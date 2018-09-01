|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Why is John McCain kicking the bucket a big deal with the media?
US Senator John McCain, an ultra-hawk super-statist on the leftmost edge of GOP, kicked the bucket recently. And it seems that this is big news, given the constant stream of articles on the topic ever since. But why is that? And in particular, why are the BBC and Sky, both UK based channels, headlining this when when the vast majority of people outside the USA have a level of interest approaching zero? Yes, it warrants reporting but why is such an event being bigged up like this? Was it because he had the good manners to lose an election to Barack Obama?
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
FWIW, no. I think it is because he hated and opposed Trump (especially in his pivotal, and undoubtedly spiteful vote on the Obamacare repeal.) A Trump hater with a Silver Star from the Republican party? He is the perfect hammer against bad, nasty Trump. (Ironically, he and Trump were quite alike personally, grumpy, self seeking curmudgeons both.)
Of course it is sad when anybody dies for their family and friends, but I thought we didn’t have royalty in America.
Honestly most Americans couldn’t care less about this either.
IMHO, In THIS case…
The Pomp and Circumstance has become the MacGuffin for political pathos.
Just as planned.
https://infogalactic.com/info/MacGuffin
Al-Beeb and Sky would love there to be a lefty power running the US, so the loss of a left-leaner (especially when pretending to be a Republican) makes them very sad. While there is no reason for we on the damp side of the pond to care overmuch about American politics our wretched MSM nurse an agenda and so everything must fit ‘the cause’
What little I know about McCain didn’t inspire me and I note many US citizens think the man as a RINO did some less than wonderful things. But that is the lot of people in politics: lionised by some irrespective of their errors and failings, fed to the lions by others no matter what good they did. I suppose then it depends, in the final analysis, what your editor or media-owner thinks that matters most.
Because the Marxist media think can use him against Trump. Despite same media calling the deceased senator Hitler or near when he run against Obama…
There is nothing else to it than there is no journalism only politics disguised as.
The Powers that Be know that Trump has legacy killing info on McCain and are desperate to prop him up enough to survive that exposure.
I wish the’ Mockingbird Media’, which includes the far-left bbc, the far-left Ch4 and the far-left running dog Sky, would investigate the UK’s involvement in the President Trump fake Russia dossier. What did Mrs May know about Christopher Steele’s activities and when did she know it? Who authorised Christopher Steele to work for Crooked Hillary and the US Democrat party and why?
Eulogising a bad man is a side issue and a diversion from what’s been going on and the UK swamp seems to be in it up to their eyeballs.
The insane English media is parroting the insane US media.
Because he hated Mr Trump.
And TrumpisFarageisRees-MoggisGriffinisMoseleyisHitler in their minds.
I walked into a shop yesterday to buy something, and I asked the cashier why their flag was at half-mast.
The cashier said “somebody important died.”
That pretty much sums up the personal impact McCain had on most people here in Midwest USA. Of people under thirty, most have some memory that he ran against Obama at some point, and have a foggy thought that he was a national politician for some western state, but couldn’t specify in any more detail than that.
He was simply, and mostly, someone who the lefty press loved to hoist in our faces to show us what a proper Republican ought to be – a liberal, in other words. They used his POW experience to try to shame us into revering him, except when he threatened their god Barrack, and then they made him out to be a child-molesting monster. Now that he’s no threat, they love him again.
The one other factor driving this press-frenzy is that the specter of liberal press bias has become so well illuminated that the press sees great benefit in being able to heap praise upon some Republican – any Republican – and a dead Republican is a safe target for their celebration.
The press here really is a stupid and mindless lot.
Because he’s been an important figure in American politics for decades, has been relevant up to the day he died, and his death also makes the balance of power in the Senate even more precarious. It’s big news in US politics, and for better or worse US politics is big news globally.
The tone of the reporting varies immensely based on the political circumstances – like all politicians, he gets held up as a crazy extremist when he’s the biggest threat, and a moderate by comparison if there’s another bigger threat. The media plays that game every day, and McCain got more of it than most. But while that changes how he’s presented, it doesn’t make him relevant. He earned that the old-fashioned way, by actually being relevant.
vast majority of people outside the USA have a level of interest approaching zero?
The vast majority of people outside the US who aren’t, you know, *brown*. Because those people ought to be breathing a little sigh of relief that one of our strongest warhawks won’t be around to cheerlead the deployment of yet another drone team to blow up anyone who happens to be near someone who ‘fits a profile’.
But yeah, I get you – McCain was the senior senator from my state and we mostly have ignored his passing here in Arizona.
But mainly its because McCain and Trump were having a longstanding tiff – and so any excuse to pile on to Trump about something. Here the Left has pretty much silenced any criticism of McCain in order to be able to highlight ‘how much better he was’ than Trump.
Definitely because of his anti-Trump status, but also he can be painted as ‘the good Republican’ for losing to Obama gracefully, and not only that as being good friends with his political ‘enemies’ (the reality being he was probably more of a Democrat than Republican so being pals with Dems was hardly a great jump across the ideological divide). Note this only works one way – Republicans are feted for agreeing with and socialising with Dems, but no-one is going to do the same for a Dem who reaches out to Republicans. They’re traitors to the cause of course……he also got the ‘man of great personal integrity, despite our political disagreements’ call, which is given by the Left to Rightist losers. No Rightist who wins an election is ever granted any moral integrity by the Left, they’re all evil scumbags, even in death. Especially in death in fact.
Old joke:
One should only speak good of the dead.
“He’s dead? Good.”
Works for most occasions, dodgy grammar/syntax and gender inclusiveness permitting.
The citizens of Arizona have been unrepresented in the US Senate for at least a year now. McCain was incapacitated by his brain tumor and refused to resign, while Jeff Flake has decided not to run for reelection and stopped showing up for votes.
But I agree there’s no reason for anyone outside the US to care. McCain was only one of a hundred senators, so while he could never point to a country on the map that didn’t need bombing, he didn’t really have the ability to make it happen (for which I’m sure the Iranians are suitably grateful). Despite declaration of war being an enumerated power belonging to Congress, as a practical matter it’s the president who decides when the US goes to war.
In recent years McCain’s influence he had ebbed quite a bit as Democrats hated him for being a Republican and Republicans got tired of the sharp left turn he made after every election. It’s really a testament to the powers of the incumbent he was able to stay in office at all.
McCain’s campaign commercials specifically stated that he was in favor of repealing Obamacare and building a wall. In fact one commercial has him on camera out near the border actually saying “Build the damn wall”. Of course, he did nothing of the kind and in fact opposed both, but the Arizona voters returned him to office because he was better than a Democrat apparently. He did vote for Trump’s SCOTUS pick though so there’s that.
As others have said – this is just yet another way for the media (and the education system that produces the media – and much else that is bad) to attack President Trump.
Do the media really care about John McCain the person? No they do not – I point to my normal example, the Economist magazine (house journal of the “liberal” elite) under the praise for Senator McCain in their obituary, the undertone of sneering contempt was clear.
In private the “liberals” really think that the John McCain was the “Black Criminal” of that Marxist confession he was tortured into signing in Vietnam.
John McCain was a “useful idiot” as far as evil men such as the Marxist Barack Obama were concerned, they USED John McCain whilst really despising him and all he believed in.