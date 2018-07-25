|
Samizdata quote of the day
Jeremy Corbyn and his party of enablers have mainstreamed anti-Semitism in Britain in ways Oswald Mosley could only dream about, so I hope the Brownshirt Left will understand why their grimaces and posturing about ‘extremism’ might not be awfully credible
– Perry de Havilland, referring to this.
Most people do not like Jews – who are considered “too clever” (to have idiots promoted over your head is a common thing in Britain) and “rich” (even when they are actually poor). Mr Corbyn seems to be on to something with his anti-Semitic campaign, which may well help him become Prime Minister (although not of an independent country – as the United Kingdom will remain, de facto, a province of the European Union) – although he has a long way to go before equally the antisemitism of Karl Marx (himself from a Jewish family) “the God of the Jew is money, his religion is hucksterism”.
As Paul Johnson pointed out in his “A History of the Jews” a lot of the anti-Semitic language that Adolf Hitler and Karl Marx used came (sometimes word-for-word) from that master of German prose – Martin Luther (although Luther was drawing a tradition that goes all the way back to the Gospel of Matthew – which has a crowd of Jews publically saying they take the innocent blood of Jesus Christ on their heads “and upon the heads of our children”, and if anyone believes that people talk like that I have a nice bridge to sell you). With Mr Corbyn the language is much more coded – but the implications are the same, the Jews are oppressing and exploiting people (for example the Proletarian “Palestinians”), the Jews are rich and much too clever, the Jews think and use reason too much – rather than feel things in their hearts as “real people” do.
Income and wealth do not have to earned by human intelligence – they just appear (by magic) and are then are “distributed” by the principles of “social justice”. Knowledge and reason are not needed (indeed they are vile) – work is PERHAPS required, but it should be “hard work” of the hands, no need for thought in how to use those hands.
Anyone who points out that a plan (in business or politics) does not make sense, is a “selfish trouble maker” who should be got rid of.
Yes – I think all the above will be a very popular message in the country.
By the way…….
People are either shocked by an empty tomb or they are not.
The Gospels present the women (Mary Magdalene and…) as being grief stricken to find the empty tomb (perhaps thinking it robbed), and having eyes so full of tears that they do not at first recognise Jesus when they meet him alive.
But in the Gospel of Matthew there is an angel sitting on top of the tomb – it is obvious that a supernatural event has taken place, because there is an angel of light sitting on top of the tomb. There is obviously no reason for grief or doubt. The women would be filled with joy – not with grief.
So there we are – Matthew makes up dialogue (he has people say what, even if guilty, they would never say) and he makes up visual effects that undercut the basic thrust of he narrative.
And I am a Christian – just one that who insists on using their God given reason.
I do not for a moment believe that ‘most’ people do not like Jews, by which you seem to mean dislike. I think most people are broadly indifferent to most other people, Jews included.
All of my friends are clever people; and my Jewish friends are no exception.
Perhaps somebody can tell me what LBC stands for? (at the twitter link.)
Still at the link: Owen Jones seems to make an effort to look like an upper-class twit; which says a lot about how much Labour has changed.
Snorri: It started as the London Broadcasting Company, a local station in the capital, but since it started broadcasting nationally it now claims to be “Leading Britain’s Conversation”. It’s one of the few corners of the British media that gives a reasonably fair hearing to mainstream opinion, so of course the likes of Jones would think it’s “legitimizing extremism”.
Thank you, Sam!
WRT this:
There was a Pew poll, about 15 years ago, showing that in the Western countries sampled, people with positive attitudes to Christians, Jews, or Muslims, significantly outnumbered people with negative attitudes to the same.
Muslims came out worst, though; which i blame on the ruling classes taking them as their mascots: any action by the ruling class generates a reaction from the people equal in magnitude and opposite in direction.