of statism that has undermined Civil Society (and led to the very despair he blames on “lack of social investment”).
No doubt this is why I am a “failed academic” rather than a university academic – because I (unlike them) have some basic respect for truth.
By the way – even the academic noted the falling life expectancy has been most marked among “middle aged white males” – so much for the claims of the left about “racism”, “sexism” (and so on).
If they cared about black people the left would be out protesting against the black-on-black violence in Chicago and other cities – but the “mainstream” media and so on is almost silent about such things.
It is not a part of living in the big city – it is a breakdown of civilisation – it is the result of abandoning moral absolutes – it is Milton’s Pandæmonium – it is the classical definition of Hell: Kaos.
What hasn’t been mentioned here, and, as a suburban Chicagoan who has watched that city collapse, I think is the real root cause of this explosion in Chicago, is the police. Simply speaking the police in Chicago have backed off. They will even tell you if you ask them in an off hand moment. Why? Because they fear that a split second decision will be analyzed for a week in a court and decided that he was wrong, thus ending his career, or possibly sending him to prison.
I think there is a lot to complain about with respect to police behavior, and in some cases the actions of certain police officers demands dismissal and possibly jail time. There is plenty wrong with the police. My first memory of the Chicago PD when I first moved here was seeing some guy dragged off by the cops for the crime of “not being respectful to a police officer”. So the complaints about the police certainly are not groundless.
But make no mistake, the violence in Chicago is a child if the false narrative surrounding Michael Brown and all the chaos that followed.
The Government makes a great husband but a very poor father.
Today’s killers and victims are the fourth and fifth generation of children who have grown up without responsible men in their world.
It would take a full brigade of active duty military forces to make a difference. I’m talking simultaneous surgical strikes on the mayor, politicians, gangs, drug dealers, etc. No arrests. Confirm ID and execute on the spot. Then withdraw and send in a provisional government with bodyguards to run the
city. No elections for 20 years. Complete replacement of the K-12 education bureaucracy. Among other things.
This would at least get the attention of the people behind the scenes. If it works, have a quiet chat with similar cities: Baltimore, New Orleans, Detroit etc.
When the infection has gotten down to the bone, amputation is required for the patient to survive.
Oh, don’t say that the killings in Chicago “barely register” in the UK press. Why the Times had an article about just today: “Dozens shot during weekend of gang violence in Chicago”.
How’s this for chutzpah in the opening line:
The Chicago police chief has called for tougher gun laws after 74 people were shot, 11 fatally, in a single weekend.
Even the Times commenters, usually sympathetic to any call for gun control, weren’t buying that.
Golly, how’s that knife crime bit coming along in London?
How’s that no-go zone, (not interested in “Official” proclamations) bit resolving itself?
Are there ANY historical similarities between the downfall of Detroit(and Washington DC), and the downfall of London, from within?
Including their…*ahem* leadership selection process.
Back in the ’70s, Chicago decided to get draconian in it’s gun laws. See, the Mafia and the police both wanted it that way – wouldn’t do to have uppity citizens being able to resist fiscal initiatives by either of the two worthy groups mentioned above. Welcome to Hell.
The last half-way decent, half-way competent mayor of Chicago was Harold Washington, and he died in 1987.
Chicago is one of a number of American cities where politicians and leaders decided that one way to address their crime problems was to ‘partner’ with the primarily-minority gangs which where responsible for the great majority of crime.
Chicago took it a lot further than most other places, to the point where there have been 2 or 3 generations of this kind of ‘partnering’ and the gang-bangers and their cohorts are now inextricably woven into the fabric of Chicago politics. The Chicago ‘machine’ politics of old have simply morphed into a system for channeling patronage and money into the pockets of ‘community leaders’ and ‘outreach workers’, most of them either gang-affiliated or mobbed-up, in return for the reliable delivery of votes on election day.
This in turn has created a set of criminal individuals and gangs that enjoy varying levels of immunity from law enforcement action.
Just as an example, take a peek at this:
http://www.chicagomag.com/Chicago-Magazine/January-2012/Gangs-and-Politicians-An-Unholy-Alliance/
Ten years on, nothing has changed. This column describes very well how the entire political, legal and criminal-justice systems are now networked directly with major criminal enterprises.
Well, what did you expect? When there are groups of outlaws running around more-or-less unmolested and untouchable – what the hell did you expect?
And no major media outside Chicago will touch stories like this with a 10-foot pole. I thought Black Lives Mattered? Self-evidently, not.
22 out of 30 of the wealthiest counties in America vote Democrat, the reason for the poverty and violence of cities like Detroit and Chicago are primarily the result of the people who populate them, not those who govern them.
The people who they select to govern them incentivise the to population behave as it does. Girls marry the Government, boys breed and fight since they don’t have to work or get to raise families.
Nobody powerful gives a hoot about big city black and Hispanic public assistance recipient crime in the U. S.
The victims and criminals are 90% reliable D voters in local and Federal elections. The Ds run the city governments, hospitals, police forces, and courts.
The Ds have no net vote or money gain to see from fighting crime effectively. Probably a net cost, since that would require more work and danger for the crimefighters and anger the, again, reliably 90% D, criminals and their families, clients, and allies.
The Rs have no wedge to get into the fight, and in any case wouldn’t have anything to gain by fighting crime even if they could. Even if they were successful, the direct beneficiaries would still be reliable D voters.
The American “deal” is, vote D, stay in your zones, just prey on each other- you’ll get your welfare and housing in the zones. Everyone directly involved understands it.
It’s the Great Society.
You think it’s bad now? They just announced the official Pizza Museum will be located in Chicago.
The New Yawk families are not going to take that lying down without a deal.
Race war is one thing, but pizza? Be afraid, very afraid.
Yes Natalie, Fraser and Staghounds – and everyone.
