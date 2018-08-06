Boys lead the way

“Boys lead slump in university applicants”, says the Times, like it’s a bad thing.
The first sign that young people are turning their backs on university education is expected next week when more than a quarter of a million A-level pupils get their results. The exodus is being led by young men, whose applications to university are at their lowest for three years.
The head of Ucas, the universities admissions service, said the number of young people winning degree course places on August 16 is expected to be “in the order of 2.5% lower” than last year.
Some of that is due to a demographic dip in the number of 18-year-olds — but universities are also being hit by a slump in older and part-time students. The total number of UK applications is down by 3.4% on last year.
Experts said Tony Blair’s vision of ever greater numbers of teenagers going to university looks outdated, with more questioning the value of £9,250-a-year degrees.
Clare Marchant, head of Ucas, said a degree was “usually worthwhile” but added that “university is not for everybody”. She said rates of 60%-70% of people going to university “would be the entirely wrong thing to do”.
The real Clare Marchant was stolen away by the elves and replaced by a changeling. There is no other explanation for the head of UCAS being so sensible. Blair’s great push to get half our young people to go to university has turned out as badly as state-mandated changes in society usually do. Practically everyone is worse off.
Those who would not have gone to university under a saner system, but do go under our system, find that when almost half of all young people have a degree they are nothing special. More than a third of recent UK graduates regret going to university. Regret it or not, if they ever earn over the threshold they will still have to pay for it. While it is true that the terms of repayment of student loans are generous and many will never have to pay them back, the mental burden of debt is still present. No wonder so many partly-educated but, er, not outstandingly bright young people support Jeremy Corbyn: they fell for his ambiguously phrased line that he would “deal with” their debt.
The young people who genuinely are academically inclined find the value of their degrees* goes down because they are now lumped in with those who spent three years studying Clownology or Gender Studies.
Worst of all, those who never did and never will go to university have to pay to benefit a group who on average are richer than they are. The non-graduates suffer other harms as well: many jobs that once would have been open to anyone with two A-Levels are now reserved for those with degrees. When I was a young teacher many of my working-class colleagues had come into the profession in just this way. It seemed to me that they were some of the most effective teachers, often more grounded than their graduate equivalents. Careers such as journalism and nursing that could be learned on the job were an avenue for social mobility that has now been blocked.
One last thing, which I think matters more than we (by which I mean the generally highly educated readers of this blog) realise, is that having each cohort of youth split down the middle into a top half and a bottom half is painful for those who don’t make the grade. When under fifteen percent of young people went to university, as was the case until around 1990, not going to university was the norm. No one thought anything of it. It still surprises me that the political grouping who once filled the Third Programme with their complaints about how cruel and divisive the Eleven-plus was felt no qualms about putting half the nation into the slow stream.
The boys have evidently cottoned on earlier than their sisters. It could be that they are smarter, or it could be that British universities show signs of following the US example and becoming places where males are scorned and treated unfairly.
*Oxford Bloody University and I still cannot decide whether it should be “degree” or “degrees”. At least if I manage to reduce everyone else in the country to the status of illiterate serfs, as is my true aim with this post, the wretches will be in no position to correct my grammar.
I have an honours degree, a master’s degree and a PhD too. I have a job teaching at a university.
I home educate my children and have told them that I don’t mind if they don’t go to university. Indeed I’ve told them that they’re basically not allowed to go to Uni to study something like my field (psychology) unless they can provide a really, really good arguement for doing so. Read into all this what you will.
If they must go to Uni, I’m steering them towards your classical STEM. My 10 year old son is obsessed with sea creatures so I may not be able to stop him studying marine biology. There’s still something to be said for studying something because you love it, I suppose.
What I absolutely won’t tolerate is my kids going to Uni because “that’s what you do when you’re 18”.
I’d prefer they pursue apprenticeships or set up their own businesses.
“The exodus is being led by young men, whose applications to university are at their lowest for three years.”
Credential-ism! Men, on the whole don’t care for credentials that are worthless. And they are not too slow to realise a worthless credential that puts you £25,000 or so in debt is worse than worthless, it’s a liability.
