Aunt Agatha has some wise words for an usual supplicant
Dear “Algy,”
The clue is that word “celebrity.” Because people are bored seeing you yet making money by humiliating people through deception, you should do something that has you on the receiving end. You should sign up for “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.” People would love to see you eating worms and rat-droppings and walking through snake-infested huts through showers of urine. The hostility incurred by your sneering superiority would vanish as they watched you struggle to cope with adversity. You would almost certainly win, because people would vote to keep you in there doing it. It’s novel, and it would bring you the renewed fame and popularity you crave.
Hmm, I wonder who he might be? 😉
The chap in question should follow Mr Worstall’s advice and also take Louis Theroux to the island with him. He is the pioneer –poisneer?- -of the entre genre.
The only person I can think of is Sacha Baron-Cohen (Ali G, Borat, etc, more like Boring!)
Algy, Ali G – yes, I think we can take that as confirmed.
Apparently the late Queen Mother had a screamingly funny skit she sometimes did of what it would be like if Ali G were presented to her daughter to be knighted (for services to entertainment, or some such). Alas, only her extended family and rare friends every got to see it.
Mr Ecks, back in the 90s, I saw Louis Theroux giving – it seemed to me – a decent showing to the family in the Ruby Ridge incident, to a right-wing survivalist, and to some other ‘deplorables’ who, in his programmes, came across as very human. Some of his targets would have been hard to prevent being comic but where the cases were serious, he showed their side of it.
It can only be Slasher Barry Conehead, a talentless one joke moron, who people admire only because he gets to sleep with Isla Fisher.
Niall Kilmartin wrote:
‘Mr Ecks, back in the 90s, I saw Louis Theroux giving – it seemed to me – a decent showing to the family in the Ruby Ridge incident, to a right-wing survivalist, and to some other ‘deplorables’ who, in his programmes, came across as very human. Some of his targets would have been hard to prevent being comic but where the cases were serious, he showed their side of it.’
I may well be mistaken, probably am, but I wonder whether you may have conflated the episode of Louis Theroux’s ‘Weird Weekends’ where he looked at the survivalists and suchlike of Northern Idaho (and which did include survivors of Ruby Ridge) with Jon Ronson’s contemporary documentary that was exclusively about Ruby Ridge – it was an episode of a TV series he made, the name of which temporarily escapes me.
My recollection is that Theroux’s treatment of the Ruby Ridge folks was not particularly empathetic, whereas Ronson looked at them in some significant depth and showed them to be pretty-much an innocent and peaceful lot who somehow got crosswise with local and Federal law-enforcement, who proceeded to respond out of all proportion to their alleged infractions. And covered up what they had done, including what if done by anyone else would have been charged as cold-blooded murder (the shooting of Vicky Weaver).
But perhaps I am wrong.
llater,
llamas
The Theroux stuff I have seen struck me as semi-snide shite at best. Not as bad as The Baron but not good.
I think this is about the Comedian Mr Cohen. I have never found his work funny – but then, to be fair, I do not have much of a sense of humour. I can “see the joke” (I know what people are trying to do), but I just do not often have the emotion of amusement that one is supposed to have when seeing someone mocked.
Normally if I dislike someone I try and avoid contact with them – I do not seek them out and mock them. I do not really like people who go around seeking out people they dislike in order to mock them. Recently I heard of a protest in a socialist bookshop in London – rather than think “good – the left getting a taste of its own medicine” (which, I know, is what I was supposed to think), my thoughts were “leave them alone”.