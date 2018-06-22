|
Tomorrow the People go forth
If you find yourself in London tomorrow, you can go on the March for a People’s Vote.
On the 23rd of June, we will march to Parliament Square to demand a vote on the final Brexit deal. Join us, for this historic event!
Remember this is the march for a People‘s Vote. The last one didn’t have enough proper people taking part.
First link is very broken 🙁
Thanks for pointing that out, Mr Testicle. It’s fixed now. Phew, I’d have hated for People to miss it due to my bad html.
Não há problema. It’s a bit far for me to come to pis on their parade anyway, I’m in Brazil 😆
Presumably the whole ‘People’s Vote’ thing is organised and promoted by the exact same people who have spent the last two years whining that the ‘People’ are too thick, bigoted and uneducated to be trusted with the vote* and that the Things That Really Matter should be decided for them by their utterly-non-self-interested betters like it’s 1818 instead of 2018?
So, no cognitive dissonance going on there, then?
*(Except of course in the ordinary Conservative-vs-Labour elections which effectively only amount to giving the Oysters a choice between the Walrus or the Carpenter)
So … you guys aren’t actually going to get Brexit from your government, are you? What’s next after they find an excuse to back out?
We found a new Party Mad…
I have been thinking hard of a name for it. Anything with British in it is bound to get trashed before you could send out a manifesto, so I think I have cracked it. How about the…
17.4 Party?
The people at Democracy17.4 might be a little put out . . .
Well well! Never heard of them before bobby b. Best of luck to them then. And the fact that I’ve never heard of them is perhaps they lack funding? No Soros type funding behind them then? 😉
The Imperial Party. Because we suport feet and inches, pints and gallons and pounds and ounces.
Erm… Have you any idea what the SJW’s would do to a party with Imperial in its name? Or perhaps you are being ironic.
RAB wrote: “We found a new Party Mad… ”
How about the Curved Banana Party? That would get straight to the point.
Or the Wine Lake Lido Party, or the Butter Mountain Alpine Adventurist Party?
It’s funny how they say there needs to be a new vote because new information has come to light. From what I can see, every time Junker opens his mouth he confirms the wisdom of Brexit.
RAB
Hi, long time no speak. Yes, I’m being ironic. I wanted to make the point that if you let your enemies choose your name you’ve already lost, so go for broke.
It sounds very dull. Give it a more European name, like ‘Volksabstimmung’, or if the march gets excited, ‘Volkssturm‘.
Is it a re-run of the March on Rome, or is that sort of thing out of fashion?
The independence of this country (independence not “Brexit” – a made up media word) should not be subject to any “deal”. We voted to leave the European Union more than two years ago – and we should be independent, right now.
We should certainly NOT send the European Union another 40 Billion Pounds (as the “Remainer” Prime Minister plans to do), and we should NOT incorporate European Union regulations into British law (as the “Remainer” Prime Minister also supports) – still less continue to accept NEW European Union regulations, such as the European Union plans to crush what little is left of Freedom of Speech.
As for the people on the march today – they are enemies of freedom, enemies of the basic principle that the people of this land should decide their own taxes, government spending and laws.
The Fish Faced Cow has failed to wreck Brexit so far. Now the treachery remains in her “deal” bullshit. Even tho’ the UK slimestate has done buggerall about no deal lots of private firms etc are preparing so let it be no deal and we save our money.
As for the peoples wank–sorry– march. Well the Plod-scum had no problem clubbing the Countryside Alliance a few years back so clubbing today’s womiccumalobus shower should be no problem.
The second anniversary of the vote deserves some fireworks tho’. How about warming up this crowd of leftists with a barrage of the largest number of rubber bullets ever fired in one volley.
How about the Darling I’m leaving EU, don’t try to stop me party.
Pro-EU people did all they could to stop the people getting a vote on membership and now they can’t get enough of them.
They want as many ‘meaningful’ votes as it takes to render the 2016 people’s vote meaningless.
We found a new Party Mad… I have been thinking hard of a name for it.
The WWJRMD* Party.
Moggie laid out his vision of a post-Brexit Britain in a speech at Speaker’s House. BrexitCentral has the text here. Long, but well worth the effort.
Moggie is right. About everything. Always. I have such a man-crush on the chap. LOL
* What Would Jacob Rees-Mogg Do