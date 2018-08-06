Victory at Amiens » Boys lead the way “Boys lead slump in university applicants”, says the Times, like it’s a bad thing. The first sign that young people are turning their backs on university educa­tion is expected next week when more than a quarter of a million A-level pupils get their results. The exodus is being led by young men, whose applications to university are at their lowest for three years. The head of Ucas, the universities admissions service, said the number of young people winning degree course places on August 16 is expected to be “in the order of 2.5% lower” than last year. Some of that is due to a demographic dip in the number of 18-year-olds — but universities are also being hit by a slump in older and part-time students. The total number of UK applications is down by 3.4% on last year. Experts said Tony Blair’s vision of ever greater numbers of teen­agers going to university looks outdated, with more questioning the value of £9,250-a-year degrees. Clare Marchant, head of Ucas, said a degree was “usually worthwhile” but added that “university is not for everybody”. She said rates of 60%-70% of people going to university “would be the entirely wrong thing to do”. The real Clare Marchant was stolen away by the elves and replaced by a changeling. There is no other explanation for the head of UCAS being so sensible. Blair’s great push to get half our young people to go to university has turned out as badly as state-mandated changes in society usually do. Practically everyone is worse off. Those who would not have gone to university under a saner system, but do go under our system, find that when almost half of all young people have a degree they are nothing special. More than a third of recent UK graduates regret going to university. Regret it or not, if they ever earn over the threshold they will still have to pay for it. While it is true that the terms of repayment of student loans are generous and many will never have to pay them back, the mental burden of debt is still present. No wonder so many partly-educated but, er, not outstandingly bright young people support Jeremy Corbyn: they fell for his ambiguously phrased line that he would “deal with” their debt. The young people who genuinely are academically inclined find the value of their degrees* goes down because they are now lumped in with those who spent three years studying Clownology or Gender Studies. Worst of all, those who never did and never will go to university have to pay to benefit a group who on average are richer than they are. The non-graduates suffer other harms as well: many jobs that once would have been open to anyone with two A-Levels are now reserved for those with degrees. When I was a young teacher many of my working-class colleagues had come into the profession in just this way. It seemed to me that they were some of the most effective teachers, often more grounded than their graduate equivalents. Careers such as journalism and nursing that could be learned on the job were an avenue for social mobility that has now been blocked. One last thing, which I think matters more than we (by which I mean the generally highly educated readers of this blog) realise, is that having each cohort of youth split down the middle into a top half and a bottom half is painful for those who don’t make the grade. When under fifteen percent of young people went to university, as was the case until around 1990, not going to university was the norm. No one thought anything of it. It still surprises me that the political grouping who once filled the Third Programme with their complaints about how cruel and divisive the Eleven-plus was felt no qualms about putting half the nation into the slow stream. The boys have evidently cottoned on earlier than their sisters. It could be that they are smarter, or it could be that British universities show signs of following the US example and becoming places where males are scorned and treated unfairly. *Oxford Bloody University and I still cannot decide whether it should be “degree” or “degrees”. At least if I manage to reduce everyone else in the country to the status of illiterate serfs, as is my true aim with this post, the wretches will be in no position to correct my grammar. Share this...

email Google+ Reddit VK Victory at Amiens »

