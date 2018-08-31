|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
And if someone died—for real Twitter addicts, that’s Asshole Christmas. If you could make a facile point that reinforced your team’s political stance on the day someone collapsed in front of his wife and kids—you were a true hero, the Twitter version of a captured pilot resisting torture in a POW camp. Except your prison was your mother’s basement, or your half of a Brooklyn apartment covered with Cheetos.
– Jamie Kilstein
|
Going to need some aloe vera laced with lidocaine for that one. Every four hours for the next couple of days. 😁
“Dear lord, social media has turned us into terrible people.”
No, it hasn’t. It has thrown light on the terrible people who were always around. And, yes, maybe given them too much influence. But there was a brisk trade in “I still hate Thatcher” T-shirts long before Twitter came along (and long after she’d been diagnosed with dementia).
Good article, though. Seems like a decent, thoughtful guy.
Sure, I mean he has a point. Give lots of nobodies a megaphone and you realize that half the population has an IQ below 100, and you quickly realize that people, shielded from the moderating factor of facing the people they deal with, quickly drop the veneer of decency and civilization. Really, it is a lot like road rage. Anonymous in your car dealing with another anonymous in another car, one can readily think the most vile thoughts that would never occur to you in different circumstances, something that occasionally flares into much worse with those especially deficient in impulse control.
But the flip side isn’t all that great either. All the endless tributes and hagiographies for this man? I mean I understand that he was very brave in the war and all, and they gave him a silver star for that. But he is just a politician, and not a very nice one at that. Obviously the death of anybody is a tragedy for their friends and family, but a million other people died that day, so why the big fuss about this member of the American royalty? Flags at half mast, lying in state, buildings named after him. And apparently the president wasn’t sufficiently sack clothed and ashed.
I’m sorry the dude died, especially for his family, and I agree that his daughter’s tribute was quite lovely. But frankly America is probably better off without him. After all, he is personally responsible for the current state of American healthcare, a vote that, most people would agree was done out of his spiteful dislike of the president rather than his duty to pass laws that benefited the country.
Honestly, the sickly sweet blather has left me a little nauseated, especially when it is compounded with ugly hypocrisy coming from the same people who said vile things about him when he was running for President. To hear the news coverage, you’d think Jesus had died or something.
He was an all around bad man. He may have been nice to his kid–I’m sure he showed her a good life on his loot.
Everything else about the “Songbird” stinks. I’d have dumped his carcase in a skip never mind Arlington.
His known crimes are bad enough. The possibly covered-up ones are potentially worse. Some allege that the USS Forrestal disaster–an aircraft carrier fire with 134 dead sailors– was caused by McCain trying to grandstand a wet start to his jet. We will doubtless never know the facts but it has a ring of his arrogance. He certainly was there and his family were high enough Navy brass to cover it up.