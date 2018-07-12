Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable
I am not exactly a fan of the late JFK but I find this quote timely.
Samizdata quote of the day
Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable
I am not exactly a fan of the late JFK but I find this quote timely.
July 12th, 2018
I take it you are referring to attempts to subvert the EU referendum? Assuming you are, I have had that same thought, and referenced that same quote.
I advise Samizdata readers never to forget to say that the quote comes from Kennedy when making this point. Without the prestige of his name those words coming from a Brexiteer or other Deplorable would be incitement to violence. Of course when left wingers say the same words, with or without Kennedy’s name attached, they revert to being a maxim of political philosophy.
Let’s keep in mind that JFK, lifted out of 1962 and transported to the present day, would be drummed out of the Democratic Party in minutes … no, make that seconds. Not sure his name has any cachet left among 21st-century leftists.