The only response to the deaths is MORE OF THE SAME – more “gun control” regulations (after all they work so well in Mexico – and in Chicago itself), more “anti racism” investigations (meaning that the police back off even more – including black police officers), and more government welfare statism, destroying families and creating generations of fatherless young men.
Still at least the left (or some of them) get on thing right (as some comment people here have noted) – prohibition has clearly failed.
No one detests drug abuse more than me, but the state and its laws have just made this disgusting vice vastly WORSE in its consequences – they have, essentially, handed over the cities (and increasingly the towns) to drug gangs.
I believe it was Gladstone who said – of one thing I am certain, it is not via the state that we will get moral improvement.
It’s a good time to be reading the Second City Cops blog, a blog whose proprietor must remain secret lest Mayor Rahm sends cruise missiles after him.
There’s a huge split between cops and cop management. The main topic of the SJW efforts in Chicago is the quelling of police violence – in a city where cop shootings comprise a minuscule portion of all shootings. Rahm is pushing this, as he thinks it’s a sure vote-winner in his city. As the city watches its citizens die, its government seeks to punish the police. Thus, the police are in self-protection mode.
Obama and Rahm had been pursuing “litigation” (i.e., fake, collusive litigation) by the federal government against the City claiming the cops were violating constitutional rights. The point was to secure massive federal funds to help prop up the City’s failing finances. But the election of Trump – instead of Hilary – killed that effort, so Rahm instead got his State-level compatriot Democrat Illinois Attorney General to carry on the lawsuit, still seeking federal oversight over Chicago cops (and thus, again, federal money.)
It’s all been a hoot to watch, but I pity the (nine) good people in Chicago as their city descends to Detroit status.
The shootings in Chicago have nothing to do with socialism, the welfare state, or Democrat Party policies. The cause is black genetics, and black behavior is the same under all regimes. Ghetto blacks have IQ’s in the 70’s (genetically fixed), high impulsivity, proclivity to violence. They are uneducable and can do only brute manual labor, and so are economically useless and surplus.
The real problem is young black ghetto males between 15 and 30. They commit a majority of America’s violent crime, gun crime, gun murders, rape, inter-racial crime, hate crime. Drug use and drug crime are a consequence of black behavior not a cause.
The cure is a heavy-handed crack down on black criminals. There are not that many, even in the ghetto. Nationwide in America, there are only 1,000,000 to 2,000,000 young male black criminals. This is a managable number and easily imprisoned.
UK has its own ghetto problem, except in Britain the Muslim groomers are employed by and protected by the elites in Parliament and the Civil Service
Wow, Bob (Sykes). Careful with the genetic predestination carp [sic]. Imagine a world where government weren’t mucking things up so horribly, and one can imagine a healthy culture where personal responsibility was rewarded, and so folks of every capability were able to have meaningful lives… and there is no need to invoke truly racist theories of Nature over Nurture.
B.S., that’s BS. Without dealing with the meat of your theory, everyone is educable. My dog is educable.
When one party spends decades rewarding antisocial behavior in order to cement into place a bloc of voters, that bloc of voters becomes antisocial. When you subsidize broken families, you get more broken families, and the consequent antisocial boys who are raised without limits. (Yes, most boys do better in the presence and influence of their fathers.) When you drill into a bloc that everyone else hates them, they feel hated. When you reward a bloc for staying insular and unassimilated, that bloc forms insular enclaves and its resentments grow.
We can lay the blame for current poor urban black culture directly at the feet of the Democrat hunger for power, the hunger that led them to treat an entire bloc as their pets for votes and support, without caring what that did to the bloc. Thank the true racists in this situation, the Democrats.
bobby: double-plus good.
Bonus points for actually knowing how to spell “bloc.” (Thus proving yourself no blockhead.) 😀
Above, llamas makes an informative comment and offers us this link:
http://www.chicagomag.com/Chicago-Magazine/January-2012/Gangs-and-Politicians-An-Unholy-Alliance/
It rather surprises me to see an article so critical of the PTB from Chicago. But then, it’s been awhile since I was a devotee.
I can’t resist quoting two paragraphs.
The first backs up Niall’s observations of the Windy City’s collusionary politics as having a much longer history than just the past 10 years … or 20 … or 60:
I note also the squalid projects of the Righteous Libruls and Politicos, such as Robert Taylor Homes and Cabrini Green, both ostensibly built to store the folks moved out of their less-than-upscale digs in such eminent neighborhoods as Hyde Park, home of The University of Chicago, under the mantle of Urban Renewal. (And trust me, they truly were less than upscale. Lots of students shared apartments in the old brownstones along 55th and 53rd Sts., where the most notable odors were of insecticide — which were not up to the cockroach challenge — and the sickly sweet industrial cleansers, mixed with scents of mould and dry-rot. Yecch! But at least there was heat in the winter, and mostly the plumbing worked.) This paragraph brought that to mind:
“Large public housing complexes …” ah yes. Will they become (or are they already) Robert Taylor Homes and Cabrini Green?
Viz.: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Taylor_Homes
Let me just pile on the Bob Sykes too. What is says truly is racist bs. The data on this is absolutely clear. New York has just as many young unsupervised black boys as Chicago, but has nothing like the violence problems. So too have many other cities. The distinguishing factor is how the city is run, and in particular how the police are run. Most young men, regardless of skin color, have poor impulse control and violent tendencies, it is called testosterone. What makes the difference is the culture and morality with which they are inculcated, and the other societal mechanisms designed to keep this natural tendency in check. It is the failure of these mechanisms, dreadful public schools, terrible ideas about education, “entitlements”, work ethic, family that start people down that road. And the final buffer on the track is the police, and if they take a step back and you strip away all the other mechanisms it is no wonder that the place is such a mess.