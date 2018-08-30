|
Samizdata quote of the day
We’ve a new little report, piece of scientific research, telling us that cheese and red meat are good for us. This in entire opposition to everything governments have been telling us about diet for decades now. This telling us that government is a seriously bad way of doing anything.
Sure, of course, humans are wrong, most humans are wrong a lot of the time. The problem with government being that when that wrongness gets propagated by our rulers it becomes the established fact. Meaning that we’re all affected by it, there is none of that natural variability of error which protects some and harms others. We all become subject to the error that is
– Tim Worstall
So much of Government advice is absurd so I never believe any of it
Now can we apply that piece of wisdom to something like… vaccination? Or is this wisdom sometimes true, sometimes not and we all have to think for ourselves.
The real problem with when government sticks it’s oar in is that if enough people object and don’t follow their ‘suggestions’ is that they make it compulsory by making it illegal.
You seem to be missing the point.
No, I made my point quite clearly. Vaccines are of little value if half the herd are not vaccinated, which is the point of making them near mandatory.
Yes, your point is very clear, the point you are missing is the one made by Tim Worstall (& Bastiat) 😉
One of the biggest defects of socialism is the requirement or encouragement to collectivize decision making, whilst this is ordinarily seen as a “good thing” that “gets stuff done” the problems come when the ones making decisions are unaccountable, irresponsible and are morons you can’t get rid of, which is a “feature” of socialism as well.
Now can we apply that piece of wisdom to something like… vaccination? Or is this wisdom sometimes true, sometimes not and we all have to think for ourselves.
And why can’t this just be “encouraged”? A requirement for adult employment, or for a child’s attendance at school or other group activities, perhaps payment for undertaking it, lower insurance premium, certification to work with the general public, etc?
There is a natural incentive for employers and schools to have vaccinated attendees, either because sick people don’t work, or a child may die or be seriously effected, and there is the ensuing legal issues that may arise.
Equally, whilst there is an individual risk of not taking vaccination, there is the extensional risk that you may pass the disease on to someone else and they may not be too happy about that and may seek compensation.
Given the choice, most educated people would vaccinate, it is after all the “low risk” solution.
With the government involved, you can be sure they even f*ck up mass vaccinations, causing inconvenience and expense for everyone.