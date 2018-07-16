Elon Musk just made a lot of enemies in Britain

There is a lot to admire about Elon Musk. I thought the space car was glorious. The whimsicality of it, which so many objected to, delighted me.
It is sad that Mr Musk has now shown that his whims can take a nastier turn.
British cave diver considering legal action over Elon Musk’s ‘pedo’ attack
A British cave diver who was instrumental in the rescue of 12 children trapped in a northern Thailand cave says he is considering legal action after the inventor Elon Musk called him a “pedo” on Twitter.
Vernon Unsworth told the Guardian on Monday he was “astonished and very angry” at the attack, for which Musk offered no evidence or basis. The billionaire initially doubled down on the comments made on social media, but has since deleted them.
Apparently it started when Mr Unsworth was rude about Mr Musk’s offer of his mini-submarine to help in the rescue:
Previously, Unsworth had described Musk’s offer to help the rescue effort as a “PR stunt”, and had told CNN Musk could “stick his submarine where it hurts”.
If nothing else had been said, my sympathies would have been with Mr Musk. Even if it was something of PR stunt, I am sure Musk did genuinely want to help save lives. Still, I dare say tempers often flare in these high pressure situations. One man’s praiseworthy offer of aid can be another’s dangerous distraction from an urgent task.
However then Mr Musk went on to call Mr Unsworth a “pedo”, not just once – in which case it might have been written off as a random zero-content insult like calling someone a “bastard” when you neither know nor care whether their parents were legally married – but repeatedly. Mr Musk’s “evidence” for this allegation out a blue sky was that Mr Unsworth is a white guy living in Thailand. Musk said that that in itself was “sus”, meaning suspicious.
Angry comments are coming thick and fast to the Times article “Thai boys’ rescuer Vern Unsworth could sue Elon Musk over paedophile smear”. If even a fraction of those commenting on the Times website and those of other British newspapers who have said that they are about to cancel their Tesla order follow through with it, Musk’s UK operation could be in real trouble. That comes on top of the doubts already raised about the company by Tesla’s failure to live up to some of Musk’s earlier extravagant promises. For all the fame of the brand, the number of Tesla electric cars in the UK is still only in the low thousands, and Times subscribers are exactly the sort of people who would be most likely to buy them.
Charismatic individuals can push forward scientific innovation. They can also screw up big time.
"…They can also screw up big time…"
I remember in days of yore (although not concerning technology) a certain businessman, successful up until that point, screwing things monumentally with one oh-so-clever comment. His name? Gerald Ratner.
I wonder what sort of people Elon surrounds himself with now… continuing to bang on about that diver, no matter how rude he was, is so obviously losing in every way… isn’t anyone telling him to close the airlock on that? It appears like Mr Musk could be availing himself of pharma-grade substances, perhaps a bit too much.
I’ve been following what Tesla has been doing largely because of the scoffing dislike of electric cars that some of the regulars here have shown… from calling a Tesla a ‘pedal-car’, to that article arguing that the electric car revolution isn’t here, I think you skeptics have missed it. In terms of sending a sports car into Earth orbit, the score is Elon Musk: 1, entire rest of humanity: 0. Still, maybe he needs to give twitter a break.
Edward Treen,
I was a lot sorrier for Gerald Ratner than I am for Elon Musk. As I recall Ratner was making a quite good point about a genuine dilemma for the jewellery industry and many others: as people get richer and manufactured goods get cheaper, the amount purchased goes up, but the cachet of simply owning “a pair of gold earrings” decreases towards zero when, as Mr Ratner so memorably put it, the earrings are cheaper than a M&S prawn sandwich. If he had had less of a way with words and had made the same observation in boring corporate jargon, his speech would probably have gone unnoticed. It did go unnoticed for quite a while before the media picked up on it.
In contrast with Ratner calling his own company’s products “crap”, Elon Musk has accused another person of the vilest of crimes based on nothing more than where he is resident. To make it worse the person concerned had just helped rescue a bunch of children in grave peril. The role of British divers in rescuing the Thai boys was a source of national pride to many people.
Actually thats not a true representation of the Musk/Thailand/submarine timeline. It was Musk who started the mud slinging by insulting the Thai chap who was in charge of the operation, and who had told Musk that his underwater coffin wasn’t required for the rescue operation. This after the kids had been rescued and the decisions made proven to be good ones. And then when the British cave diving guy was interviewed he was asked about Musk and he did indeed tell him where to stick his sub. So in fact it was Musk who started this spat, by throwing his toys out of his pram when his technological magnificence (in his own mind) was rejected. A normal person would have been pleased that the rescue had been successfully concluded, but not Elon, it had to be all about him……
If you’ve been following the Musk/Tesla situation recently its pretty obvious that Musk is teetering on the edge mentally – his behaviour has become more and more erratic as the pressure ramps up on him over the failure of Tesla to produce the numbers of cars he has repeatedly assured everyone it can. Strange outbursts on Twitter have become commonplace, and senior Tesla employees have been leaving in droves.
Mr Unsworth shouldn’t be rude if he can’t stand the response.
As for Tesla, it has a showroom in Knutsford which I pass several times a week. I’m surprised it is still open as I rarely see a customer in there.
Apparently Musk has said recently that he is a kind of socialist.
It is such a shame. His rockets are great, and I enjoy the launches and the brilliant touch-downs; he has some smart ideas. But when he gets out of his prime area of focus he seems to act like a twerp.
To call the diver – who helped rescue those kids – the term he did is so reckless you have to wonder if Musk has a couple of slates loose on the roof, as it were.
I remember a chairman of Barclays group – Barrett? – telling a Parliamentary committee that a Barclaycard was expensive for the consumer and he didn’t use it.
Didn’t Helen Mirren get herself fired as the spokesperson for some skin-care product because she said repeatedly that it doesn’t work – only a bit-more colorfully?
So saying foolish and product-disparaging things is a commonplace, it would seem.
However, I’m with Natalie Solent on this – if Elon Musk truly said this, and doubled down, as reported, then this is a different and special level of both stupid and despicable, and the man he smeared should sue him witless. Not only should the individual sue, but his shareholders should penalize him too, for saying such a stupid thing that the stock price was noticeably impacted.
I’ve long been of the opinion that Mr Musk is entirely (as they say in some parts of the UK) “up himself”, and he has a bit of form for ill-judged and intemperate outbursts. And he’s obviously unfamiliar with the Streisand Effect. But this latest episode takes it to a new place. Funnily enough, there hasn’t been much coverage of this in the US – maybe because it broke on a Sunday. If it does get wider coverage, interesting to see what happens.
@ Darryl Watson – are you suggesting that what he said wasn’t so bad, really, because people here (including me) have criticized his car-making activities in the past? Putting a car into space somehow give him permission to say vile and despicable things? Am I reading you right?
llater,
llamas
pete writes, Mr Unsworth shouldn’t be rude if he can’t stand the response.
Even if we assume the very worst interpretation of what Mr Unsworth said, there’s a big difference between rudeness and libel.