Samizdata quote of the day

· Slogans & Quotations · UK affairs

“Perhaps Corbyn really is just unlucky. But it seems more probable that he’s not. And that, far from being the decent man of legend he’s actually thoroughly indecent. The only possible alternative is that he’s thunderously, crushingly, toe-curlingly thick. On balance, however, it seems more probable that he is, in fact, both. Enough of this. Enough, already.”

Alex Massie (Spectator is behind a registration paywall.)

August 15th, 2018 |

8 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Stonyground
    August 15, 2018 at 5:16 pm

    He is still a communist in the face of irrefutable evidence that communism is a really bad idea. That is pretty solid evidence that he is a bit stupid.

  • Niall Kilmartin
    August 15, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    On balance, however, it seems more probable that he is, in fact, both.

    I would unhesitatingly bet everything of which I am possessed on the correctness of this.

    – In today’s credentialist world, Jeremy 2E’s Corbyn, of posh-enough background and grammar school education, would appear to be certified stupid according to the reasoning of his own side.

    – While it may be useful to have pictorial proof of it, it was obvious long ago that Corbyn is just an unusually unpleasant example of the rule that those who yell ‘Nazi’ at whoever argues with them are usually channeling some of the national as well as the socialist aspects of Adolf’s ideology.

    BTW I don’t like him much either. 🙂

    In the prior thread, Tim Worstall mocked the pointlessness of calls for Corbyn to apologise or resign, and I see Tim’s point. However this furore has some use. Labour, the Grauniad, the beeb and left-wingers in Britain’s Jewish community all still include some people who will break if you can make the brutality of the contrast between a self-image of “Our enemies are like nazis” and an actuality of “Our leaders are like nazis” just too hard to ignore. They may, as Tim suspects, leave many a Labour apparatchik and many a hard-core Labour voter behind them but the key thing is, not enough of them for Corbyn’s purposes.

  • Mark Ellott
    August 15, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    I would go with both. The man’s got to his sixties and still believes that Marxism is a good idea.

  • Alisa
    August 15, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    He may well be stupid or just not very bright, but that does not seem to be the reason why he likes Marxism – the reason for that seems to be that he likes any ideology that makes it OK to order other people about, and to take their property and even their life using as much violence as may be necessary. That has nothing to do with intelligence, it has everything to do with a particularly nasty kind of personality.

    Of course none of that is meant to describe everyone who likes Marxism, as with some (especially the young) it is in fact the result of stupidity and/or ignorance – but that’s not a description that fits Mr. Corbyn.

  • Derek Buxton
    August 15, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    I agree with Alisa, he is a complete Terror in the making, hating every one but himself!

  • Flubber
    August 15, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    As I and others have stated in previous threads.. if Corbyn gets the push, we have McDonnell waiting in the wings.

    A truly dangerous and evil bastard, if you pardon my french.

  • Chip
    August 16, 2018 at 1:00 am

    YouGov:

    “When it comes to who people think would make the best Prime Minister, Jeremy Corbyn’s rating has fallen to its lowest level since May 2017 with only 22% backing the Labour leader. By contrast, 36% of people prefer Theresa May. A further 39% answered “not sure” and 3% refused to choose.”

    While it’s weird to see that over 1 in 5 people still think Corbyn is the best leader, I’m comforted that a plurality (42%) couldn’t or wouldn’t choose between the commie dimwit and the odious authoritarian who for some reason is still the Tory leader.

    God help the country if Labour dumps Corbyn for a less obvious anti-semitic Chavez wannabe. They would crush May.

  • Simon Jester
    August 16, 2018 at 1:32 am

    Alex Massie is such a colossal cunt that he actually makes me sympathise with comrade Corbyn.

    Only a little, mind, but even so…

