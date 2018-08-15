No bible cake – fine; no trans cake – crime

Ironically, the Colorado Civil Rights Commission actually defended another baker who refused to bake a cake that would convey a message. In 2015, the commission declined to take up an appeal involving Azucar Bakery, which refused to bake Bible-shaped cakes with messages against homosexuality. The bakery’s owner, Marjorie Silva, said she refused to bake the cakes because the writing and imagery were “hateful and offensive.” Christian Baker Again Under Fire for Refusing Transgender Cake Despite Supreme Court Win
I’m all for there being as many articles as possible exposing the Colorado commission’s ongoing war on free speech, but I do not think the word ‘irony’ means what this article thinks it does. I see not irony but consistency. When the Colorado commissioners treat the supreme court’s ruling on them as a joke, but expect the bakery to treat their new case against it as no joke, they’re not being ironic. They are consistently pushing their freedom-hating agenda.
Now if this were to help Trump and the GOP in the midterms, that would be ironic.
(One other thought: the she-it-he person who demanded the bakery bake a trans cake has apparently also demanded that it bake a satanist cake, but AFAICS the commission has not taken action over that. Is the commission prejudiced against satanists?)
FWIW, Niall, I actually think this is consistent with the law. Simply speaking, Christians and Satanists are not a protected class whereas homosexuals are. Which is to say, in law, homosexuals have protections that Christians and Satanists do not. The Masterpiece Cake decision did not change this and did not decide that the baker had a right to religious free expression (or non-expression) rather the decision was a procedural one — that the Colorado Civil Rights commission had shown hostility to his religious beliefs in the decision making process in contravention of the government’s obligation to be disestablished.
The idea that there are classes of people who have special protection under the law makes a mockery of lady Justice’s blindfold or Martin Luther King’s I Have a Dream speech.
Like MLK I also “have a dream that my .. little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” However, we do not live in such a nation, de jure. In MLK’s day the de jure discrimination was called “Jim Crow”, in our day it is called “protected classes”. I think both are quite appalling.
Fraser Orr (August 15, 2018 at 1:52 pm), you may be right that, in order to appear coherent in their speech war against Christians, the commissioners were obliged to sacrifice the satanists. I’m sure it distressed them to do so, but, as the saying goes, you can’t make an omelette – or a cake – without breaking eggs. (It would seem the lawyer-person whose role is to demand messaged cakes did not get the memo in time.)
To the lay mind, the US constitution’s very explicit reference to freedom of religion and very implicit reference to these specific protected classes (so implicit as to need the eye of PC faith, methinks) would seem at first glance to give the satanists the advantage here, but I am not a lawyer. ( I would write IANAL, but in a discussion of alternative lifestyles, this might be construed as cultural appropriation.) The commission’s legal experts have doubtless studied these matters and will have their living-constitution explanations ready.
Readers may detect a certain note of sarcasm in my discussion of these matters. 🙂
As for our shared dream, it sure seems like a dream at the moment. But some things are better than in the past. I hope anyone in the appropriate area is giving the cake shop as much custom as their waistline can stand. History is full of people who had to fight for free speech in harder ways than eating cake for it. 🙂
Still waiting for Progressive bakers to refuse to bake a Hitler cake. Or a pure-quill Andrea Dworkin feminist photographer to refuse to photograph a bachelor party with hookers.
We engineers weep with laughter at the decadence:
You depend on us for everything you do, even the medium we are now using, the sciences created: you cannot switch on a light, turn on a tap or go to the lavatory without our leave.
What you pathetically regard as civilisation depends on Gong Farmers and you don’t even realise it.
But we engineers will carry on changing the world – whilst you just talk.
I wasn’t surprised to see this.
The USSC punted on (what everyone thought was) the main issue in the cake case, and ruled that the Colorado Commission wrote its findings wrong.* When overturning Constitutional guarantees of freedom, you cannot say “and we hate the effin’ Christians” within the body of your findings as your primary justification for enforcement.
The USSC opinion basically dared the Commission to try it all again, but without including explicit anti-religious bias in their written findings. The Commission members were enraged at losing, and the gay and transgendered people have been sending in test case after test case to the bakery since then, looking for the “perfect” case to restart their prosecution. There is nothing so unrelenting as a progressive spurned.
(* I should note that it’s a long-standing principle of law that the courts should always try to avoid vast pronouncements of constitutional law, and take whatever “easy way out” that a case might offer. I used the word “punted”, but that’s their job.)
I await with dread the not-too-far-in-the-future day, when one of these PC (Political Coercion) Commissars is found, battered and injured, with a note near the body, stating “In defense of the First Amendment and my own self defense.”
Or it might be “Law Enforcement Officer”, in which case, substitute ‘Fourth’ for ‘First’.
@Fraser Orr,
On a point of law re: protected classes/groups, the Civil Rights Act 1964 specifically made discrimination based on religion unlawful. It is a “protected class”. I would note that the person behind this new complaint against Masterpiece Cakeshop specifically cited this fact in an email asking for a cake featuring “an upside-down cross, under the head of Lucifer”, as reported by David French.
@Ian
> On a point of law re: protected classes/groups, the Civil Rights Act 1964 specifically made discrimination based on religion unlawful.
Right, but Masterpiece cake was the discriminator, not the discriminatee (if such a word exists.) So this point is not relevant. In a sense the USSC took this point and found for Masterpiece cake because of the discrimination of the commission.