Surely it’s degrees- as ‘their’ is plural? I can’t remember all the grammatical terms (I was at English primary school in the 80s when grammar wasn’t taught (which is why I think my generation is so bad at languages)) but if it was ‘her’ it would definitely be degree, whereas ‘their’ feels like it needs a plural.
Also usefully disproved the notion I’m highly educated, Natalie!
From my experience with 5 sons, 2 of which have degrees (mechanical engineering, computer science), it appears earning ability and life satisfaction are not tethered to education level. They are all swimming well, but one of them (in heavy construction, non-union) earns more than the 2 with degrees, and seems to enjoy his life more. Dunno if that kind of opportunity is available across the pond, but suppose it is.
That figure of 9,250 pounds per year seems like a bargain over here, though.
I applied for a job (via a recruitment agency) and didn’t even get a phone call, let alone an interview. I decided to chase the recruitment agency up as the job specification could have been written around me and my skills/experience.
I asked for feedback – bearing in mind I am/was a technical author with a degree in engineering – and was told my CV was “too technical” and the ditz couldn’t understand it. I explained that any hiring manager would want to know my technical skills and experience, hence the CV. I politely enquired what her degree subject was. She had a qualification that required a dissertation on 19th Century Latin American Lesbian Poetry.
I dunno who was thinking that they had wasted their time at University, she or I. Just think, I could have had a job as a recruitment consultant for engineering firms if I had studied 19th Century Latin American Lesbian Poetry. At least my CV wouldn’t have been too technical …
… predicted by everyone outside the political-media bubble?
Oh. Yeah, that too.
People…find…their degrees.
Plural.
You’re welcome.
Interesting view from the US.
https://heartiste.wordpress.com/2018/08/06/our-credentialed-white-woman-problem/
not all males are leaders, but there sure are a lot more male leaders than female leaders.
besides female leaders tending to be more along the lines of hillary clinton, someone no one in their right mind would ever follow.
Well, we all know that had it been women failing to attend university, the PC crowd would be screaming for the government to do “whatever it takes” to rescue them from this blatant Patriarchal Oppression.
“The young people who genuinely are academically inclined find the value of their degrees* goes down…”
It should be “degrees”; it should also be “values” and “go down”.
It is arguably a grey area whether “degree” or “degrees” is grammatically correct. On the one hand, as we are discussing degrees held by multiple people, the plural “degrees” makes sense (if, for any other reason, to clarify that it is not “their” jointly held degree). On the other hand, “degree” refers to a category of thing and, therefore, can be referred to in singular form.
Best solutions would be to rework the sentence:
“The young people who genuinely are academically inclined find the value of their degrees* goes down because they are now lumped in with those who spent three years studying Clownology or Gender Studies” … to
“Young people who are genuinely academically inclined find that the value of the degree they hold goes down ….”
“The real Clare Marchant was stolen away by the elves and replaced by a changeling. There is no other explanation for the head of UCAS being so sensible”
Thanks for this, it made my morning.
Nor …. have I ever heard a man leaving his mates to approach a woman uttering the words, ‘Cor, she’s got a fine pair of women’s studies degrees’.
The cost is routinely understated. In addition to the £9250 pa tuition there is lost earnings, at least £12000 pa at minimum wage, offset by any part time work, but increased if a higher wage is possible. With interest at 6% acrueing from the moment the necessary loan is taken out.
As above boys are more likely to be rebels, girls more likely to be conformist. Since academic success depends more on conforming than brilliance, and since applying to university is the conformist move, expect the proportion in British universities to become like those in America.
Good post Natalie. And good comments people.
I would not recommend anyone to go to university unless it’s a Russell Group university and they are able and willing to work hard enough to get a 2:1.
I got a 2:2 in the 1970s and that was OK then to get a non-scientific graduate job in the private sector.From there it was job performance that mattered.
Things are different now; I wouldn’t get the job I got then with that same degree.
Can anyone seriously claim that a Bachelor’s degree, a Master’s, or a PhD in Latin American Lesbian Poetry (offered as an example only) is equal to the same level of qualification in Physics?
But how to deal with problems arising from that, I don’t know.