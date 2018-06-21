|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
“Liberal, democratic” is something that we’re all in favour of. It’s the definition of those words which is the difficulty. The older and correct meaning of liberal would have us all doing whatever the hell we want as long as our doing so doesn’t impact upon the rights of others to do the same. A regulatory system which bans large motors on vacuum cleaners for our own good is not liberal in this sense. We also can’t throw the bastards out so it’s not democratic.
– Tim Worstall
|
Agreed – but, sadly, even in the 19th century “liberal” SOMETIMES meant (in practice) higher taxes and more government spending and regulations – not lower taxes and spending and regulations. For example, the liberals of Manchester promised lower taxes if their local government reform (replacing the old Tory Closed Corporations with elected councils) was enacted – but when the local government Act of 1835 was actually passed, the new Liberal Party dominated Manchester led the way in more government spending and the council take over of utilities (water, gas…..) – and in “annexing” areas to Manchester (the sort of local government imperialism that was only recently put a stop to in Texas – basically “the taxpayers are fleeing – let us CHASE THEM by moving the city boundaries”).
It was worse in the much of the Latin world (outside France where “liberal” really did mean SMALLER government) where “liberalism” nearly always meant the plundering of Church property, higher government spending (new departments covering X,Y,Z) and higher general taxation.
As for democracy – well the liberty of “the people” is a rather different thing from the liberty of individuals. But I AGREE that the majority of voters should be able to peacefully get rid of a government they can not stand (so I am a small “d” democrat) – which makes it even odder that British and other “Liberals” were behind the creation of a Central Civil Service and Local Government Officers who the people can not remove by vote – and neither can elected politicians hire and fire these powerful administrators. Thus making elections, to some extent, a farce – the late Cambridge historian Maurice Cowling had his own cynical theory of why the Liberals supported the creation of a professional bureaucracy in Britain, the United States and so on. His theory being that it was partly to give jobs to the Liberals and their pals – and partly to make sure that Liberal policies were followed,regardless of who won the elections.
As Professor A.C. Grayling says (without a hint of irony) democracy is “supposed to manage” various “Populist” forces – i.e. supposed to PREVENT most people getting the policies they want. This is the purpose of the “institutions” (such as the Civil Service, the “independent” leftist media supported by taxpayer money and regulations against real ideological competition, and the unelected judges sitting without juries) that Liberals (such as the Economist magazine) so support. The rule of the “educated” – regardless of the election result, who will (for example) ignore the actual words in written Constitutions, and substitute a “living Constitution” of “liberal” whims instead.
Of course there were good 19th century liberals as well – who really did stand for lower taxes, less government spending and deregulation. But it is the bad elements within 19th century liberalism that have become dominant in the 20th and 21st centuries – for example in Britain the struggle (between smaller government liberalism and bigger government liberalism) was over when Prime Minister Gladstone was deposed in 1894 (if my memory serves correctly on the date). I doubt we will be getting the word “liberal” back from the Social Reformers – i.e. the supporters of ever bigger and more interventionist government.
As the Liberal Party Chancellor Harcourt said in the early 1890s – “we are all socialists now”, and so they are. Especially in the United States – where the once Classical Liberal magazine the “Nation” (once the arch enemy of the Progressive “Teddy” Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson) had become socialist in all but name by the 1920s.
Modern “liberals” believe in ever bigger government (they believe in “compassionate” government, in “Social Reform”) and they believe in the form of democracy but NOT the content – i.e. they believe their policies should be followed REGARDLESS OF HOW THE PEOPLE VOTE (that is certainly the case with the Economist magazine crowd – and that is the house journal of the international liberal elite), which reduces democracy to a hollow sham.
Language evolves. Words gain new meanings.
I managed to cope when the word ‘gay’ gained a new definition, when ‘mouse’ became a computer gadget as well as a rodent and when teenagers started using ‘wicked’ to mean wonderful.
‘Liberal’ can now mean censorious, authoritarian and intolerant.
It is easy to tell the meaning indicated by the context and by the person using the word.