A brash, native New Yorker commits the most heinous of crimes, refusing to apologise

The man is a politician known for his implausible hair, and has certainly made some outrageous remarks about a certain foreign politician, which was no bar to high office. I refer of course to the (part-Turkish) Right Honourable Boris Johnson MP. He has made, in passing, remarks against a burka ban, with, I’m told, an allusion to it making the wearer resemble a letter box. His Party Chairman called on him to apologise, but, so far, he has not done so.
He is also, we hear, accused of breaching the Conservative Party’s Code of Conduct:
lead by example to encourage and foster respect and tolerance;
So give him some respect and tolerate his use of language. Is he not fostering tolerance by showing the Conservative Party’s leadership up for the intolerant, virtue-signalling, Lib Dem prigs that they are?
not use their position to bully, abuse, victimise, harass or unlawfully discriminate against others (see further the interpretation annex);
He wrote a newspaper article, whilst an MP, but not as an MP.
The annex to the Code defines discrimination etc.
Discrimination includes victimising or harassing any other person because of race (including colour, ethnic or national origin, nationality, citizenship), sex, gender re-assignment, sexual orientation, marital or civil partnership status, disability, age, religion or belief [which should be interpreted as fully adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of anti-Semitism], pregnancy and maternity status.
Harassment is any unwanted physical, verbal or non-verbal conduct that has the purpose or effect of violating a person’s dignity or creating an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive situation or environment for them. A single incident can amount to harassment. Harassment may involve conduct of a sexual nature (sexual harassment), or it may be related to age, disability, gender reassignment, marital or civil partner status, pregnancy or maternity, race, colour, nationality, ethnic or national origin, religion or belief, sex or sexual orientation. Harassment is unacceptable even if it does not fall within any of these categories. Victimisation provisions protect certain individuals who do (or might do) acts such as bringing discrimination claims, complaining about harassment, or getting involved in some way with another complaint (such as giving evidence).
Victimisation may therefore occur where a person subjects another person to a detriment because either that person has acted in such a way and/or is believed to have acted in such a way, or may act in such a way.
Bullying is offensive, intimidating, malicious or insulting behaviour involving the misuse of power that can make a person feel vulnerable, upset, humiliated, undermined or threatened. Power does not always mean being in a position of authority, but can include both personal strength, influence and the power to coerce through fear or intimidation. Bullying can take the form of physical, verbal and non-verbal conduct.
It seems to me that an actual person is required to be on the receiving end here, and although Mr Johnson’s article is behind a paywall at the Telegraph, I don’t think it would have mentioned any particular person as being the ringer for a letter box.
So the case against him is crock. He is of course, a ‘renegade’ having resigned over Mrs May’s Munich, and a possible threat to the FFC. And whatever the ‘crime’ is , the one thing that is expected by the media and, it seems, most of the political class, is the ritual apology for ‘offence’ found. If he can hold out, he will show himself to have considerable political courage, just what is needed these days.
And if he can face down the PC-boo-hiss crowd and sit out the storm, the curtain hiding the impotent media/politico Wizard of Oz may start to fall, and truth may flourish, like flowers in a woodland glade, just cleared by a storm.
There never was a man so hated, as he who told the truth.
I very much hope that this affair is doing Boris as much good with the country Tories and the public as it is doing him harm with the PC brigade.
Boris never does anything unless it’s for the direct benefit of Boris
Doubtless, but he might do some good by accident.
He is not intrinsically trustworthy BUT he has had to nail his colours to the mast re Brexit and a govt with he as PM and Rees Mogg in Cabinet carrying out a WTO Rules Brexit is the best that could happen in the present situation. And would be an election winner for the Tories. Whereas Treason May is a sure loser even to Jizza.
Boris must know if he crawls to the FFC’s demands that is the end of his leadership bid. Therefore he can’t. Nor should he. The bitch has increased her own unpopularity via this affair–which she seems to consistently manage to do regardless of circs.
Should I be asked ‘If Mrs May is the answer, what on Earth was the question?“, I think that Mr Ecks has given us the question as above.
And you are Mother Teresa of Calcutta? Pull the other one it’s got bells on.
That definition of ‘harassment’ immediately put me in mind of the rules of the pedagogical penitentiary in which I spent some of my formative years. After an exhaustive excursion through every sin of omission or emission to which little boys the world around are subject, it finished up with the delightfully-simple yet all-encompassing ukase:
“Any breach of common sense, is a breach of the School Rules.’
That’s a hell of a Catch, that catch-22.
Under that policy, as written, any action, or any lack of action, that you can possibly conceive of, can be considered as ‘harassment’, and punished. Any. There’s no act. word, thought or deed, or lack of same, that cannot be easily shoehorned into that definition. I find the colour vermilion subjectively offensive. I really do, it offends me. So wearing a vermilion tie, one time, would count as ‘harassment’.
One can only hope that, Alinsky-style, this fatuous and ultimately-totalitarian policy ends up quickly ensnaring a few of the ‘great and the good’, at which point, its speed of transit down the memory hole will become incapable of measurement with any known instrumentation.
Fascinating that Dr Taj Hargey, Imam of the Oxford Islamic Congregation, has joined the debate. In very traditional style, with a letter to the editor of The Times. In support of BJ.
So Mrs May is bullying me when she undermines and threatens my beloved Brexit, so making me upset?
Discipline her!
So the campaign against Boris is built on rickets-y foundations, then? 😆
“I very much hope that this affair is doing Boris as much good with the country Tories and the public as it is doing him harm with the PC brigade.”
It would appear so:
So, short of a majority, but more think he shouldn’t than should.
Worth bearing that in mind, by the way: it was in an article opposing the Danish ban. But now its all, “racist anti-burka bigot Boris”.
“So the campaign against Boris is built on rickets-y foundations, then?”
Wahey! But you know what this means, of course? Burkas Cost NHS Millions Each Year. You can’t argue with the great National Elf.
“However, people are split as to whether the former foreign secretary should apologise for his remarks – 45% think he should do so, 48% think he should not.”
The above figure was I believe in house to Sky’s own remainiac resource rich viewers/supporters survey. The 60% support was from much wider –Twitter”?–based British folk. They were also were asked if BoJo should apologise and said NO massively. The pukes at Sky have mixed the results in true fake news style.