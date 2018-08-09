|
Samizdata quote of the day
Perhaps, then, the most dangerous piece of ‘common sense’ in Peterson’s new book comes at the very beginning, when he imparts the essential piece of wisdom for anyone interested in fighting a powerful, existing order. ‘Stand up straight,’ begins Rule No. 1, ‘with your shoulders back.’
– Caitlin Flanagan, in the Atlantic Monthly.
It is quite brilliant on her part to put it in that light, and good on you for spotting it. By now I have heard that rule as quoted from Peterson at least a dozen times, but as it was not new to me to begin with, I kept thinking about it as just a good natural personal attitude in general.
When I read this (very good) article, I had to look back up at the URL to confirm that it really was appearing in The Atlantic.
I’d give it a 30% chance that the article will be withdrawn and the editors will issue an obsequious apology.
Interesting article – even if it is a bit depressing that the young men still basically went along with the left (voting the way they were expected to – and so on), at least they did listen to Professor Peterson – and were influenced by him, and may be more influenced in the future.
And YES – Jordan Peterson is a great enemy of the “Alt Right” (not just the left). The “Alt Right” wants to build an Identity Politics based on whiteness (indeed sometimes on white maleness) – whereas Jordan Peterson rejects Identity Politics itself.
That is a massive divide – and it speaks volumes for the ignorance of much of the left that they can not tell the difference between Jordan Peterson and the “Alt Right”.