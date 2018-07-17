Get them while they’re young

The Courier reports:
Scottish Government asks eight-year-olds to reveal their Brexit views
The Scottish Government is appealing to children as young as eight to share their views on Brexit.
Critics branded the Twitter plea for youngsters to “work with” the government on a Europe panel “creepy”.
But the SNP administration defended the move as giving those who will be most affected by leaving the EU a “voice in the Brexit negotiations”.
The call by the Twitter account ScotGovEurope said: “Are you aged 8 – 18? Children and young people in Scotland are going to be affected by #Brexit, so we want your views!
“Apply to join the @cisweb Children & Young People’s Panel on Europe to work with @scotgov.”
It sparked claims that SNP ministers are trying to indoctrinate children on the constitution.
…
The charity says that young people have a “right to be heard in the discussions about Brexit”, which they say is backed up by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.
A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Brexit is the single biggest threat to our economy and future prosperity, and children and young people will be most affected in the coming years.
“We are therefore supporting Children in Scotland to establish the children and young people’s panel on Europe and enable them to have a voice in the Brexit negotiations.”
Here’s where you can apply to join the Panel, but first they recommend that you ask yourself
Is the project for me?
This project might be for you if you like standing up for the things you believe in, and
talking about:
• What Brexit might mean for your family and friends
• What people in charge should be doing to help children
• What rules people in charge should follow when they make
decisions about Brexit
I think we can safely say that most Samizdata readers qualify. However this one might be more tricky:
• Why children should have their say on Brexit
The question of whether those who think that children should not have their say on Brexit could or should join the Panel is left for the reader. Oh, I nearly forgot, to be eligible you do have to be aged between eight and eighteen. Reassuringly,
You don’t need to know much about Brexit to apply. We will share information with you to
help you to take part.
Whilst we’re at it lets have people from 8-18 advising on education, sex, marriage, alcohol, smoking, etc. etc.
as a first step can we have school boards appointed from just such people- after all its their future that is most affected by education.
I identify as a youthful and spritely 17-year-old. I demand the Scottish government recognise that everyone is as young as they feel. Do they not know that maths (especially integer arithmetic) may be racist (and sexist, homophobic, transphobic and etc-ist), but one thing it undeniably is above all – agist!!
When the state creates noddy assemblies with limited powers it is inevitable that they and their new bureaucracies will occupy their time with nonsense like this.
Time to ditch the ones in London, Wales and Scotland.