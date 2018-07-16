“What all of this points to is a new kind of protest. There is a new generation for whom protesting is largely indistinguishable from a music festival. It has the same vibe, the same style, and the same constituency: the non-working classes, who define themselves through culture rather than labour, and who see themselves as having more in common with global technocratic institutions like the EU than they do with some of the people who live in their own towns (but on the other side of the tracks). If this is radicalism – which it isn’t – then it is passive radicalism. It is an entirely contradictory phenomenon, where on the one hand protesters are telling us actual Nazism is making a comeback, but on the other hand they’re not going to do anything about it except chill out in Trafalgar Square and post to Instagram a photo of them and their friends holding a ‘FUCK TRUMP’ placard.”
I avoided all this dreck by spending the weekend in South Devon, drinking local beer, swimming in the sea and walking on the hills above, with no internet access, no TV (which meant not watching the World Cup final). Heaven.
Sargon of Akkad has a video up interviewing a bunch of them, and apart from the odd exception, it’s exactly as Brendan says – a bunch of LARPing, virtue signalling twats who struggle to string a coherent sentence together, let alone cogently explain the very placards they are holding.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KntdceL2dvI
In some of the news videos the aftermath looked very much like the end of a concert or festival, a whole heap of mess strewn everywhere – I thought they were meant to be about ‘the environment’ and leaving a ‘zero footprint’? Hypocritical wankers.