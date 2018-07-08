We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Finally, an achievable socialist goal

Abolish profit is the proclaimed goal of The New York branch of Democratic Socialists of America (they would also like to abolish prisons, cash bail and borders, but abolishing profit comes first). Normally, I think that, this time, socialism won’t work – because it didn’t last time, and the time before that, and the time before that – but for once, that logic points in the opposite direction.

Sure, I’m for social insurance, medical care and the rest, provided it’s given to the people from the profits which the State, as owner and operator of the factories, makes on them – the profits that formerly were made by the capitalists – and not from the earnings of the workers themselves. In that was the gist of the revolution.

But where are your profits? Your industry and your whole economy work at a loss. And we, the citizens, are forced to cover those losses.

Revolutionary socialist Andrei Kravchenko said that to his son, communist official Victor Kravchenko, in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics in 1936. Socialism’s ability to abolish profit was later confirmed by Mao, Mugabe and Chavez – and by a number of nationalised industries in the UK. So I believe socialism can do this.

Unfortunately, the DSA’s second goal – abolish prisons – is one that socialists have never achieved, since prisons are the means by which “we, the citizens, are forced to cover those losses.”

July 8th, 2018 |

3 comments to Finally, an achievable socialist goal

  • The Big Mac
    July 9, 2018 at 1:34 am

    With May’s utter betrayal, I fear we are about too find out , if this time , it will really , really work.

  • Regional
    July 9, 2018 at 3:00 am

    Harold Wilson began closing Britain’s nationalised coal mines and steel mills when it became obvious they were an embuggerance, he actually closed more than Maggy Thatcher.

  • RRS
    July 9, 2018 at 3:44 am

    Many years ago, Peter Drucker wrote a salient piece in the WSJ explaining that “Profits” are a cost of conducting business, particularly production.

