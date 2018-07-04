We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Sage advice for a London politico…

Aunt Agatha suggests a certain London politico do a Dick Whittington, over and over again…

I suggest you take on Momentum. This will not be difficult, given your stance as a Social Democrat, if anyone these days even knows what that means. Enrage them and infuriate them by a series of Trump-style tweets. They’ll troll you and threaten you, and your popularity will skyrocket without your needing to do anything. That suits your style.

Be careful though, and wear a stab-vest when you go out. We all know that statistically you’re more likely to be stabbed when you leave home in London than to reach your destination on time.

I wonder who this poor soul is? 😉

July 4th, 2018 |

2 comments to Sage advice for a London politico…

  • Paul Marks
    July 4, 2018 at 12:50 pm

    The Mayor of “Greater London” (as opposed to the Lord Mayor of the City of London – the Square Mile).

    Mayor Khan.

  • dave drake
    July 4, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Wow, what a great story on the link. Thank you. Never ran across that site before. And such sage advice to wear a stab-vest.

    A happy and safe 4th of July to you and your readers.

