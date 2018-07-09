Boris Johnson quits to add to pressure on May over Brexit
David Davis and Steve Baker had resigned earlier.
What will happen with Brexit? Will May hold on?
Don’t ask me, ‘cos I’m asking you.
Discussion point: what do the Tory resignations portend?
July 9th, 2018
11 comments to Discussion point: what do the Tory resignations portend?
A good question for which I do not have a good answer, but oh dear god (Eris? Tawaret? Cthulhu?) we need to be shot of Theresa the Appeaser ASAP 😡 👿
Given her track record, May will attempt to brass it out, but all this will do is alienate more Tory MP’s.
So I doubt that Theresa May will resign until she is forced to consider her position by the 1922 Committee.
The rumours about whether they have enough MP’s letters to trigger a leadership election (48 are required with 30 being the number so far submitted), suggest that the answer is “Not Yet”, but I suspect that unless Theresa May starts showing a bit more nouse pretty damn quick then the 1922 will be receiving the necessary support it requires to trigger a leadership election.
Theresa May isn’t Maggie (despite attempting to dress up like her) and I suspect that she will prefer to resign than to fight and inevitably lose.
As for BRExit, what Theresa May is pushing as “BRExit” is in fact “BRExit in name only” and it fails even on its own terms, so the whole line of bullshit about “publishing a white paper on Thursday” is just political theatre to try and bolster Theresa May’s current (clearly untenable) position with regard to BRExit.
Given all of the above and the fact that we are now only 8 months and a bit until defacto BRExit happens PLUS the fact that the Checkers Memorandum has already been rejected by Michel Barnier since acceptance would essentially undermine the EU as a whole, then I think that we are approaching the end of the road for a negotiated settlement.
As I’ve been saying since the referendum, I think a Hard BRExit is still the most likely eventuality, since compromise would be fatal for both sides.
I also think that it would be the best outcome for both the UK and the EU, since the UK will not remain handcuffed to the EU after the end of March 2019 and the EU can effectively say “We won’t negotiate on the fundamental principles of the EU”.
Hard BRExit is actually a win-win for both, though I’m sure neither side will acknowledge this at the present time.
Her behavior has been completely mystifying. Perhaps someone in the EU has some really good blackmail material on her. So, I would hope this portends an end to this nonsense. Britain should be dictating to the EU, not the other way round.
Hard Brexit (AKA Brexit) is now more likely. Bring it on.
A Hurtel–She is a Remainiac saboteur–it is just that simple. Plus lots of character defects thrown in as well.
Guido says Mrs May actually revealed the agreement to Angela Merkel before Cabinet. Talk about surreal. I cannot see how anyone can be so dumb as the Prime Minister, she has no idea how to deal or negotiate.
Either the Tories deserve the appellation ‘the stupid party’ to a degree far beyond what seems possible even in politics, or they knew before this that they cannot let Theresa lead them into another election. The woman who nearly lost an election campaign after beginning 28 points ahead in the polls is not the leader they want when an election looms. That she was a poor (and Tory-voter offending) home secretary beforehand, and has had other problems since, adds to this. It is also a fact that May promised the 1922 committee to serve “as long as you want me to”. May may interpret this in a metaphorical sense but I suspect the committee understood it literally.
My suggestion is, therefore, that the boat does not have to rock overly hard before the Tories will decide to make it lighter by the weight of one so-not-another-Thatcher ex-PM.
What the polls (and the Tories’ own understandings and misunderstandings) say about what makes a winning (surviving) strategy with Tory voters and possibles at this point, will affect who succeeds her. I see a tougher negotiating stance against the EU as a no-brainer – but that’s an unfortunately apt phrase to use about the sort of remoaner Tory who regards their own voters as ‘swivel-eyed loons’. However, like Churchill, I see no point in being anything but an optimist. Fear may yet prove the long-awaited beginning of wisdom for some of these people. There is also the very good news that the EU is generating and will continue to generate its own bad news. Cringing to Merkel and the EU when Merkel looks so weak and the EU is itself in such turmoil looks stupid even to those who get their news from the beeb.
Just my 0.02p, a.k.a. my wordy way of saying that, like Perry, I don’t actually know.
Mrs May will take the resignations, and Guido reports that Chris Green MP, a Parliamentary Private Secretary (an MP who takes an unpaid position as a Minister’s ‘eyes and ears’ in the House of Commons) has resigned from his post for Cabinet Minister Chris Grayling.
Mrs May will see herself as rid of traitors and replace them with whatever fool she can find with the ambition to hold position, any position, in government. She will then consider it right to carry on as before. Mrs May does not appear to understand honesty, honour, decency, integrity or anything other than her own situation. She hates her party, of which she remains the unelected, appointed leader, she loathers her country, which she regards as Moldova with a coastline, she despises the voters who don’t take what’s good for them, and this makes it all the more important that she carries on, for the sake of being in power and stopping anything that the Guardian might disapprove of from happening. As Mrs May is only embarrassed by doing what is best for her country, she would carry on if she won a leadership contest by one vote, and probably regard herself as entitled to carry on if she lost by a landslide.
How long before her Parliamentary Party wises up? Some point in April 2022, unless we are lucky.
…and so Dress Up appoints Jeremy Hunt as new Foreign Secretary.
More hilarity ensues…
The EU negotiators have repeatedly stated that they will not compromise the integrity of the Single Market. That’s a genuine “red line” for the EU and not just a rhetorical one because the consequences of doing so would be so enormous. But May’s Chequers fudge would require them to do just that, so they will certainly reject it.
If this is really the British government’s definitive proposal to the EU then there will be no agreement on anything and we will drop out of the EU with no deal when the two-year negotiation period required by Article 50 concludes at the end of March 2019.
It’s also possible that it is a political ploy to shift the Cabinet towards a deal that involves remaining in the EEA to retain access to the Single Market and thus allow for “frictionless trade”. If so, it is succeeding. Davis and Johnson have resigned and no longer have any influence over the final decision. There is virtually no chance of Tory rebels making any serious attempt to depose May or bring the government down when they know that it could (a) let Labour into government, and (b) destroy their own careers because the Conservative Party never forgives disloyalty (even if it will forgive literally anything else apart from electoral failure). In this scenario, May is racing against time to get her preferred solution in place before the Article 50 clock runs down and if she fails it will still be “no deal” by default.
Either way, the resignations are political theatre that probably won’t matter at all.
“I see the River Tiber, foaming with much blood.”
This will not end well.