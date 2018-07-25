|
Oh my God, they killed Godfrey!
“I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened.”
― Obi-Wan Kenobi, sensing the destruction of Alderaan by Darth Vader
The circumstances are complicated. Lisa Graves, the satirist behind the most recent incarnation of Elfwick, was reported to Twitter for using an expletive during an exchange on her personal account with another user. The complainant additionally made the demonstrably false claim that Elfwick was an ‘alt-right account’ engaged in ‘targeted harassment’. Before long, all of Graves’ accounts had been subject to a blanket ban. Given Twitter’s curiously draconian response to such groundless accusations, it is hardly surprising that many are assuming that the punishment is politically motivated.
― Andrew Doyle, sensing the destruction of Godfrey Elfwick by Twitter
Twitter, like so many of the internet companies, is controlled by the left – and it is not just a case of a lot of brainwashed lower level staff recruited from the universities. The head of Twitter is a leftist – who see Californian politics, not as a warning but as a model to be followed.
Rich individuals and companies that own not just the internet companies, but also the fashion magazines and just about everything else in the culture – seem unable to understand that the end result of the leftist politics they back will be to rob them first of their wealth, and then of their lives.
The Duke of Orleans was the richest man in France – yet he seemed unable to understand what backing (financially and in other ways) hated of the rich, would lead to.
Would Twitter ban an “alt left” account that engaged in “targeted harassment” of conservatives? Of course not.
No more than “Ofcom” would seek to close down a television station for “liberal” bias, or the “Electoral Commission” would report Mr Cameron and Mr Osborne to the police for using millions of taxpayer money on pro European Union propaganda during the referendum campaign.
That would be the referendum in 2016 whose pro independence result has been ignored by those in power.
But I fear that they do understand, and they just presume that they will be doing the looting, and, should it comes to it, the killing. After all, they are on top at the moment, why should that change?
“Obi-Wan Kenobi, sensing the destruction of Alderaan by Darth Vader”
Uh… that was Governor (later retconned to “Grand Moff”) Tarkin, not Darth Vader….
/fanboi
Why would rich lefties need to have their wealth confiscated? Surely they should be sharing it voluntarily with those less fortunate. That is what they believe should happen so what are they waiting for?