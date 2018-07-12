We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata quote of the day

Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable

John F. Kennedy

I am not exactly a fan of the late JFK but I find this quote timely.

July 12th, 2018 |

2 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • Natalie Solent (Essex)
    July 12, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    I take it you are referring to attempts to subvert the EU referendum? Assuming you are, I have had that same thought, and referenced that same quote.

    I advise Samizdata readers never to forget to say that the quote comes from Kennedy when making this point. Without the prestige of his name those words coming from a Brexiteer or other Deplorable would be incitement to violence. Of course when left wingers say the same words, with or without Kennedy’s name attached, they revert to being a maxim of political philosophy.

  • Gene
    July 12, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Let’s keep in mind that JFK, lifted out of 1962 and transported to the present day, would be drummed out of the Democratic Party in minutes … no, make that seconds. Not sure his name has any cachet left among 21st-century leftists.

