“I heard the other day of a quite senior minister who has not been rung for the last six years by the political editor of the newspaper in his local city because he, the minister, can be relied on to say absolutely nothing. No one has ever written a profile of this minister. As he transacts the business of his department, he might as well be wearing a cloak of invisibility. One cannot help wondering whether his own family have any idea of who, politically speaking, he is, for even if he knows himself, he lacks the command of language needed to explain himself to anyone else.”
– Andrew Gimson, musing on the terrible communications skills and speech-making calibre of our political class.
Perhaps in the U K, as in the U S, we can observe that the capacity for the formulation of meaningful political speech is derivative of thought; such that the absence of meaningful thinking generates vacuous speech.
It may well be that there is no longer a “political class,” drawn to service from identifiable social strata; but in its stead collections of “non-thinking” opportunists driven by personal objectives and the resultant limitations.
Maybe they should call on the talents of the best rhetorician in UK politics today – Nigel Farage. But I rather suspect they would rather eat worms.
Six years in office. Sounds like a remarkable success story from his perspective.
No one in the media is interested in what a Conservative Minister has to say except to trip them up and get them sacked. I can’t blame him for saying nowt.
If anything a person says can be used to DESTROY them (and in this “PC”, Frankfurt School of Marxism, world it CAN) then perhaps it is the safe policy to say nothing.
Calvin Coolidge is supposed to have said “I have never been hurt by what I have not said” – although actually Calvin Coolidge’s speeches were often both interesting and brave.
President Coolidge was also the last President who really had a Classical education – as opposed to Franklin Roosevelt and Jack Kennedy who PRETENDED to Classical learning they did not really have. Calvin Coolidge did not need an army of academics to write things for him and put quotes in his mouth – he actually knew the stuff himself.
This sounds to me like the environment in which a Trump can appear and flourish.
Actually Jacob Rees-Mogg has excellent presence & delivery. And say what you like about Boris, no one fails to notice him or listen to what he is saying 😆
Sounds like my perfect government.
I want representatives, administrators, and managers, NOT “leaders.” God save us from “leaders.” I want a functioning competent government that fixes the roads and catches the crooks and guards the borders, and that doesn’t pursue the dreams and aspirations of the self-concerned great orators and spellbinding convincers.
If I never learn a government employee’s name, he’s likely doing his job. When I learn it, it means he’s trying to lead me where he wants me to go. He needs to be concerned instead with where I want him to go.
Of course, sometimes things go off the rails, and then we do need some leaders to get us back on track. Thus, Trump is well-timed. But once things are no longer crazy – once we beat back the tide of insanity and stupidity and resume being a functioning society – then I want the nameless managers and infrastructure-administrators back.