Who Are We? The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling. We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe. Categories Categories Select Category ~ Glossary Categories (114) A (2) B (28) C (7) D (3) E (4) F (5) G (2) H (1) I (3) J (1) K (4) L (6) M (12) N (1) O (1) P (9) R (5) S (6) T (7) V (1) W (5) X (1) ~ Meme Hacks Categories (10) Detournement (3) Evil Empire (3) Hippopotami (1) Propaganda (3) ~ Photos #1 Categories (8) ~ Photos #2 Categories (11) ~ Photos #3 Categories (2) ~ White Rose Categories (631) Activism (13) Administrative (7) Big Brother (39) Biometrics (40) Civil Liberties (101) Constitution (2) European Union (32) Events (5) Historical Perspective (17) Identity Cards (168) Liberty (13) Privacy (95) Security (17) Self-Defence (5) Self-Ownership (7) Slogans & Quotations (18) Surveillance (97) Technology (50) Abortion (13) Activism (233) Administrative (128) Aerospace (529) Afghanistan (80) African affairs (182) Anglosphere (127) Antics & Parties (145) Architecture (77) Arts & Entertainment (875) Asian affairs (258) Aus/NZ affairs (124) Balkans (44) Best of Samizdata.Net (81) Blogging & Bloggers (530) Book reviews (140) Children’s issues (111) Chinese affairs (4) Civil liberty & Regulation (998) Deleted by the PC Media (20) Eastern Europe (124) Economics, Business & Globalization (1,617) Education (301) Environment (195) European affairs (358) European Union (690) Events (113) French affairs (247) German affairs (71) Health & medical (337) Hippos (17) Historical views (625) How very odd! (547) Humour (484) Immigration (62) Indian Subcontinent (63) International affairs (208) Internet (64) Irish affairs (71) Japan (4) Korea (29) Languages (13) Latin American Affairs (106) Media & Journalism (587) Middle East & Islamic (1,103) Military affairs (395) Monarchy (36) North American affairs (1,431) Opinions on liberty (1,051) Personal views (288) Philosophical (242) Privacy & Panopticon (453) Religion (29) Russia (164) Science & Technology (879) Science Fiction & Fantasy (106) Self defence & Security (419) Self ownership (163) Sexuality (101) Slogans & Quotations (2,734) Sports (376) Sui generis (290) Transport (253) UK affairs (3,259) Archives Archives Select Month August 2018 (9) July 2018 (42) June 2018 (44) May 2018 (44) April 2018 (42) March 2018 (47) February 2018 (35) January 2018 (40) December 2017 (40) November 2017 (37) October 2017 (33) September 2017 (41) August 2017 (41) July 2017 (41) June 2017 (45) May 2017 (37) April 2017 (31) March 2017 (38) February 2017 (35) January 2017 (48) December 2016 (45) November 2016 (64) October 2016 (49) September 2016 (48) August 2016 (42) July 2016 (59) June 2016 (68) May 2016 (46) April 2016 (48) March 2016 (38) February 2016 (46) January 2016 (41) December 2015 (35) November 2015 (29) October 2015 (42) September 2015 (47) August 2015 (45) July 2015 (44) June 2015 (39) May 2015 (64) April 2015 (64) March 2015 (64) February 2015 (42) January 2015 (51) December 2014 (28) November 2014 (51) October 2014 (52) September 2014 (46) August 2014 (55) July 2014 (43) June 2014 (42) May 2014 (43) April 2014 (48) March 2014 (33) February 2014 (39) January 2014 (52) December 2013 (40) November 2013 (46) October 2013 (48) September 2013 (46) August 2013 (59) July 2013 (57) June 2013 (49) May 2013 (53) April 2013 (63) March 2013 (59) February 2013 (40) January 2013 (60) December 2012 (46) November 2012 (65) October 2012 (66) September 2012 (62) August 2012 (49) July 2012 (58) June 2012 (67) May 2012 (59) April 2012 (53) March 2012 (70) February 2012 (72) January 2012 (88) December 2011 (96) November 2011 (75) October 2011 (58) September 2011 (69) August 2011 (80) July 2011 (70) June 2011 (54) May 2011 (54) April 2011 (54) March 2011 (44) February 2011 (44) January 2011 (48) December 2010 (47) November 2010 (65) October 2010 (72) September 2010 (65) August 2010 (60) July 2010 (62) June 2010 (60) May 2010 (60) April 2010 (49) March 2010 (53) February 2010 (64) January 2010 (60) December 2009 (73) November 2009 (100) October 2009 (79) September 2009 (62) August 2009 (71) July 2009 (67) June 2009 (66) May 2009 (61) April 2009 (92) March 2009 (85) February 2009 (66) January 2009 (81) December 2008 (57) November 2008 (84) October 2008 (84) September 2008 (80) August 2008 (67) July 2008 (100) June 2008 (90) May 2008 (79) April 2008 (85) March 2008 (113) February 2008 (126) January 2008 (127) December 2007 (97) November 2007 (89) October 2007 (76) September 2007 (61) August 2007 (78) July 2007 (84) June 2007 (75) May 2007 (89) April 2007 (97) March 2007 (121) February 2007 (100) January 2007 (115) December 2006 (96) November 2006 (111) October 2006 (117) September 2006 (129) August 2006 (147) July 2006 (123) June 2006 (92) May 2006 (106) April 2006 (93) March 2006 (113) February 2006 (119) January 2006 (105) December 2005 (117) November 2005 (94) October 2005 (95) September 2005 (114) August 2005 (109) July 2005 (129) June 2005 (100) May 2005 (100) April 2005 (87) March 2005 (101) February 2005 (77) January 2005 (88) December 2004 (104) November 2004 (126) October 2004 (118) September 2004 (125) August 2004 (120) July 2004 (159) June 2004 (139) May 2004 (142) April 2004 (173) March 2004 (164) February 2004 (174) January 2004 (164) December 2003 (155) November 2003 (201) October 2003 (219) September 2003 (257) August 2003 (255) July 2003 (296) June 2003 (194) May 2003 (152) April 2003 (175) March 2003 (157) February 2003 (152) January 2003 (141) December 2002 (158) November 2002 (214) October 2002 (194) September 2002 (248) August 2002 (189) July 2002 (179) June 2002 (155) May 2002 (172) April 2002 (152) March 2002 (204) February 2002 (194) January 2002 (266) December 2001 (204) November 2001 (132) Feed This Page RSS - This Page Link Icons